MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th September 2020

Time to take China head-on

Tensions prevailing at our country's border is very serious . Day to day China is crossing its limits and trying to occupy some parts of our country. It is not only responsible for the central government to act against the problem but every citizen must react about the situation ,particularly the political parties in India. They must stop unnecessary criticism against government in this matter and must have a thought of support to the central government at this time.

The Central Government must call immediately an all- party meeting to review the situation .While it is very clear the China is playing double game to continue the peace at the border,it is the right time to teach a fitting lesson to China because no one should not forget the root cause of the spread of the Covid pandemic all over the world. I think that every country will certainly support us in this regard.

J Srinivasa Rao, Srikakulam

Dead body politics



The issue of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has become a prominent issue in upcoming Bihar elections. Mainly there are two reasons for this. The first one is, there are over five per cent Rajput voters in Bihar. As Sushanth is from a Rajput family, political parties are trying to get benefited from Rajputs.

The second one is by raking up the sentiment of his demise. India is best known for death sentiments right from the beginning. After Indira Gandhi's demise, Congress party won the elections with unprecedented majority. And after Rajiv Gandhi's assasination again Congress got huge majority. Even in Andhra Pradesh Y.S Rajashekhar Reddy's sudden demise has brought an abundant sympathy for his family and his wife won in by elections with considerable majority.

Like this, instead of talking about issues like employment, education, welfare schemes, health, irrigation etc some political parties are sticking to the issue of Sushant's demise alone in Bihar. Their only aim is to stir the emotions of people in the name of Sushant and get benefited politically.

K Manoj Kumar, Huzurabad, Karimnagar

The DBT controversy in AP



The AP Cabinet meeting which was chaired by Chief Minister on September 3, gave its nod to extending Direct Benefit Transfer( DBT) scheme to nearly 18 lakh agricultural pump sets across the state beginning with Srikakulam district from April 1, 2021 as pilot project. Under this scheme every agricultural pump set in the state is regularised and got fixed smart meter.But the opposition is raising hue and cry forgetting how it harassed the power consumers by increasing power prices exorbitantly. In fact the patent right on free power to agricultural pump sets belongs to YSR family as present Chief Minister's father and former Chief Minister YS . Rajasekhar Reddy affixed his first sign as Chief Minister on free- power file in 2004.He did it sincerely as he got first hand experience of woes of farmers in his walkathon from Chevella to Ichapuram.

So, his son who wanted to remain Chief Minister of AP for thirty years would not dare to deceive the farmers in the name of DBT as alleged by the TDP. But it is because of the Union government which proposed reforms in energy sector and other sectors in the wake of Covid19 and asked the state governments to initiate reforms for getting additional loans. Under these circumstances the AP government has devised the DBT. . However the DBT will ensure accountability and transparency in power consumption as Discoms are putting loss of 3 million units of power in the account of agricultural pump sets out of 15 million units but agricultural sector is consuming only 12 million units. In the pretext of free power electricity department is showing indifference attitude towards illegal connections of non - agricultural sector and making a way to pilferage. However fixing meters to agricultural pump sets will bring out new problems to farmers as each farmer in AP has more than one pump set because of scattering of land holdings. If the government allows the farmers to have as many connections as they need then the farmers will not oppose the DBT. Moreover the government must ensure uninterrupted power supply even in the case delayed payment either because of government or the farmers.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru

Chariot fire investigation



Investigation into gutting of the chariot of Antarvedi temple should be dealt with genuine sincerity. Stock dialogues like, 'We will take stern action against culprits' , ' Nobody will be spared' do not serve any purpose. Perfunctory actions will not give any sort of assurance to the Hindu devotees. A series of incidents have been taking place in the state with a view to disturb the communal harmony. Many believe that the government's inaction and appeasement politics are the root cause for these crimes. Now it is the government's responsibility to prove that it is unbiased.

Venkata Seshasai Deevi, Narasaraopet

Tackle joblessness in India



Unemployment is a serious social and economic concern almost all over the world. It gives rise to many social diseases. The cases of Covid-19 in India are going to be close to 43 lakhs and the economy is stagnant. The scope for a complete recovery in the economy seems far-fetched. The economy of the unorganized sector is slowly picking up speed. But the way unemployment rate is increasing day by day is creating a serious problem in front of people. The present central government had made big claims regarding skill development, but so far no concrete result has been revealed. According to an estimate, 400 new jobs are created in India every day and now in the situation like Covid 19, it has reduced a lot more. In view of our uncontrollably growing population, it can be said that cumin is in the mouth of the camel, in view of this, concrete steps should be taken to include unemployment eradication in the priorities of our schemes so as to provide a strong foundation for future building.

Balram Sahu, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh)