MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th Sep 2025

Mutual respect by politicians

Further to your September 9 report, ‘Grace in politics: A lesson for eternity from two statemen’, I have observed that mutual respect among politicians of diverse ideologies has become a rarity in contemporary politics. The bondage demonstrated by former Union ministers Suresh Prabhu and P Ashok Gajpathi Raju made for a heartening read. A politician’s life is like an open book.

Their behaviour and speeches are noticed by people, and they remain in their minds. The incumbent Goa Governor Raju and Prabhu’s simple goodwill gesture will certainly make the conscious minds to think and think for the better. We need many more such exemplary statesmen to inspire the young generation to take cue and strive for a better society.

Buddha Jagdish Rao, Visakhapatnam

GST rate cut and politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been urging his MPs to tell the people about GST reforms and rate cuts introduced by the Union government to reduce prices, help businesses to thrive and boost swadeshi products.

That being so, why did not the BJP explain to the people the reason for high prices of petrol and LPG, which too are essential commodities? Though international crude oil rates have fallen, citizens of the country did not get any benefit as the retail prices have not been reduced.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

Convert energy from garbage

An overwhelming 20,000 tonnes of waste was cleared from artificial ponds, major and minor water bodies apart from Hussain Sagar by the sanitation wing of GHMC, post-Ganesh idol immersion.

My humble request to the organisers is to kindly dismantle idols on the ground itself rather than immerse them in water and use the material for power generation.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad-11

Potholes spell danger

Every shower in Hyderabad seems to wash away not just the road fillings but also the myriad promises of the civic body. What remains are craters instead of roads, frustration instead of relief, and danger instead of safety. For commuters, every ride now feels like an obstacle course where survival matters more than speed. Areas like Charminar, Shalibanda and Lal Darwaza are living examples of how temporary fixes collapse overnight, leaving citizens to pay the price by way of injuries, delays and stress.

The authorities should realise that people deserve roads that lead to their destinations, not detours into danger. Wiser counsel is in understanding that potholes cannot be patched with excuses. The people need lasting solutions, not seasonal makeovers. Roads are the lifelines of a city; let us not allow them to become deathtraps.

Kalisetti Soumya, St Francis College for Women

AI, a partner in progress

The article “From chaos to clarity: How AI is changing the way leaders work” was both insightful and timely. In today’s fast-paced world where endless meetings often end in confusion rather than action, Artificial Intelligence (AI) truly emerges as a tool of transformation. AI’s ability to capture key decisions, summarize discussions, and highlight recurring issues is not just about saving time, it is not just a convenience, but it is a revolution, it is about enhancing productivity, accountability, and innovation.

For countries like India, where businesses and teams operate across geographies and time zones, the potential of AI in streamlining leadership processes is immense. This shift does not replace human intelligence but supports it, allowing leaders to focus on what really matters. If adopted wisely with secure systems and proper cultural integration, AI can redefine the way organizations’ function, bringing clarity where once there was only chaos. The future belongs to those who embrace such change early. Indeed, AI is not just a tool, it is becoming a partner in progress.

Nooreen Fatima, Hyderabad