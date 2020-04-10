MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th April 2020

Extend lockdown until country is totally safe

It is better to extend the lockdown until we identify the last candidate affected by novel coronavirus. Otherwise there is no use of the 21-day lockdown in our country.

After April 14, if extension of the lockdown is not possible in case of economic problems, then better to avoid large gatherings to avoid spread of coronavirus and the Central government should frame new rules if required.

Education institutions, cinema halls, parks and other public places should be closed until the end of the corona crisis in India.

People also have to understand the situation and cooperate with the government to eliminate corona from India with less loss of lives. With this, our Indian flag will fly high as a symbol of healthy and wealthy India.

Prasad Babu P S V, Bhadrachalam

II

Extension of lockdown period has become the dire necessity to win over the fight against the pandemic, coronavirus.

It is an undeniable fact that life is more precious than economic hardship and eking out livelihood to meet the frugal necessities has become very tough to the middleclass families.

Poor are getting ration and rich have no botheration. What about this middle class?

Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad

Humanity surfaces in times of crisis

I wonder at the kindness of people who have been helping the needy in the critical situation. Dr Bablu Sardar, an anesthesia specialist who travelled around 540 kilometers to drop his 8-year-old patient to his hometown which is located near Kolkata.

Though the whole country is in lockdown, the doctor himself decided and started by his own vehicle to support the poor family.

Apart from that, I feel happy at the brave act of Dashmi Mohan, a 37-year-old a female schoolteacher who is a passionate bike rider, working in association with Covid-19 helpline Bengaluru, doing great service to the elderly people who are in emergency.

Though it has been a difficult and risky act to support the needy, she herself used her Royal Enfield to help whenever and wherever people are in need. Everyone should be responsible to survive from this lockdown situation.

Medical staff, sanitary workers and police are struggling a lot to control the spread of coronavirus, but irresponsible people are roaming on roads and violating rules.

This has been affecting the control of positive cases and creating alarming situation in the public. A very few are risking their lives for helping or supporting the country, but the rest of the public are not getting awareness on the emergency lockdown situation.

Dr Ajay Kumar Bomidi, Kakinada, AP