MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th July 2022

Is there a Shinde in TRS too?

"South still elusive, but BJP has impacted TS" by Ramu Sarma (July 9), is a straightforward explanation on presently standing political permutations and combinations that may take place in the ensuing Assembly elections in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. This has to be fastidiously and conscientiously understood by the leaders.

In the changing scenario in Telangana, TRS, hitherto a resolute party, is now under rigorous incursions by impending triangular major opponent parties - BJP, Congress and lately, YSRTP. TRS is hoping to garner at least required majority to retain the government for third term. But some psephologists are predicting that TRS will Inherit Maharashtra model as there are Eknath Shindes within TRS and they are yet to burst out. Like BJP, Congress party also which is slowly gaining momentum in the state, is planning a mammoth meeting in Hyderabad with Rahul Gandhi as its chief patron. All congregations are pulling huge crowds. It is of course too early to decide the future since it is still creating hallucination.

In case of Andhra Pradesh, Jana Sena party is making its untiring efforts to go to polls in alliance with BJP and TDP to give a strong counter to YSRCP. BJP is still not keen to blend with TDP though BJP could not rise high its stand like in Telangana as it lacks a leader matching with Bandi Sanjay Kumar.. Jana Sena party then has to join either with BJP or TDP and become envious to one of these two. Pawan Kalyan is to be projected as Chief Minister, to continue BJP's identity in the state.

Under such crucial, critical, gloomy and cantankerous predicament, YSRCP may likely fill back its status once again. Congress party failed to venture to bring back the past glory in AP. Though it has still lot of party cadre and so many former senior ministers like Raghuveera Reddy and Kiran Kumar Reddy, Telangana's Revanth Reddy like officious leader is still awaited in AP. Conclusively, the political environment and atmosphere is conceiving shocking and mesmerising carnival to the publics in both the Telugu states.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Good move by BJP

Many Telugu yesteryear icons were unfortunately ignored

From southern States, four legendary persons in their field were picked up by the BJP government as it's nominees to Rajya Sabha. This is a good gesture and also in view of strengthening the party and getting support in this region. It is a great honour bestowed to the professions they held with remarkable records. Earlier veteran southern cine artistes like Sivaji Ganesan, Vyjayantimala were made as members in upper house.

Many distinguished personalities in yesteryears and most deserved for such prestigious positions, were unfortunately not in the books of selectors. To cite an example, when music maestro Ilayaraja who is now one of the nominees to Rajya Sabha, was requested by a film producer to make all songs of his movie superhit, Raja's spontaneous reply was that he was not Ghantasala to do this feat.

Another glaring omission, stated as two eyes in Bollywood were late A. Nageswara Rao and NT Rama Rao. NTR who is second to none till now in acting in all genres of roles on the world tinsel screen, fondly known as "Viswa Vikhyata Natasarvobhuoma, was ignored by Congress Party for Rajya Sabha seat, that reportedly led him to found Telugu Desam Party which created tremors and historical record on the political map of India.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

BJP may not win in Kerala, TN

V Ramu Sarma's article "South still elusive, but BJP has impacted TS" (THI, 9 July, 22) is an intelligent analysis about the BJP's move towards TS. As the writer opined, the primary objective of the BJP is to bring the entire India under its control in the name of one nation, one flag, one language, one election, and one religion.

During its 8 years of tenure at Delhi, it could come to power in 17 states. And coming to power in the remaining states in the days to come may be possible for it, since it is focusing much on region-specific issues.

Thus, the BJP's focus in the coming elections will be on TS. If it comes to power in TS in the ensuing election, its next target would be on Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Therefore, as part of its political tactics, it has recently chosen four known personalities from the four different states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, the Telugu speaking states – AP, TS - and Karnataka. The decision of sending these known individuals to the respective Rajya Sabha is very lucid that its intension is to lure the voters from these respective southern states and to build confidence in its party's file and rank that they should work hard for the prosperity of the party in their respective states would bring them fortunes in the days ahead.

But coming to power in AP, Kerala and Tamil Nadu may not be that easy, because the people of Kerala and Tamil Nadu are entirely different from those of AP and TS. Kerala is a state which is highly influenced by Marxism, and it is the state where very firstly non-Congress government was formed in 1952. And Tamil Nadu is the place highly known for its racial bias and language bias. In fact, there were times when Tamilians had fought for a separate country called Dravida Nadu under the leadership of their iconic leader Periyar.

And when it comes to AP, as the writer said, there is a dearth of leadership unlike TS where the BJP party's state president Bandi Sanjay a hard core Hindutva believer.

Thus, it might take time for the BJP to attract the people of AP, the place of caste-based politics. In fact, the people of TS are too politically highly matured but KCR himself made them turn to be opposite to TRS as he took some wrong decisions which have now fixed him.

It is like playing a self goal. But at the same time he failed in understanding the potential of 'double engine government' at the central level.

Now, the Double Engine Sarkar at the Centre is posing a great problem to KCR. It seems the political plan of action of KCR is boomeranged. However, it is the people who would decide the future of any political party either at the state level or at the central level.

Dr Venkat Avula, Hyderabad

India has lost a genuine friend in Abe's demise

Peaceful Japan was in for a shock when it's modernity-architect ex-PM Shinzo Abe was assassinated in Nara city on Friday. But he eternally remains as Shine-zo Abe in the hearts of Japanese and citizens of many other nations. He is one of the chief architects of modern, scientifically advanced, progressive and prosperous Japan. His management ability, popularity and acceptability were such that he became PM of Japan for 4 times (as 90th, 96th, 97th, 98th PM)

He was versatile and all-rounder. He earlier worked as secretary to his father

(Shintaro Abe, then foreign minister) and for three years as secretary general too, of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)).

He is Japan's longest-serving PM in terms of (more than 2,800) consecutive days in office.(December 26, 2012 to August 28, 2020). He resigned as PM due to a flare-up of his chronic intestinal disease.

90 years earlier, In 1932, PM Tsuyoshi Inukai was killed in office by Navy staff plotting to provoke war with the US. Otherwise Japan is known for peace and attitude of "live and let live".

P V Madhu, Secunderabad

II

Having experienced the loss of a PM and an ex PM to an assailants bullets and bomb, Indians will certainly empathise with the people of Japan on the assassination of their ex PM Shinzo Abe during an election campaign. Not much is known about his attacker and further investigations would reveal if this was a conspiracy or a lone wolf attack. The fact that the gun used in the attack was hand made reveals the technical skills of his murderer. While the rest of the World mourns his death, it has been reported that China is happy and has called the attacker a hero. All this is very distressing and differences if any cannot be solved by violence. Shinzo Abe shared a warm relationship with both MMS and Narendra Modi. This Indo Japanese friendship and warm cordial relations will continue even if the heads of the government change.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

III

The unfortunate assassination of ex Japanese premier Shinzo Abe is a bolt from blue for the whole world.In his demise all of us have lost a towering personality, a unique leader and an administrator par excellence.This irreparable loss has stunned and saddened India more than any other country as he always stood as a friend in need.To be precise he loved,trusted India and liked to work with it; he invariably boosted the morale of Indian ministers.This statesman will forever remain special for India.

Dr Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

IV

It's shocking to learn that Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of Japan has been assassinated by a lone gunman while he was on election campaign. It has occurred in a country where strict gun control laws are in place and such ghastly attacks are very rare.He was the long serving prime minister with good track record in sailing his nation smoothly and straightening the decks in difficult times by implementing economic reforms which are known as Abenomics. He maintained warm relations with India for which he was honoured with higher civilian award by our country. In his demise Asia has lost a great leader and India has lost a good friend.

Dr D V G Sankararao, Nellimarla

KTR ignorant about Viswa Brahmin origin

The utterances of K T Rama Rao, IT & Industry Minister of Telangana is because of his ignorance about Viswa Brahmins. In the ancient times the Brahmin community was divided into two categories - Poursheya Brahmins and Arshiya Brahmins.

The Poursheya Brahmins emanated from Bhagavan Sri Virat Viswakarma who created the entire Universe and all beings living and non-living. As such Poursheya Brahmins are the primary category of Brahmin community. These Poursheya Brahmins are called as Viswa Brahmins, Deva Brahmin, Radhakar Brahmin, Shilpi Brahmins etc. Sri Jagadguru Aadi Shankaracharya belongs to this community. Sri Adi Shankaracharya used to say that he is a Brahmin of Viswabrahmin community. Sri Veera Brahmendra Swamy and Sanari Visweswara Swamy also belong to these communities. Slokas in Vedas and Shastras clearly state that Viswa Brahmins are Brahmins by birth. The children born to Brahmins can become Brahmin only after acquiring vedic knowledge by studying Vedas.

Viswa Brahmins are Purohits, Goldsmiths, Black Smiths, Sculptors, Coppersmiths and Carpenters etc. We must also note that all professions emanated from them. They are builders of culture in the society and in the country.

The Arsheya Brahmins emanated from Sapta Rishis. There are 118 classes of Brahmins including Viswabrahmins. Arsheya Brahmins can become Brahmin after attaining Brahma gyana. They become Dwija after Upanayana, Vipra after Veda patana and then Brahmin after attaining brahmagyana. This is from Shastras. The political leaders must understand the implications of the mistakes while commenting on communities and talk carefully

Sambasiva Rao Choda, Hyderabad

Terrible tragedy at Amarnath

It is another tragedy at one of the high altitude historic and ancient pilgrim centres after Kedarnath as flash floods played havoc with pilgrims based below the holy cave of Amarnath. As the pilgrims resting at a base after holy darshan ,gushing of flood waters from hillocks made them panic and nearly 13 killed (more number?)and many missing as tents they are staying and kitchens washed away in front of them. Pilgrims were visiting Amarnath shrine after a gap of two years due to Covid pandemic ,nature played with them mercilessly. As J&K government with state and central forces did their best to prevent terrorists disturbing holy yatra ,this nature came forward to play with the lives of pilgrims.

Whether it was cloud bursts or flash floods due to normal rains ,our much sophisticated weather forecast satellites could not warn for the calamity. Let us hope future satellites will detect cloud bursts and warn for necessary actions to prevent loss of lives and properties with early and prompt actions. Local police, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force personnel are doing their best to save people rescuing them from flood waters and trying to search for missing pilgrims. Amarnath pilgrims who were taken away by flash floods -amar rahe( martyrs of spirituality).

J P Reddy, Nalgonda

Harnessing the power of translation

Apropos the article "Geetanjali Shree's Ret Samadhi celebrated" (THI, July 9), I wish to articulate and share a few of my ideas about the International Booker prize winning novel of the writer. Had this Hindi novel not been translated into English, it would not have won the Booker prize and earned the global recognition. With the win of this English-translated novel titled " Tomb of sand", translation as skillful art has assumed greater significance. So in the win of the Booker prize for this novel, the translator, Daisy Rockwell shares almost equal credit with the writer and justifiably,the prize money was divided between the writer and the traslator.

Translating a work of literature is indeed a hard and challenging task for the traslator. It demands a lot of patience, hard and untiring endeavour and calls for thorough understanding and firm grasp of nuances and intricacies of the original language of the literary work, its cultural and social millie with all its customs and traditions.Through the translation ,literary work goes beyond the original language, national frontiers and reaches out to the global readers.

When translation turns out to be transliteration, the beauty and the very spirit of the original work is lost. It should be transcreation, retaining the beauty and the spirit of the original work with all its literary flavour. Daisy Rockwell eminently succeeded in translating "Ret Samadhi" so efficiently into English. There is an absolute necessity of translating our literary works in Indian languages into English so that our Indian literature win global recognition and many such literary prizes.

As voiced by Geetanjali Shree," Language is an entity by itself. Whether it is the Nobel committee or Booker prize committee, the judges look so critically at how the language is creatively exploited through the narration, characters and incidents portrayed though they take into their consideration the major theme or multiple themes intertwined and woven in the story of the novel".

Through her dextrous translation, Daisy successfully showed to the whole literary world, the richness, vibrancy and power of Indian language.

The win of the Booker prize for Indian novel is undoubtedly the celebration of Indian language and the triumph of linguistic diversity of India and the glorious Indian culture.

Dr Venugopal Rao Kaki, Kakinada