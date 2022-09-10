MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th September 2022

The Queen is dead, long live the King

Queen Elizabeth the II passed away at her Summer Palace in Scotland after 7 decades of Reign, handling the issues stubbornly since World War II. The impact of her loss is unpredictable for the nation as well as the monarchy. Now, Prince Charles becomes automatically the king. The Coronation takes time. The old order changeth yielding place to new. He may call himself as King Charles the III or otherwise. He too is well groomed in the Royal Family and the transition takes place hassel free.He too will deal with the situation effectively .

LakshmanRao Kantamsetti, Pune

As the world absorbed the shock of Queen Elizabeth II's sudden death, people began bringing bouquets of flowers to the British Consulate all over the world. As a young boy of 11 years, I got a glimpse of the Queen as our schoolchildren were taken to Corporation Stadium near Ripon Building in Chennai, when the Queen was given a civic reception. She arrived at the Stadium in motorcading wearing a blue frock amid thunderous cheers in the year 1961. Late Kamaraj was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu state then. That was a thrilling experience. RIP.

C K Subramaniam, Chennai

Kohli showed his 'Viraat Roop'



Hurrah Kohli for your magnificent individual highest unbeaten score 122 runs in T20 match piled against Afghanistan and in the process you completed 71st international hundred. It's a great comeback into form by the run machine of India. In the Asian cup matches he has been consistently contributing with bat except in the Sri Lanka match. The way he scored runs mesmerized everyone, he rained 11 fours all around the ground and his six 6s were a feast to watch. His foot work and the wrist show looked like a toy play. After a gap, Virat had shown his 'Viraat Roopa' with his classy show. Before his dominance with bat, KL Rahul, really played well and scored a fluent 61 off 41 providing much needed support to Viral Kohli. The appreciation episode cannot be concluded without acknowledging the magical work done by Bhuvaneswara Kumar and he scalped 4 vital wickets conceding stingy 5 runs. Though Afghanistan a novice team is playing well, India dominated them.

Rama Krishna M, Kakinada

A befitting tribute to Netaji



A 28-foot tall statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at India Gate on Thursday (September 8) evening. PM Modi had assured that the jet black granite statue of Netaji will be placed under the Grand Canopy to the east of India gate, halfway on the east-west axis to the National War Memorial. Finally, the government accepts the documented proof that the Britishers had to leave India due to Netaji and the Indian National Army (INA). And that is the reason why the Centre has decided to replace King George V's statue with that of the victor, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Monika Patidar, Ujjain

Time to reinvent urban planning



The urban flooding has become a norm, but not an exception these days. No city across India is immune to water logging, however smart or ultra modern it is. The recent one is the Silicon Valley of India, Bangalore. The water logged city has lost its charm and brand internationally due to its being submerged and lost all basic amenities like power, water and sanitation for a significant stretch of time after the calamity. Instead of levelling charges, all parties should accept responsibility and work to protect environment. Transgressions in urban planning should not be allowed, lest the smart, smarter and smartest cities will turn in to half merged, full merged and perennial merged cities in future.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Sorry state of affairs in govt hospitals



It is not uncommon that in several earlier instances of hospitalisations due to Covid or other ailments too, , many public representatives including the ministers as well as TS CM have chosen to take treatment from corporate hospitals instead of government hospitals for reasons which are well-known. But it should be noted that very fortunately there are qualified doctors whether in NIMS or OGH or GH, but unfortunately there are no adequate staff, be it technicians, nursing staff or other doctors, and accountability seems to be missing. I do not understand why the government cannot open more big hospitals with more diagnostic centres etc., by recruiting required staff. Why not more medical units be created, while upgrading the existing ones?

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad