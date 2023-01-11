MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th January 2023

India skirting grave plastic challenge

Even as the country claims to spend thousands of crores on Swachh Abhiyans and Clean Ganga or other river projects, and is now targeting clean energy transition to Green Hydrogen, a crucial link in the over-arching objective of ensuring environment-friendly technologies is being given a big miss - Plastic minimisation. Though it can't be eliminated fully, governments - state and central - are seriously deficient in enforcing green norms. There are no resolute steps to eliminate single-use plastics that are not biodegradable and have an adverse impact on the environment. Governments, and the public too, are yet to wake up to the havoc being wreaked on the nature by products such as ear buds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration; plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays, wrapping or packing films, invitation cards and cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 microns, stirrers.

Md Iqbal, Rajahmundry

A good augury for Indian education sector

The University Grants Commission is proposing new guidelines to allow the entry of foreign universities in India. It was proposed way back in the 1990s. Even as the Modi government has set the ball rolling for foreign universities to set up their campuses in India, the UGC is insisting they do not operate online classes and that they should employ regular foreign faculty in India. Last year, nearly 4.5 lakh Indian students went abroad for studies. First of all, if there is no level playing and incentives, too, why would any foreign enterprise set foot in the country? However, it is ardently hoped that the lofty aims of New Education Policy of the Modi government, which envisage allowing foreign varsities to set foot on Indian soil, would prevail upon the officials to make it easy for universities from abroad to set foot in India. The competition will do our lethargic public educational and research bodies a world of good.

G Sampath Rao, Srikakulam

China beats India in wooing Nepal

It is disconcerting to read that China is seeking to further enhance its ties with Nepal to stay true to their original aspirations. While China is enthused by the return of Prachanda at the helm, backed by former PM KP Oli, who is anti-India, our country cannot just keep on the sidelines. It is time to revitalise ties with Nepal through people-to-people cooperation and exploring new areas of engagement with the government to win over its leaders. Also, it must step up to fast-track various projects implementation. However, it is not going to be any easy as the Nepal government has come up with altered maps of its borders with India, apparently at the behest of the Chinese, but India must take solace in the adage that patience pays off.

Rajeev Ratan, Secunderabad

Extend cut-off date for PG NEET

The NEET 2023, entrance exam for post-graduate medical courses is going to be held on March 5. According to the notification, fresh graduates who are going to complete their internship by March end are eligible to appear for the exam. Due to Covid pandemic, many universities and colleges across India have started their internship programmes a bit later, which would make the fresh graduates ineligible for the exam. Around 50,000 students will lose the opportunity for the shortage of two to three months of attendance by that time and will be forced to wait for a year. It would be fair if the NMC does give relaxation to the fresh graduates from the rule of internship cut-off date.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

A new low in Governor-govt ties in TN

It is a convention that Governor of a State or the President of the country present the same version of the ruling dispensation as his or her inaugural address while opening the session of Assembly or Parliament. Though this practice is handed down by the British Parliament it is sincerely adopted by almost all the countries as a practice. The way the Governor has grossly deviated while inaugurating the Assembly Session in Tamil Nadu takes the serious differences prevailing between the ruling party and the Governor to a new phase of struggle. Governor trying to show off himself and leaving the Assembly even before the National Anthem is played demonstrates his disrespect to the set norms, adherence of which he is expected to ensure rather than show way to deviate the same. It would be better if the Union government intervenes before the unpleasant developments lead to any sort of Constitutional crisis.

A G Rajmohan, Anantapur