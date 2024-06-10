MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th June 2024

A defining moment for nation

The fact that a coalition government has just taken office is an indication of how much India is changing for the better. When it was thought that a single party and single leader dominance or ‘electoral autocracy’ was in the offing, the people sagaciously rose to the occasion and used the vote to preempt it and regain control of the country. The election result was a demonstration of how in a democracy the people themselves exercise real political power. J K Galbraith once described India as “an anarchy that works”. But we can now more fairly say that India is “a democracy that works”. The incoming government will be mainly rated by how far it is successful in ensuring that the benefits of economic growth percolate down to the impoverished people.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

***

The coalition government will keep a check on the misuse of powers. There wont be undue favors to capitalists, Manipur burning or farmers unrest as such incidents will be questioned by the coalition partners. The media will start its original functioning and the absurd policies like ‘Agniveer’ need be reconsidered as was demanded by JD(U).

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

***

Some of the alliance partners are not in favour of the flagship programmes of BJP, viz., Agniveer scheme, Citizens Amendment Act, Uniform Civil Code. They also want to continue Muslim reservation quota in education and employment, but BJP is strongly against it. Can Modi adjust to them and continue to run the government with ease and confidence as 1.0 and 2.0 and enjoy the same popularity domestically and internationally? Both TDP and JD(U) are turncoats as they were part of NDA earlier, but withdrew for political gains. BJP needs to be wary of their moves and threats.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Ramoji Rao’s death a great loss to Telugus

The death of Ramoji Rao, the versatile genius and media mogul, is a great loss to journalism and films. He rose from selling bottled pickle to a media baron. He revolutionalised media industry. With innovation and enterprise, he left his mark in many fields such as media, business, chitfunds, films, hospitality and politics. The political and social history of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh would be incomplete without mentioning the role of Ramoji. He is credited with playing a pivotal role in the rise of NTR as a politician. His paper Eenadu became a flag of Telugu people’s self respect. Ramoji Raos’s life is proof that if you work hard, you can rise to any height. RIP.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

***

In the death of Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, a doyan of the revolutionary media and film industry of Telangana and AP, we have lost a versatile industrialist. A hard working man, he was an inspiration for all. He established the Ramoji Film City in 1996, the world’s largest film studio. He had his own business world. His pickle brand and chit fund are famous. He was very passionate about the Telugu’s in general and Indian’s in particular. His death had left a big void. It is an end of an era.

Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai

***

Ramoji Rao’s contributions to the world of journalism, entertainment, and media cannot be understated. He not only transformed the face of news but also inspired future generations to push boundaries and strive for excellence. His legacy will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched and the lasting impact he made on the industry.

T S Karthik, Chennai

***

‘Telugu Velugu (light)’ Ramoji Rao will be evergreen in the hearts of Telugus through a plethora of institutions he had established. His life’s message to all is: “Work, be engaged busily in your favourite and suitable work ... till the last breath” ... for a happier and healthier and progressive life. He ran a children’s monthly magazine “Baala Bharatham” which was reminiscent of the days of “Chandamama”. He had provided employment to thousands through umpteen establishments.

PVP Madhu Nivriti, Secunderabad