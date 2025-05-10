MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th May 2025

Right call by BCCI

I fully support the BCCI decision for suspending the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a week on Friday due to the escalating tensions and open war between India and Pakistan. A cloud of uncertainty had loomed over the future of the ongoing edition since the cancellation of Thursday’s match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamsala, midway following air raid alerts in neighboring cities of Jammu and Pathankot.

Since the IPL is masala and tamasha matches for entertainment the suspension of it is must as the country is at the war with killing of civilian and solders and continuing it is a great insult. I strongly feel that there should not be any celebration of anything in coming days in the form of religious functions of all the caste and community this year as the mark of respect to the departed soul who have lost their lives in the war and terrorist attack. It is high time people of Indian in this grave situation must unite to fight the enemy like terrorist sponsored by Pakistan.

Bhagwan Thadani, Mumbai

War on terror: UN must overtly support India

The War stats are very promising for Indian side, as our anti-missile systems are striking down the Pak missiles. Time is ripe for India to wipe out terror camps of Let, JeM and capture their top leaders based in Pakistan and occupy POK. The roots of terror are based in Pakistan, and even they occasionally face attacks by these brutal groups. India now owns the responsibility to end terrorism from Indian sub-continent. The UN must overtly support India in its war on terrorism.

P R Ravinder, Shivpuri Colony, Hyderabad

People must behave responsibly

Even as tension between India and Pakistan remains high and retaliatory hostilities continue, a great deal of fake stories and news about it are doing the rounds on social media and some news channels. Warmongers and those who celebrate the conflict and fight between the two countries create stories and videos at their whims and fancies and share at will on social media. Similarly, some news channels also disseminate misinformation about the fight. They even go to the extent of telecasting videos taken from other warfronts and thereby mislead people.

Those who indulge in passing on such misinformation must understand the gravity of their actions. A country at war with another has to take into account a lot of things before the fight. India is fighting against Pakistan not for people’s entertainment and excitement but to prove something. It has to send a message to its rival through the fight. The Indian government has issued an advisory saying that people should avoid sharing unverified information and rely on official sources for authentic information. People must refrain from passing on misinformation and stand united at a time when the country is faced with a crisis.

Venu G S, Kollam, Kerala

SC raps BJP MP Nishant Dubey

The Supreme Court has rapped BJP MP Nishant Dubey for his remarks against it and Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, saying they “scandalise” and lower the authority of apex court. The top court, in a way, put an end to recent political debates as to who is supreme Parliament or the judiciary. It is the Constitution that is higher than all of us. It is the Constitution which imposes limits and restrictions on the powers vested in the three organs. The power of judicial review is conferred by the Constitution on the judiciary.

Statutes are subject to judicial review to test their constitutionality as well as for judicial interpretation. Therefore, when the constitutional courts exercise their power of judicial review, they act within the framework of the Constitution. The top court, which spared the lawmaker from the contempt proceedings by dismissing a PIL, made scathing observations against Dubey for his remarks against it and the CJI following the hearings on a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the 2025 Waqf law. Dubey sparked a row when he said, “the Supreme Court is taking the country towards anarchy” and that “Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna is responsible for the civil wars taking place in the country”. The comments were stated to be “highly irresponsible”, reflecting a penchant to attract attention by casting aspersions on the Supreme Court of India and its judges.

Bhagwan Thadani, Mumbai