MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th March 2022

India staring at stagflation

The imminent stagflation in global economy, especially for Indian economy, is frightening, thanks to the Ukraine crisis. The fast rise in crude oil price that is 29% in a fortnight and is still counting has been sending shivers down one's spine. The growth rate was slowed down by the pandemic significantly. It had already been limping with high unemployment rates at record level for decades. Now due to Ukraine war, there is skyrocketing of cooking oil prices. The lost employment, the dwindling earnings, the rising costs of living and the bruised informal sector would make the situation worse for the country. The government should put itself in the shoes of the common man and shield him from burgeoning prices, instead of passing on the burden to him mechanically.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Medical education to be affordable

Ukraine war has proved blessing in disguise for medical students when the government decided to charge fee for 50 per cent private medical seats same as government colleges and it will be beneficial for poor and middleclass children. The new fees will be applicable to deemed university also. The decision will be effective from the next year. The benefit of this fee structure would be first made available to those candidates who have availed government quota seats but limited to the extent of 50 per cent of total sanctioned strength of the respective medical college/deemed university. The decision was long overdue and there was a strong demand from the public in the wake of Ukraine war moved the government into action.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar

Add years to your life

'No Smoking Day was celebrated on the 9th of March 2022 this year (every second Wednesday of March annually). More than 7 million deaths are caused by direct tobacco use around the world. In 2003, India passed the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), which prohibits tobacco advertisements through most forms of mass media. Smoking is also banned in all public places. Smoking is an addiction that for most smokers is hard to quit. It's never too late to get rid of this bad habit. Quitting can bring benefits to anyone at any age as the body begins to recover. It also saves money and reduces stress and anxiety within weeks. Several resources are available to help one stop smoking.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Make ACC, NCC compulsory

I urge AP CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to reintroduce Auxiliary Cadet Corps (ACC) in schools and National Cadet Corps (NCC) in Junior and Degree colleges as compulsory subject as in the past in 1950s and 1960s, from the next Academic year. The benefits to students, society and nation are very many. This author was in NCC and given the rank of Lance Corporal and one of the cadets in giving guard of honour to Prof Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former President of India, who came to Tirupati to open Library Building at Sri Venkateswara University.

R Sarva Jagannadha Reddy, Tirupati

Lokpal Bill kept in cold storage

Corruption being cancerous anti-social evil present in every nook and corner of our society ruining smooth life of citizens, the introduction of Jan Lopkpal Bill is yet to be done, which is not justifiable. Lokayuktha being Indian Ombudsman for each state remains to be posted in some States and it is powerless in State like Kerala. The predominance now given to retired judges in Lokpal being apex anti-corruption judicial body also needs reconsideration, since serving judges of apex court alone can preserve independence or boost eminence of the post of Lokpal in India which in turn will avoid any kind of controversies in appointment.

B Veerakumaran Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram

Care for our soldiers

Gunning of one's own colleagues in Amritsar by a BSF personnel without any direct provocation is really very shocking. For the psychological well-being of our forces, particularly in lower ranks, it is desirable that our society, too, takes care of soldiers' families back home when they are on the front duties. Soldiers too have all the access to social media and they do get impacted psychologically for any negative or positive under currents. Job reservation as well as school/college admission priority to the children of serving soldiers must be increased and ensured. There must be a dedicated helpline at the district level to fall back upon in case of need by the families of soldiers.

Brij B Goyal, Ludhiana