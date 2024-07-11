MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th July 2024

Modi’s damage control in Moscow

Understandably, PM Modi’s hug of Putin on arrival in the Kremlin drew a lot of flak globally. In a balancing act, Modi spoke against wars saying there is ‘no solution on the battlefield’ and ‘now is not an era for war’. But it is not clear how much his advice will influence and impact Putin and dissuade him from continuing the war. Having China as a neighbour with territorial expansionism as a state policy requires India to fine-tune its diplomacy and remain close to Russia. Meanwhile, Modi should ensure that Putin carries through on his promise to discharge all Indians from the Russian army and send them home.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Protection of rights of divorcees

The Supreme Court ruled that a Muslim woman can seek maintenance from her husband under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. This secular provision applies to all married women, dismissing claims that the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986, overrides it. The decision came in response to a petition filed by Mohammed Abdul Samad, who challenged a Telangana High Court order that upheld a family court’s maintenance order for his estranged wife. The apex court dismissed Samad’s petition, reiterating that maintenance is a right, not a charity, for all married women.

Jayanthi Subramaniam, Chennai

Godman Bhole Baba let off hook

It is intriguing to note that the godman Bhole Baba who organised the Hathras meet is not named in the SIT report, while the UP government suspended six bureaucrats for the stampede. It is akin to a political boss getting scot-free while the civil servants are taken to task in the matter of public administration.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Graham Steins’ murderer’s plea

Apropos media clipping that the convict in Graham Steins murder case, Dara Singh who escaped the hangman’s noose but serving the imprisonment, has appealed to the Supreme Court for remission on the pretext that he has already served 24 years in jail. I have been pinched by his statement that he committed this crime in a “fit of youthful rage” and it did not look like youthful rage but an organised crime from the religious fundamentalists perpetrating hatred on minorities. Graham Stein and his two minor sons were the innocent victims of the sectarian mania. If he is really reformed, let him join the mainstream rather than religious fundamentalists.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

India needs to woo foreign investors

We hope to get a desirable budget supporting both the backward and the middle class. Moreover, we wish to see reforms and an economic transformation. Further, the budget must boost economic growth. There is an utmost need for promoting MSMEs, affordable housing and infrastructure is expected to generate growth in banks and lead to profitable lending. The encouragement given to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and digitalisation like an electronic trading platform, non-human tax settlements and disincentivization of cash transactions are the progressive steps in the right direction expected. There is a great expectation on the budget proposals this time.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

***

This refers to Hans editorial, “Will Union Budget serve as precursor to Vikasit Bharat?” (July 10). The first budget after BJP came to power in 2024 for the third consecutive time is going to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. All States, especially Andhra Pradesh which is in dire need of funds to uplift the downtrodden sections, is very anxiously looking forward for a high stake like a student waiting for result. No doubt, CM N Chandrababu Naidu might have hinted his options to PM Narendra Modi. Another partner of NDA, Bihar is also staring at Centre’s assistance.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad