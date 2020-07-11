MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th july 2020

Removal of chapters from school curriculum unwelcome

Covid-19 pandemic has left uncertainty over opening up of the educational institutions. Central Board of Secondary Education has pulled out certain key chapters from its curriculum. One such step is, to take away Secularism and Federalism from social subjects for the current year. The decision to withdraw Secularism and Federalism from CBSE syllabus is too biased to accept. These are basic tenets of our Constitution. A learning centre must give scope to study all aspects. Please do not meddle with the education system without fruitful research. Neutral approach paves way for free thoughts to thrive afresh. The NDA government is hell-bent on majoritarian approach to education system in India. Apparently, it is at the behest of political influence, those chapters were taken out of syllabus with preconceived mind. Excessive involvement of State in the matters of schooling and pedagogy leads to fanaticism. Historical framework of anything which shaped a country to this position should find a place in learning material. Hence it is suggested to rethink on removal of those important chapters.

G Thirupathaiah, Kothapet, Hyderabad

Vikas encounter exposes khaki-khadi nexus

The killing of gangster Vikas Dubey in an alleged encounter may have brought temporary relief to the UP police who have been facing severe criticism for the past one week for its mishandling of the situation but it has exposed the defects of India's criminal justice system once again. As long as the khaki-khadi nexus continues, dreaded criminals like Vikas Dubey will continue to thrive. Decriminalisation of politics, police reforms and an efficient judiciary can only solve the problem of organised crime permanently.

Dr N Rathan Prasad Reddy, Hanamkonda

Razing of Secretariat building a huge waste of money

It is time and again proved in our country that the political leaders who are given a second chance to rule often get immersed in immortalising their legacy by monumental and architectural grandiose and shelving off the astronomical promises they vowed to attain power.

The demolition of existing Secretariat buildings by the Telangana State government is an example of criminal and wasteful spending of public money. Owing to the prevailing health emergency situation where there is a scarcity of beds, these buildings could have been converted into makeshift hospitals to accommodate Covid-19 patients.

Murali M Mallareddy, Visakhapatnam

Learning English doesn't mean forgetting Telugu

Using English as the medium of instruction in all the government schools in Andhra Pradesh from 1st to 6th is a boon in a hundred ways. It is going to light the lamps in lakhs of homes across the State. For these radical changes, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to become the God of all the sections of people. We are living in a technological advanced society and the world became a global village. A rich student can receive education according to his desires which makes him to competent to meet any situation like getting job and doing the job efficiently. Though poor Telugu medium students are more intelligent than the rich English medium ones, lack of knowledge of English makes the poor ones unable to compete with their rich counterparts. Due to the inability to deal with English language, Telugu medium students are losing job opportunities. In order to bridge this gap, Jagan Mohan Reddy is introducing English medium in all government schools from 1st to 6th classes from this academic year. And it is also mandatory for the parents to support for its smooth going and become a part in the implementation. It is baseless that some scholars and lovers of Telugu language are downgrading the sincere aim that lies behind the implementation of the English medium by the government. Learning English doesn't mean forgetting Telugu. We cannot forget Telugu if we learn English. Moreover, Telugu subject teaching remines the same in schools.

Pesala Narayana, Govindayapalli, Kadapa dist, AP