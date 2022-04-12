MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th April 2022

Give booster doses to govt hospitals

The Central government's policy on Coronavirus booster shots will leave a large section of the population unvaccinated with the booster dose. While some experts say that booster doses are not required for entire population, some others say that booster doses are required in the context of reinfection. Further, no clear consensus exists over which vaccine should be used for booster shots. Also, intensive studies have not been conducted about boosters. With regard to affordability, boosters are available at private vaccination centres and a large section of the population has to pay for it. The high cost of the vaccine and the government's policy will have an impact on poorer people. Boosters must be made available in government centres and the entire population must be vaccinated with it for free.

Venu GS, Kollam

Political heat rises in Telugu States



The Chief Ministers of two Telugu States are seemingly training their guns for the coming assembly polls of 2024. Both have changed their tones to attack mode while responding to their respective opponents. The Chief Minister of AP has reshuffled his cabinet with giving more representation to legislators from weaker sections. He came down heavily on opposition parties with sharper language, which is uncharacteristic of his usual style. The political heat seems to set in a bit earlier in Telugu states.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Jagan's rejig of Cabinet historic



YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has rejigged his cabinet, without bothering about defiance of some disgruntled MLAs and those dropped from the cabinet. He has empowered the weaker sections by giving 70% of berths to BCs, SCs, STs and Minorities. Under unavoidable circumstances, he decided to continue 11members of his old team. This move is considered historic and revolutionary in the annals of state politics as well as national politics as no other party ever dared give so many cabinet berths as Jagan has given to the representatives of the downtrodden sections. The reshuffle is also known for inclusivity as due representation is given to women.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru (NTR District)

Focus on good governance



We the people of Andhra are least bothered about the new team of ministers picked up by Jagan Reddy. We only want development of state and improvement of infrastructure and to spare us from imposing new novel taxes as we are already groaning under upward rise of fuel prices, cooking gas, edible oil, power charges and shooting up of prices of groceries. Till now no constructive work is done by the Jagan government except indulging in gimmicks like hurriedly and unscientifically increasing the number of districts, shuffling of ministers etc.

Rama Krishna M, Kakinada

BJP practises double standards



It is very distressing to note that two journalists in Madhya Pradesh police station along with other people were abused, beaten up and asked to strip by police personnel. These two journalists went to cover up a protest against a local BJP MLA. When journalists were paraded half naked, a video of them went viral. The statement of police personnel has become a laughing stock.

They said they kept the journalists and others in the underwear keeping their security in mind so that they did not die by suicide with their clothes. So, it seems in Indian jails all prisoners should be with underwear for their term of punishment because any prisoner can commit suicide ever with jail clothes. When pro-government Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami was allegedly attacked, BJP leaders condemned the attack. Now why these leaders are not raising their voice when the journalists are paraded half-naked in Madhya Pradesh police station?

Zeeshaan, Kazipet

A reader's view is unfounded.



This refers to the letter of a reader from Kazipet, who complained of being insecure in India, under the NDA government which has been in power for the past eight years as minorities like Muslims and Christians are feeling unsafe in the country. I strongly condemn and disagree with the views of the reader. It is imperative that every citizen in India requires some introspection in terms of how inclusive he or she is, in blending with the diverse milieu of the country, without prejudice. I, for one, feel that the so-called majority community in the country has always been at the receiving end of whims and fancies imposed by other religious groups, in different ways – showing utmost patience and tolerance in enduring them.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru