MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th December 2024

Human rights under grave threat

Since 1948, December 10 has been observed as World Human Rights Day by the United Nations. The primary objective of this day is to ensure the protection of fundamental human rights in all countries. This year’s theme is “Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now.” Currently, the world is witnessing significant geopolitical upheavals. Despite having experienced the devastation and horrors of two world wars, hu-manity continues to choose war over peace, prosperity, and security. Unfortunately, the brunt of such decisions is borne by ordinary citizens who are compelled to forfeit their fundamental rights.

Dr Jitesh Mori, Kutch, Gujarat

Team India at a loss to recover its wits

It refers to “India crash to 10-wkt defeat in Adelaide.” In the last four completed innings in the last two test matches Team India could only score more than 180 once and other scores read 150, 180 and 175, and we could play more than 50 overs only once in the last 4 innings, which sums up our performance. Poor form of Rohit Sharma and Kohli is pulling the whole team down and the way our batsmen per-formed in Adelaide, it made victory at Perth look like a thing of the past. With Shami’s induction into the team still not decided, our bowling arsenal looks very thin.

Bal Govind, Noida

***

Grand victory in first cricket test match by Indian team is completely shadowed with the great win by Austrian team in the second test match which concluded in just three days. Indian batters have proved several times that they can exhibit excellent show with tons of runs and also display dismal performance with single digit scores. Calling a batsman or bowler in superfluous form is quite absurd as they can fly to sky and flatten on floor. Test matches are being played like one day and T20 matches. Let us see how the remaining three matches will offer to its audience.

N S K Prasad, Hyderabad

CM Revanth’s creditable performance

Apropos of ‘Revanth carves out a niche as CM of Telangana’ (Dec. 7). Greenhorn Revanth Reddy, though inexperienced, has completed a year in office as the CM of Telangana creditably. Though poll promises made to the people of Telangana seem a mountain to climb, some of them have been honored with de-termination, displaying maturity and focus, which his bosses in Delhi need to emulate. While Rahul Gan-dhi as Leader of the Opposition and others of the Congress and INDI Alliance have been paralysing Par-liament irresponsibly, against the Centre’s adamancy vis-à-vis Adani, Revanth has stood out as an exam-ple of poise and focus, prioritising Telangana’s welfare.

Dr. George Jacob, Kochi

Allies should jolt Rahul back to reality

Re: “INDIA bloc, not constitution is facing ‘Khatra’” (Dec. 9). Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s frequent outcry that the Constitution is under siege by waving a small handbook everytime is nothing but a veiled attempt to manipulate political narratives for political gains. Congress which ruled India for six decades used its absolute majority to amend the Constitution to suit its own agenda. Besides, Congress party introduced Articles 370 and 35A as temporary provisions despite Ambedkar’s objections to special privi-leges based on religion or allowing states to draft their own constitution or have separate flags. In view of this, the opposition’s outcry now appears selective. It is high time, INDIA bloc would do well to advise Rahul Gandhi to introspect and stop crying wolf by saying the Constitution is in danger.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

***

The knives are out in Opposition INDIA bloc, especially after the drubbing suffered by the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi at the hands of the BJP-helmed Mahayuti in Maharashtra. The grand old party’s poor show has dented its predominant position in INDIA, prompting TMC and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to throw her hat into the ring. It’s apparent that Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is losing ground as the face of INDIA. The Congress has no option but to pay heed to its part-ners. In case of no course correction, alliance might implode sooner or later, leaving the field open for the BJP and PM Modi.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru