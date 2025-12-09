MyVoice: Views of our readers 09th Dec 2025

Vande Mataram is national song not topic of debate

This pertains to your report ‘150 years of Vande Bharat: PM to lead debate in Lok Sabha today (THI Dec 8). It is unfortunate that the 150th anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram has triggered needless debate in Parliament. Composed by Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay to spur unity, its shorter version was adopted as the national song in 1950—long before the Jan Sangh had come into existence or Prime Minister Narendra Modi was even born.

Sadly, even on this solemn occasion, India’s first Prime Minister has come in for verbal attack. Parliament’s time should not be wasted revisiting grievances against those no longer alive. Vande Mataram is national song and shouldn’t be a topic for national debate inside Parliament

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Don’t abuse Vande Mataram

Vande Mataram should not be misused to impose ideological positions on citizens. It was a powerful cultural and emotional force during the freedom struggle and must be respected in that very spirit. It is not a badge meant for display, nor a political weapon.

Those now championing the song with the loudest voices had no role in the fight for independence. Unfortunately, divisive groups are using Vande Mataram to perpetuate the British legacy of ‘divide and rule’.

Bhagwan Thadani, Mumbai

India-Russia relations on a firm footing

This is further to your editorial “India and Russia can both benefit from Putin’s visit” (Dec 8). Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 2-day visit to India coming at a time when the world is witnessing a profound churn in global politics has been both fruitful and significant. It is not an exaggeration to say that no country has contributed as deeply to India’s strategic capabilities as Russia has.

A classic example is in the field of defence, Russia’s cooperation was effective as seen in the use of S--400 system during Operation Sindoor. Even on the energy front, Moscow has stood by India that not only helped tame inflation but also stabilise energy markets from price shocks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stress that India is always on the side of peace is not only its greatest diplomatic strength but also sends a clear message that it cannot be intimidated into writing its foreign policy to serve another nation’s anxieties.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad-3

Delhi and Moscow ties checkmating Trump moves

Apropos of editorial ‘India and Russia can both benefit from Putin’s visit’. One can unfailingly observe that the ties between India and Russia are blossoming profusely when there is a deliberate intention on the part of the US to corner India, on one pretext or another. Russian President Vladamir Putin’s visit came at a time when the standoff continued for India in the wake of Trump’s punitive tariffs for buying Russian oil, without any rationale or justification.

The glorious reception accorded to Putin clearly sent a message to the US and EU members that India respects its traditional friendship with Russia. The yawning trade deficit with Russia must be meaningfully addressed with additional exports that the US refused to buy from India – like marine products, processed food, pharmaceuticals and textiles.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Cong has no right to head INDIA Bloc

Apropos ‘INDIA Bloc’s self-sabotage makes it no match for BJP’s discipline: Omar Abdullah (THI Dec 6). Speaking at a Leadership Summit in Delhi, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated the obvious about disunity and incoherence within the INDIA Bloc, which dreams of unseating the well-entrenched BJP-led NDA, rendering it ill-equipped to do so. The ‘who’s the greatest among us’ question plagues the Bloc leaders.

The Congress is a spent force, as demonstrated by the Bihar verdict. By persisting with its losing ways, the Congress has no moral authority to lead the opposition Bloc. In stark contrast, the NDA continues to attract voters solely on the strength of its unity.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi