MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th November 2024

Paradox of unemployment, understaffing

On one hand, India is grappling with the issue of rising unemployment; on the other, the glaring understaffing across various sectors stands as a stark testimony to the government’s apathy. This paradox not only jeopardises the lives of employees but also shatters the aspirations of the Indian youth. A tragic incident at Barauni Railway Station in Bihar highlights this issue. Despite the requirement of four personnel for ensuring safe couplings, only Amar Rawat was on duty due to understaffing, and unfortunately, he lost his life. Across the country, critical tasks like train-boggy coupling are routinely assigned to just one or two staff members, posing a high risk and potentially leading to more such tragedies in the future.

Jakir Hussain, Kanpur

Waqf Bill will bring in transparency

The Waqf Board claims on properties in different parts of the country have increased. Recently, they have claimed 43 Vijayapura Monuments including Gol Gumbaz in Karnataka. I believe there is no state left for Waqf to claim some or the other properties. I hope the JPC is observing the latest claims/ developments of Waqf claims. It is high time that the Waqf Amendment Bill be passed which should be aimed at modernising the management of Waqf properties. This amendment shall bring transparency and reduce administrative issues associated with Waqf properties.

N S K Prasad, Hyderabad

Israel playing up anti-semitism card

The hypocrisy and arrogance of Israeli soccer fans is unbelievable in the Amsterdam clashes. After their country has killed more than fifty thousand Palestinians in Gaza, infrastructure razed to the ground and are starving two million people, then they go to Amsterdam to chant about killing Arabs and in backlash when several of them get injured, they began to demand the world to stand with them and play the ‘Anti-Semitism’ card.

Sajid Farooq, Kurnool

‘Whatsapp history’ in the making

The fact that many Indian academic historians pay little heed to public outreach has rankled historian William Dalrymple, who writes that the rise of “WhatsApp history” is a direct result of “academic disengagement.” He’s oversimplifying a complex situation, however, because many historians are in fact creating accessible texts and engaging in outreach across multiple languages, countering the pseudo-history that’s being touted. And the onus lies in reframing the teaching of history - interesting enough for students, where, otherwise, dull lessons will pass by like dandelion fluff in the wind.

Anshu Bharti, Begusarai

Involve commoners to boost tourism

The AP government has so many sources to develop tourism, which is one of the factors of AP economy l growth. (Seaplane will bring sea change: CM - Hans india-10-11-2024). The NDA government is promoting seaplanes from March onwards in our state. Seaplanes, and beach resorts by TATA these are all for attracting rich customers from throughout the world. But most of our tourists are common people. So, AP tourism must bring some more ideas that is affordable by everyone in the country or world. The government establishments will be helpful for all levels of people.

D Ravikumar, Visakhapatnam

Neeraj Chopra gets a career boost

Neeraj Chopra has found ‘a new spark’ in his career. The celebrated Indian javelin thrower, who made history as the first Indian athlete to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics and Silver at the Paris 2024 Olympics, will now be coached by Jan Zeleny. Zeleny, a legend in the sport with a world record of 98.48 metres, 3 Olympic gold medals, and 3 world titles, will guide Neeraj moving forward. This partnership is expected to provide a significant boost as Neeraj sets his sights on breaking his own records and surpassing the 90-metre mark in the upcoming 2026 Diamond League series and the WAC in Tokyo, set for September 2025.

P V Prakash, Mumbai

Clear glitches in census data collection

The enumerators of caste census in Telangana observed that the citizens are reluctant to share information on their assets/loans. Pan, Aadhaar can provide information of assets that are linked, but ownership of past is not linked to PAN, and hence it becomes imperative to endure to get accurate details. If the data collected is inconclusive, the caste census will be a damp squib.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad