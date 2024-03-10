MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th March 2024

Nuanced approach to Centre-State relations

The political dynamics in Telangana present a complex tapestry of interactions, particularly evident in Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's approach towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reddy's engagement with Modi oscillates between conciliatory overtures, such as referring to Modi as 'Bade Bhai' or elder brother, and critical assessments of the BJP's performance, framing the upcoming Lok Sabha election as a "war against Modi." This nuanced strategy reflects Reddy's attempt to balance between fostering constructive relations with the central government and mobilizing support for the Congress party in the electoral arena.

On one hand, Reddy's gestures towards Modi, including advocating for extending courtesy, signal a willingness to engage constructively with the central government. These actions are perceived as a departure from the traditional confrontational stance of the Congress party and have led to discussions about potential changes in Centre-State relations and the Congress's strategy in the Lok Sabha polls.

However, Reddy has also positioned himself in opposition to Modi and the BJP, criticising their performance and framing the upcoming election as a battle against the current Prime Minister. This dual stance suggests a strategic balancing act aimed at maintaining a cooperative relationship with the Centre while simultaneously asserting the Congress's electoral agenda.

The contrasting statements by Reddy could be interpreted as a tactical move to navigate the delicate balance between asserting state interests and mobilizing support for the Congress party. This highlights the intricate navigation required by regional leaders to uphold their state's interests while negotiating the broader national political landscape.

Speculation about post-election realignments in Telangana has emerged, with some expressing concerns that Reddy's engagement with Modi could impact the Congress's prospects in the Lok Sabha polls. However, Reddy has expressed confidence in the Congress's power in Telangana, giving a strong warning to those plotting to destabilize his government.

Overall, the relationship between Revanth Reddy and Narendra Modi illustrates the strategic considerations that influence political alignments, especially in the lead-up to elections and in the context of intergovernmental relations. Reddy's nuanced approach reflects the complex dynamics at play in Telangana's political landscape, where regional leaders must balance state interests with broader national political currents.

– Amarjeet Kumar, Hazaribagh, Jharkhand

Congress’ promises will make impact

The Congress party has made some important promises aimed at improving the difficult material circumstances people find themselves in (and of course at winning the upcoming Lok Sabha election, too). The party promises to give Rs 72,000 annually or Rs 6000 monthly to poor households, if it comes to power. It will, indeed, be a ‘final assault’ on dehumanising poverty.

When implemented, this universal basic income scheme will give a decent standard of living to poor households. The party stands to gain electorally if the impoverished people find it an attractive offer. To its credit, the party has made this promise this time, too, though it did not work in its favour in the 2019 election. Another very important promise made by the party is that it will fill 30 lakh job vacancies in government. This may immensely appeal to the youth at a time when the unemployment rate is rising. Yet another promise that the Dalits, Adivasis and OBCs may find worth voting for is the caste census needed to ensure social justice for them.

The promises to make the minimum support price (MSP) a legal right may persuade the farmers to favour the party. Juxtaposed with the BJP’s promise to revive India’s past glory - real or imagined - and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantees in the abstract, the Congress’ promises in concrete terms look better, if politics is to do more with issues affecting the lives and livelihoods of people and less with religion and ‘cultural nationalism’.

- G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Scope for greater uplift of women

Indomitable personalities have worked unremittingly to lift the Indian woman from the abyss of insignificance and underestimation. Due to these efforts the status of women in India has seen an improvement. At present, according to the World Bank India report, literacy rate of women in India is 77%. Indubitably this is a massive progress. The country saw its female Prime Minister and President. From P T Usha to Nikhat Zareen many women players made India proud by winning medals in international sports events. From E K Janaki Ammal, founder fellow of the Indian Academy of Sciences, A Chatterjee, first lady president of Indian Science Congress, to G C Anupama, first woman president of the Astronomical Society of India, Our country has been blessed with talented scientists. Women are joining the combat forces in India without any hesitation.

However, still there are hurdles for the growth of women. According to National Commission for Women, 28,811 complaints were registered across various categories of crimes against women in 2023. 6,304 were related to domestic violence. As per the latest Election Commission of India data, as of October 2021, women represent 10.5%, of the total members of the Parliament. The scenario for women members of Legislative Assemblies across all state in India is even worse, with the national average being a pitiable 9%. In the last 75 years of independence, women's representation in Lok Sabha has not even increased by 10%..

– K Manoj Kumar, Huzurabad

No rationale to stop release of 'Razakar'

Reg: "Civil rights body approaches Telangana SC to stop movie ‘Razakar’" (March 09). This refers to The Association of Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) approaching the Telangana High Court, seeking direction to stop the release of upcoming movie ‘Razakar’: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by APCR is scheduled to come up for hearing on March 11. There is no rationale in stopping the release of the movie, which is based on facts, and is well-researched.

The people of Telangana have a right to know the past incidents under the rule of the Nizam of Hyderabad, in the wake of India getting freedom; and the state of Hyderabad was in two minds – whether to accede with Pakistan or to be part of the India Republic. The prevention of the release of the film is purely to placate the Muslims, and the AIMIM in particular from the new generation knowing the atrocities meted out to the Hindus in various ways and forms in Telangana under Nizam’s rule by the Razakars.

The producer of the film is on the record about incidents in the film as factual incidents, which took place in different parts of Telangana that clearly showed the Muslim ambition to islamise the state, butchering Hindus who were against the idea – converting those to Islam. The government must not put hurdles in the release of the film that is very much in the interest of the state; and the people have every right to know the past that is portrayed, in an unbiased way in the film ‘Razakar’.

– K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Justice delayed is justice denied

I would like to start my comments with a disclaimer that I neither support Naxals or Maoists in a democratic country. But as a citizen, we have the right to understand why a section of working class, tribals and adivasis are attracted to such ideology, which means we can read their literature to find what they believe or want to achieve. Some time back a respected filmmaker recommended viewers to watch an 8-part documentary on Hitler to understand the making of propaganda film. While watching it we get to know how one single leader can influence people with "One" narrative to become the most powerful influencer and blind followers.

Just a few days back after being kept in jail for 11 years, a physically challenged Delhi University Professor GN Saibaba was released by the Nagpur bench of Maharashtra HC. The 84-year-old Stan Swamy had to die in prison. Stan Swamy had approached the court more than once for a sipper which was finally provided. These two activists' crime was they stood for the less privileged sections of our society where rich and influential criminals and politicians with criminal background are allowed to walk freely, and the fraudsters with VIP connection are allowed to flee the country. In Professor's case, who is going to compensate the loss of 11 years of precious life and will he get back his job that was terminated while he was in prison. There are thousands of prisoners like them not necessarily linked to Maoists etc. Will the courts take the Sai Baba's ruling and fix a cut-off date and release such prisoners? Justice cannot be delayed because those who have been framed charges are unable to produce evidence.

– N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

SBI move suspicious

The Apex Court, while delivering judgement in the case related to electoral bonds, has directed the management of State Bank of India to furnish the details of the transactions pertaining to the sales of electoral bonds to Election Commission of India before the end of March. Now the management of SBI has plunged the Apex Court and the entire population of the country in a state of shock by seeking time up to June. The time given by the court was already felt to be too long but now the management of the bank asking for such a long time puts too many questions in the minds of all. As known to all, SBI is a mammoth organisation with 48 crore accounts, 66,000 ATMs and 23,000 branches. For such a gigantic organisation, it is hard to believe that it requires 140 days to furnish the details as directed by the Apex Court. Now that all the transactions and documentations are digitised, could it be a difficult task for the gigantic management of SBI to submit the details in time?

This is an issue that involves not only the image of the country and its banking system but also of the security of the peoples' resources.

- A G Rajmohan, Anantapur

SOME INSPIRING WOMEN

There are inspiring self-made women who have surmounted many hurdles and up-hill tasks through their grit, talent, skills, personality, dedication and perseverance. Most of them do come out from the wilderness of loneliness and chalk out a new life for themselves and for others. Some women make a difference to hundreds of hapless people by becoming their lodestar to lead them back onto the path of hope,peace,prosperity, dignity, and freedom.

Radhika Bordia is a famous freelance T V reporter. In her more than 20 years of T V reporting, through her interest and concern for reporting on the development, penury, injustice, discrimination, brutality, official apathy, and indifference in the lives of grassroots people, Radhika has effectively used journalism as a powerful vehicle to deliver social justice to all those who need it most.

No list of women who have made a difference is complete without the name of Nobel Peace Prize winning Malala Yousafzai. Since enduring a Taliban attack in 2012 and a Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, she has been running schools for girls in about eight countries including India. Her Sudha Murthy, wife of Infosys founder, author and teacher is a large-hearted woman, who has been using her money, time, and energy to give thousands of people their life changing support and succor.

Sudha Bharadwaj is a lawyer, social activist, trade union leader, lecturer and author from Chhattisgarh. Sudha was born in America and lived there for 11 years till her acclaimed academician mother Krishna Bharadwaj came to India to become a faculty in Delhi university. For the last 25 years, Sudha has been living for and fighting on behalf of all marginalized people, undeterred by arrests, imprisonments, and threats to life. It makes us happy to know that many women from our glamorous film industry have a large heart to give back something to the society. Priyanka Chopra, Rich Chadha, Nandita Das, Katrina Kaif, Dia Mirza, Samantha, Taapsee Pannu and et al are doing their bit for the cause of health, education, empowerment, security and safety of our poor and marginalized girls and women.

Finally if you want to see most generous Indian business women who make a difference, meet our Rohini Nilekani, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Leena Gupta Tewari and others who habitually contribute crores of rupees for the empowerment and uplift of girls and women.

The International Women's Day is an occasion meant to remember, salute, encourage and emulate all those women - young, and old - who have dedicated themselves for making a difference in the lives of millions of people.

- M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad

Oppn squanders away chances to question govt

The writer V Ramu Sharma has rightly pointed out that leaders of all political parties are adept at throwing tantrums at their adversaries rather than looking out for solutions to pressing issues, ostensibly to create a bad vibe about the government ahead of elections. They search for an idea to ensure that complete peace does not exist at any point in time. Thus it is apparent that the opposition camp lacks a charismatic leader and a big new idea to raise relevant questions plaguing the nation to confront and put the Prime Minister on the mat. In an increasingly divided opposition, it is unfortunate despite opportunities to corner the government on core issues, they are only seen wasting time on inconsequential matters. It is thus obvious, that none of the parties including Congress has no willingness to demand answers from the Prime Minister about pressing issues faced by the Aam Aadmi. The Congress despite the two crippling electoral debacles is seen as confused. Further, instead of joining with the opposition and putting its core agenda on the economy, national security and falling democratic values in the states, it has only been indulging in vote bank politics besides seeking to protect its dynasty.

Similarly, the BJP appears to be more interested in bringing out the fault lines and cracks in the opposition-ruled states, and boasting about their achievements instead of outlining their action plan to transform India into a developed country in the next two decades. But as of now, the hopes of the opposition getting their act together to bring about a real change are remote due to each party pulling its strings in different directions. Against this background, India's continued rise hinges on sustained political stability, and in this context, it is only hoped that Narendra Modi with a forward-thinking attitude can frame and pursue long-term strategic goals to achieve its objectives.

– K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

***

The reality of the situation is that the Opposition is running away from meaningfully engaging the government in the Parliament, even as the Prime Minister wants a constructive dialogue by all groups in the national interest. Sadly enough, no political party is interested in the future roadmap for the country, making the nation a fully developed nation by 2047. The INDI Alliance has its own narrative to belittle the present government and scoring brownie points in the process. The Opposition attitude is evident when Bills in the Parliament are passed without a debate or discussion – as they are busy holding placards and shouting slogans, before making a walk out – wasting the precious time and money of the nation in the process. The fact is that the Opposition is not inclusive in the national scenario, except playing the secular card.

The claim of the BJP to 370 seats, and NDA beyond 400 is based on the solid performance of the government on all fronts that the Opposition is not even ready to acknowledge grudgingly -has alienated it to no end before the electorate, which is no less inimical and anti-national, akin to Pakistan constantly conspiring against the country’s downfall.

- K V Raghuram, Wayanad

***

The perception that the Indian opposition parties are not up to the mark in raising important issues and holding the government accountable for its anti-people policies and actions is refutable. (Failing to ask crucial questions that matter, 9 March). In this regard, the Indian opposition has certainly played a gladiator role on behalf of the people and raised questions in the parliament or other platforms in the last decade of BJP rule. Thanks to the effective opposition, the controversial farm laws, have been withdrawn, by the NDA. Similarly, the opposition raised the CAA/NRC issues which forced the government to put them on hold. Even eloquent questions were asked on the Manipur conflict and genocide of Kuki tribal Christians. The opposition has exposed the BJP's excessive focus on religion and lackluster performance in the economy. Issues like unemployment, price rise, and other bread-and-butter issues are raised daily. Consequently, the BJP is forced to reduce the LPG gas price by Rs.100 on women's day.

However, the BJP's majority and dominance in legislative bodies is the chief hurdle for silencing the voice of opposition with ruthless suspensions. Nevertheless, effective opposition and healthy debates is the need of the hour in India today.

– P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad