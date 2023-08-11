MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th August 2023

Govt misconstrues Quit India message

On the eve of Quit India day, the Government of India released advertisement with a message from PM Modi. The advertisement has deliberately used Hindi translation “India Chodo” instead of the call in Hindi “Bharat Chodo.” What a shame that an important day of freedom struggle has been misused to target opposition group I.N.D.I.A. Government should not have given clearance which indirectly sends message to the opposition group. Though corruption has been pushed under carpet, nepotism continues even now. As for appeasement, it is in full swing favouring Hindu majority for the sake of votes.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Worrisome rise in use of drugs by children

Congratulations to Telangana Addl DGP Mahesh M Bhagwat and his team for breaking records in mobile phone recovery rates (The Hans India report). It is unfortunate that students, of 6 to 16 years from 21 states, are using smartphones more for entertainment than for studies. A Pan-India survey from 6,922 parents from rural areas revealed thus. Similarly, parents and school authorities are a worried lot over the rising rate of use of e-cigarettes and drugs among schoolchildren. The police authorities are requested to focus more curbing such mindsets among the students by organising seminars for parents, students and school authorities together.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

Rahul’s baffling penchant for mischief

Of late, RaGa is courting one controversy after another. Even after his derogatory comment on ‘Modis’ and resultant conviction in a trial court, he does not seem to have learnt a lesson on behaviour in public. He is an aspiring Prime Ministerial candidate of the Congress party, if not that of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance itself, and as such he should restrain himself from chivalrous behaviour as this could land him in a soup from which it could become difficult to wriggle out. Instead of concentrating on the job on hand, the Congress and its leaders are indulging in such antics only to divert the attention of the people but in return they accuse the BJP or the ruling alliance NDA of making allegations to avoid debate on the Manipur issue. It is like “Ulta Chor Kotwal ko Daante”!

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

It is most unfortunate and regrettable that the behaviour of Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha while speaking on no-confidence motion, as he lost balance and dignity while commenting on Bharat and murdering of it. After getting relief from Supreme Court in a defamation case, he should have shown restraint while addressing Lok Sabha concentrating on Manipur violence and any other negative points on NDA/Modi government which makes him noble. But the way he addressed and behaved shows his immaturity in politics whether deliberate, ignorant or intolerant. Whatever it may be, seniors in the Congress party, instead of clapping for his unwanted comments, should educate him how to speak and behave in Lok Sabha which is viewed by thousands and might reflect in the next elections.

Jayaprakash Reddy, Nalgonda

Govt should hike EPS-95 pension

The untiring efforts being put forth by all associations, groups and individuals for hiking of minimum pension to 70 lakh and above public and private sector employees throughout the country covered under Employees Pension Scheme 1995 (EPS-95) from around Rs 1,000 pm to Rs 7,500 have been a futile exercise for more than two decades. National Agitation Committee president and ex-military commander Ashok Raut took up this case and held meetings, peaceful dharnas thought the country. While he was involved in a peaceful dharna in Delhi on August 4, Delhi police held his collar tight most heinously, pictures of which went viral. GOI can hike minimum pension from the interest accrued from EPF account. It is urged to consider this and announce a happy news on the Independence Day without fail.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Demolitions in Haryana defy reason

The real and mischievous motive of those in power, all of a sudden, behind the demolition of a building in Haryana, for legal reasons, cannot be wished away. It had been in existence for long years now and the instant action is nothing but a sequel to something else. If those in power also resort to take law into their hands, more so, for extraneous reasons, only God save the Indian democracy!

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad