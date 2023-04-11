MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th April 2023

Do not mix politics with protocols

This refers to Hans editorial "Emulate TN politicos' State First' stance (April 10). What a difference between Telangana and Tamil Nadu governments who are bitter opponents to BJP but how they are respecting the Head of the Government of India. Telangana ruling party treats BJP as a foe and keeps away from attending PM's official visits to state while Tamil Nadu treats him as a friend and partakes in all functions during PM's visits, but never deviates from its stance. Modi lauds Stalin, CM of TN, and also openly said that Tamil Nadu development is India's development. DMK or AIADMK, which is in ruling chair, maintains their status quo on matters related to their state. This kind of friendly nature lacks visibly in TS.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

There is much to be desired as one ruminates over the attitude of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who always gives a wide berth, whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Hyderabad. There have been several such occasions that were wilfully avoided by CM KCR. This is surely not in good taste in terms of rational and logical behaviour on part of a Chief Minister of a state when the PM of the country visits his state. One cannot but admire the behaviour of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin, despite his known aversion for BJP and the Centre did not fail to give company to the visiting dignitary. There is an utmost need not to mix politics with etiquette and social behaviour for a party wanting to expand its wings.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

The editorial pointing the glaring protocol lapse on the part of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao during the visits of Prime Minister Modi in the last 18 months cannot be brushed under the carpet by diverting the topic to defend the CM. Howsoever one may be angry and aggrieved over the treatment meted out to the State by the Centre, the CM skipping the official programmes of PM is totally wrong. It is s high time, taking a leaf out from the books of CM's of other states, KCR sheds his ego, the last of the human attributes, by maintaining cordial relations with the Centre, which is utmost important and necessary. In fact, KCR must understand that sending ministers-in-waiting for protocol duty is an affront to the office of Prime Minister. Therefore, in the interest of the state, he must adhere to protocol like the CMs of other non-BJP states.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

It is true, as rightly said by Prime Minister Modi, that not only Tamil Nadu but if every state grows, country too grows as states are foundations for nation(The Hans India, 9/4). It is a fact that Modi has got a special affection for Tamil Nadu for a long time as the NDA got good relations with AIDMK of Jayalalithaa. In fact, despite differing on political issues, Stalin has been maintaining good relations with the Centre for the development of state and getting sufficient funds for various projects thus keeping good diplomacy.

But some parties are always bitter with the central government as well as Modi personally, affecting the interests of their states. If every state head behaves properly keeping in mind the interests of states, sacrificing personal ego and selfishness, and at the same time with constructive criticism of the Centre, then all is well that ends well.

JP Reddy, Nalgonda

Governors shall not act as per whim



Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has an inflated sense of his own importance; he oversteps the boundaries of gubernatorial powers; he misuses his office for needling the duly-elected state government; he makes the welfare of people of the state subservient to his whims and fancies. This is a fair assessment of the occupant of the Raj Bhavan in Chennai, or so I believe.

His line of reasoning that "if a Governor withholds assent to a Bill passed by the legislative assembly, it means the Bill is dead" is faulty and fallacious - it is not supported by the Constitution. A Governor is not vested with the power to reject or 'kill' a Bill. Thankfully, wisdom dawned on the Governor, albeit belatedly, that he gave assent to the Bill pertaining to banning online gambling. Had the assent been given as soon as it was passed and forwarded to him, it would have prevented gambling-related suicides and ruin of families. The Tamil Nadu Assembly rightly urged the Union government and the President to fix a specific time limit for Governors to give assent to Bills passed by Assemblies.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN