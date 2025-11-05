MyVoice: Views of our readers 05th Nov 2025

Guru Nanak Jayanthi today

Guru Nanak Gurpurab holds profound significance as a day to honour the holy Guru and embody his teachings, encouraging followers to fight the five vices-lust, greed, attachment, anger and pride. His teachings are embedded in the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs. Guru Nanak Jayanthi, also known as Gurpurab, which is being celebrated on Wednesday (Nov 5) is a momentous occasion for the Sikh community worldwide. It marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the revered founder of Sikhism. According to Sikh tradition, this celebration takes place on the full moon day of the Indian lunar month of Karthik.

C K Subramaniam, Navi Mumbai

Chevella horror: HC must take suo motu cognizance

It’s heartbreaking that three college-going sisters from the same family died in a road accident at Chevella that killed 19 people on Monday. The impact was devastating - the truck, overloaded with small stones, left passengers half-buried under the debris. Who has the courage to console the victims’ families, and who will take responsibility for the potholes that led to the collision? The High Court of Telangana should take suo motu cognizance of the accident and hold the Telangana government accountable for the poor maintenance of Hyderabad’s roads.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

Highway roads turn deathtraps

The bus-truck collision on the National Highway near Mirjaguda, which claimed 19 lives, is a grim reminder of the quality of roads on the National Highway and the apathy of the state transport department. The accident was caused due to a pothole on the road that the truck driver tried to avoid and ended up colliding with the bus. Huge loans are taken from the World Bank to build National Highways, and the citizens also pay toll tax and yet the condition of roads remain pathetic and risky. Will the Minister of Highways and State Minister of Transport own responsibility for the mishap?

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

Punish errant drivers

The gruesome accident near Chevella, involving a tipper truck and TGSRTC bus which collided head-on resulting in the death of 19 people was heart-wrenching. Some deaths were due to gravel being thrown on the passengers much like a shrapnel in a bomb blast; and burying the unwary travellers. Over speeding seems to be the cause for the accident. Rash and negligent driving must be strictly curbed on highways, which can be done by way of severe punishment and heavy penalties.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Don’t malign women players

Many self-styled cricket lovers celebrate players one day and trash them the next. Even as praise poured in for the Indian women’s team after their historic World Cup win, an ugly post targeted one of the key players, who helped India cross the final hurdle. The troll mocked her saying her “God was on holiday” — a cheap and disgraceful remark. Such venom shows how shallow and reactionary our fandom has become. Sport is about respect, not ridicule. True supporters stand by their players through both triumph and trial. It’s time we learn to cheer with dignity, not spew hate when things don’t go our way.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Mazumdar displayed Chak De! spirit

Amol Muzumdar, the unsung hero of Indian cricket, displays the spirit of coach Kabir Khan in Chak De! India. He never played for India but coached our women to the 2025 World Cup glory. With calm resolve and fierce faith, he united warriors and shattered barriers. His mantra is ‘believe, build, conquer’.

TS Karthik, Chennai-10

Women empowerment in Indian sport

Apropos ‘Harman’s angels cast a spell for ages’ (THI, Nov 4), close on the heels of the men in blue winning the Asia Cup, the women in blue won the coveted ICC Women’s World Cup for the first time. Surely this achievement will not only bolster women empowerment in Indian sport but also instil gender parity in the same. Indian women players displayed their abilities to match their male counterparts in every department of the game, an apt representation of sport in India, where cricket is almost a religion and cricketers’ demigods.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi