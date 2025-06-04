MyVoice: Views of our readers 04th June 2025

Prop up Tatas and M&M

If Tim Cook of Apple and Elon Musk of Tesla were to cease their investments in India, it would certainly have a negative impact on the Indian economy. This will also result in considerable decline in foreign direct investment, which is crucial for economic growth. As Donald Trump, President of USA, is restraining these two giants from investing in India, the Union Government must come forward to encourage Tata Motors and Mahendra & Mahendra to invest heavily in the manufacture of electrical vehicles (EVs). Meanwhile, the Centre must aggressively continue its ‘Make in India’ initiative and focus on attracting other global companies.

R. J. Janardhana Rao, Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad-28

Manipur people need immediate help

Nearly one lakh people have been affected by flash floods triggered by overflowing rivers and embankment breaches in Manipur. More than 11,000 houses have been damaged by the floods. Many persons went missing after being swept away by a river in Imphal east district on Monday, while 3000 people have been evacuated to safer locations from the affected areas. Bashikhong is bearing the brunt after Kongba river breached its embankments on Monday. At least 60 relief camps have been set up at Imphal East district, which is the worst affected district. Around 93 landslides have been reported in the last five days across the state. Several localities in Imphal, Khurai, Heingang and Checkon have been subject to massive losses. The government must take immediate action and supply essential items with the help of the army to all stranded and badly hit people.

Bhagwan Thadani, Mumbai

Rescue people in disaster-prone northeast

Rains continue to ravage the northeast. Three soldiers were killed and six reported missing after a landslide struck an army camp at Chaten in northern Sikkim’s Lachen. One man was also reported dead in central Assam’s Hojai. This brings the death toll across the northeast region to 38, while four persons were rescued after a landslide struck the Chaten camp. Meanwhile, parts of Assam and the surrounding states continue to witness rainfall. The meteorological department has predicted heavy to very rainfall in some regions of Assam in the next 24 hours, while some areas will witness more moderate rainfall. The government must swing into action and intensify relief and rescue operations, particularly because Brahmaputra and some of its tributaries are reportedly flowing above the danger level in certain locations.

C.K. Subramaniam, Navi Mumbai

Exam failures killing our children

The tragic suicides of NEET aspirants are a gut-wrenching reminder of the unbearable pressure our youth face. In a country that worships academic success, failure is often seen as a social disgrace. How did we create a system that pushes bright minds into despair? The toxic trio of coaching culture, parental pressure, and a ruthless one-exam model is costing young lives. This is not just a mental health issue—it’s a systemic lack of empathy in our education system. We mourn these students today. But what about the countless others suffering silently, afraid to speak up?

Hasnain Rabbani, Mumbai

AP making mockery of teachers’ transfers

The teachers transfer process in Andhra Pradesh is making a mockery of the practice. Decisions are being taken by the government with U-turns every hour. Suggestions by the Teachers unions are falling on deaf ears. It seems like the government aims to bring disrepute to its own schools and subsequently privatise the education sector. The government always cites ‘no money to even pay salaries’ as a burden on the state government. Strangely, there is no dearth of money for Amaravati project, which requires astronomical amounts to fulfil the highly ambitious designs that have been on paper five years. One can only hope that better sense prevails upon the political leaders as well as the administrative authorities in order to ensure that the state is on the right path.

M Chandrasekhar, Kadapa