MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th February 2022

Hijab row: Exercise restraint

Pakistan has waded into the unhealthy hijab controversy which could have been avoided at the local levels. Can religious symbolism in a person's apperance - a turban, a tilk, a crucifix round the neck - be a threat to law and order? This is just one example of confusions and conflicts underlying 'coexistence' in India.

Saffron scarves are symbols of Hindutva, not quite on the same plane as the hijab which, apart from customory use by adherents of a faith, fell under the Supreme Court's earlier'essence of religion' test. Till the outcome of High Court verdict all parties should exercise restraint and maintain peace.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar

II

The hijab is part of Islam. Muslim girls wear it in the belief that it is part of the dress code prescribed in the Koran. They quote verses in the Koran to justify the custom of wearing the hijab. At the same time, the Karnataka government holds that it is not part of the uniform and hence it should not be worn inside the classroom. Its line of argument does not hold for the simple reason that the right to education and the right to manifest religious identity are not mutually exclusive.

It is vital that students are able to exercise both these rights simultaneously. When education is fundamental to success in life, Muslim students cannot be asked to stop wearing the hijab to gain entry into colleges. Their education cannot be made conditional on their not wearing the hijab. Citizens have every right to dress in an attire of their choice. The government has no right to dictate what they should wear.

G David Milton, Maruthancode

III

This refers to "K'taka shuts schools, colleges for 3 days (9 Feb). It is indeed shocking that an issue which could have been handled with deftness and tactics has been allowed to snowball into a major divide between the students.

First, what was the need for either government or the individual college or school to bring such an issue to the forefront. The authorities could have called for a meeting for parents before re-opening the institutions and explained to them about implementation of uniforms instead of abruptly imposing something which needs all cooperation from all. Obviously, it seems the Karnataka government is providing new ammunition to their party to use in election campaigns where communal and religious issues have taken forefront.

N Rajagopalan, Hyderabad

Need for debate on Governor's role

The Tamil Nadu assembly had to pass the NEET Exemption Bill for the second time as the Governor didn't give assent and sent back the bill, after brooding over it for a long time. This time he is bound to send it to President according to the constitutional mandate. The role of Governor is nominal practically and he is supposed to function with the aid and advice of the council of ministers. He cannot go against the will of political executive in policy-making.

Some States witness frequent run-ins in adminstrative affairs with Governors due to political slugfest between Centre and that State, which is against constitutional spirit. There should be an informed debate nationally on this important office.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

PM's tone & tenor rasping

Apropos 'Agar Congress Na Hoti' (9 Feb). It is a bit shocking that a century-old party Congress has now become an object of abuse from none other than the Prime Minister so much so that he has called it a party of "Tukde Tukde Ganga" which government sources have accepted that it does not exist.

If it was part of such a gang, does it mean those who have voted the party until 2014 have also endorsed it and in 2014 many Congress voters switched their vote to BJP. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is in a way right let PM abuse Congress, Nehru and their family members. He needs to answer some burning questions raised by the party in Parliament.

Moreover, when Nehruji is not alive to counter him, why drag him. Democracy needs stable ruling and constructive opposition, so let the PM keep his tone tenor simple. Lastly, if what PM has claimed true that Congress indeed a part of 'Tukde Tukde' gang, why not seek its ban through EC.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad