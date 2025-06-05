MyVoice: Views of our readers 05th June 2025

Stadium tragedy: Failure of police and civic officials

The tragic demise of cricket fans at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium during the felicitation function for RCB’s IPL victory has once again exposed the poor crowd management skills of the police and civic authorities.

Thousands had gathered to celebrate the team’s success, and the massive turnout was not only expected but obvious, given the deep passion RCB fans hold for their team, which a day earlier broke an 18-year title jinx. Yet, the authorities failed to prepare adequately for an event of this magnitude. What should have been a moment of joy turned into a night of sorrow and mourning.

The celebration was marred by chaos, stampedes, and a complete lack of control. This unfortunate incident reflects not just mismanagement but a serious disregard for public safety. Victory turned into tragedy because those responsible failed to anticipate the crowd’s fervour. Accountability must be demanded so that no celebration ever ends in such avoidable heartbreak again.

A tragic day for cricket

June 4 of this year will go down as a sad day for cricket as tragedy struck a cricket stadium in Bangalore where celebrations were underway to commemorate RCB’s IPL title win.

Around 10 cricket fans lost their lives, and many were injured in a stampede while trying to catch a glimpse of Virat Kohli and the RCB winning team. Cricket’s massive popularity in India has made it a national obsession, but this incident highlights the need for better crowd control management.

The 2025 global wake-up call

Plastic pollution is one of the world’s most pressing environmental crises, with over 400 million tonnes produced annually—half of it for single use and less than 10 per cent recycled.

Nearly 25,000 tonnes of plastic waste are generated daily in India, driven by urban lifestyles and e-commerce. World Environment Day, observed on June 5, serves as a global platform to promote environmental action. UNEP calls for 5Rs: Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, and Rethink. This 53rd observance is a call to move beyond symbolic gestures toward lasting change.

Go green and save the planet

June 5 is World Environment Day. It is indeed worrisome that nature and Earth are bearing the brunt of changes being brought in by mankind. Today, we are witnessing a global climate change, for which everyone is paying a heavy price. The increase in earth’s temperature is leading to global warming, which is marked by severe heat waves, unseasonal rains, cyclones and hurricanes. Cloud bursts and flash floods have become a regular feature. Rampant felling of trees is resulting in loss of biodiversity.

We are polluting lakes and waterbodies, into which even industrial effluents and other wastes are being released directly, endangering both human and aquatic life. Vehicular pollution, burning of fossil fuels and use of plastic, among others are sounding the death-knell. I feel that the best solution would be electric, LPG and CNG Vehicles. India should invest in non-conventional sources like solar energy, wind, biogas, hydroelectric power and tidal energy. By adopting green energy concepts, reducing the use of plastic, afforestation, using electric vehicles, one can contribute substantially towards preserving our natural resources and the planet. This should be everyone’s resolve this World Environment Day.

