MyVoice: Views of our readers 04th April 2020

Keep ruthless cops, unruly youth under control

A few policemen are resorting to lathi charge across various locations of the country including Telugu speaking States. They may please note that the same antidote shall not be applicable to everybody.

Relevant verification should be done in order to get confirmation of the purpose of them coming out of their homes during the lockout period, thus drawing a line between those wandering just out of curiosity and the people coming out with a genuine purpose.

For viewers watching the scenes of people getting caned on televisions, social media and others, it appears like clothes being spanked on a washing stone, where the lathis getting torn to pieces in some cases.

The laudable nature of serving society by the Police Department at this hour of need should not get diluted with the immature behaviour of a few policemen on duty.

The public, especially the senseless youth, should also understand the enforcement of the rule of law and to behave well and not venture out on the roads for no reason.

M Pranathi, Turimerla village, Nellore, AP

Ensure availability of protective gear, ventilators

Even before the coronavirus cases reach alarming proportions in our country, we are witnessing the sharp contrast between the dedication of medical professionals and the lack of adequate preparedness of the administration.

Scarcity of ventilators and testing kits apart from dearth of personal protective equipment, masks and gloves for the medial staff in various districts across the country speak of some lacunae that crept into our system.

The efforts made to augment facilities in hospitals and creating new facilities for the patients is laudable. It will however be incomplete if it is not backed up by providing the necessary kit to the medical staff who face heightened risk of falling ill themselves without the protective equipment.

It was seen in Spain that that testing kits and ventilators imported from china were defective and had to be returned resulting in many patients being left undiagnosed and untreated.

Similar was the case in New York and California where ventilators sent from the federal stockpile malfunctioned and had to be modified to make it useable.

Such unpreparedness with the required equipment contributed in no small way to the loss of lives in these areas. Our effort should be to have test kits and ventilators readily available for immediate use as and when the need arises.

There was a report yesterday of government exporting test kits and equipment to east European countries by special chartered flights. This policy should be reviewed, and exports should be allowed only after our needs are met fully.

S Vasudevan, East Marredpally, Secunderabad

Healthcare system in shambles

The ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) workers are an integral part of the institutional healthcare structure in India but unfortunately, they continue to be treated as subpar by the government and other healthcare workers.

They are currently contributing significantly to the management of the COVID-19 pandemic that has brought the whole country to a near halt.

Despite this, it has been reported that they have not been provided with any personal protective equipment, including masks, gloves and sanitisers.

Nor have they been given specialised training on the safety standards to be followed in dealing with people potentially affected with COVID-19.

Most workers had been asked to purchase their own safety equipment, which is highly unfeasible given their low earnings. These concerns over the lack of safety equipment and infrastructure have been echoed by other healthcare workers, including doctors and nurses.

This pandemic is a timely reminder that India's healthcare system is in shambles. It is high time that the government extends this 15-minute solidarity and appreciation into institutionalised recognition of ASHAs as legitimate "workers" deserving of regularised salaries, better working conditions, proper training and safety equipment.

The government must stop depending on this charity model of an all-women workforce toiling in the most deplorable working conditions, and prioritise healthcare reforms, with an increase in the healthcare budget being the first step.

Clapping for our healthcare workers is good, but it is not enough.

Anjana Rathod, Khammam