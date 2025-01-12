MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th January 2025

AAP is on the back foot

Ref: AAP’s toughest battle yet – Bold talk – V Ramu Sarma (January 11, 2025). The Aam Aadmi Party in spite of its broad vote bank advantage in Delhi is apprehensive of defeat this time around in the Assembly elections. The principal political opponent is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is exuding confidence, heaping upon AAP allegations for its appeasement and freebie policy the party has been perpetrating so far in the national capital, without any remorse or compunction.

The electoral roll alteration and deletion alleged by the AAP is termed totally unfounded by the Election Commission. This has antagonised the ‘furgy voters’ allegory by Kejriwal against people settling from UP and Bihar in the Delhi NCR.

The overall Hindu unity is definitely unmissable, in the aftermath of Haryana and Maharashtra polls that gives an enormous edge to the BJP in garnering Hindu votes to the dismay and discomfiture of the political opponents.

Corruption has eaten into the vitals of the AAP. The electorate of Delhi have understood this trend, even as the crime rate and shoot out incidents and daylight robberies are growing in the city. Kejriwal has suggested home guards in mohalla to prevent crime; and identifying strangers lurking in the area to foment trouble. This shows AAP’s absolute helplessness to curb crime.

–K V Raghuram, Wayanad

***

Anti-incumbency factor, corruption charges, and Kejriwal’s estrangement from his mentor Anna Hazare will have AAP sweat it out in 2025 polls. It remains to be seen if voters chose BJP’s promises of progress and AAP’s politics of ‘carrot-dangling’. BJP’s sustained campaign against pollution will certainly have AAP on the back foot.

Will AAP’s proximity to the sidelined and slum dwellers help it on February 5th? Back straight from swashbuckling performances in Haryana and Maharashtra assembly polls, BJP oozes confidence and certain invincibility. Will these sweep away the AAP dream? Whoever wins and assumes power must prioritize freeing Delhi from the tentacles of pollution and the monicker ‘one of the most polluted cities in the world’. The gargantuan traffic snarls must be addressed to make life livable for Delhiites.

–Dr George Jacob, Kochi

***

AAP is no longer a crusader against corruption as the party and its elected members are caught in neck deep corruption. For 10 long years Delhi citizens got fed with the non performing AAP and its antics are no longer trusted by voters. Faced with its inability to resolve issues haunting Delhi, Kejriwal has taken on to Robinhood method offering left and right freebies, unconcerned about the Delhi’s budget. The vital issues like pollution and other national issues are kept on the back burner. To run the Delhi stably and on the path of development there is a need for understanding between the elected party and the nominated LG. AAP need a break as Kejriwal has turned arrogant and megalomaniac.

–Rama Krishna M, Kakinada

***

The AAP continues to push the ‘Revdi’ culture to a higher level, offering more freebies to other categories of people at the cost of real and tangible development for the Delhi NCR with a view to remaining in power even as many of its ministers, including the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have served long jail terms being part of the ‘Liquor gate scandal’ and money laundering allegations - and the ‘Seesh Mahal’ scandal has added another feather in AAP’s cap. The anti-incumbency factor is undoubtedly growing by the day as people have made up their mind to vote it out to give a chance to BJP to prove its mettle in controlling pollution and cleaning the highly polluted Yamuna that the APP has miserably failed to clean despite its ten years of governance.

The new discomfiture of antagonising people settled in Delhi from UP and Bihar will have an adverse effect on AAP’s political fortune. There is however a strong support to AAP coming from TMC, RJD and SP, to undermine the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and the role of Congress in Delhi elections – even as Rahul Gandhi is on his usual foreign jaunt – supposedly in Vietnam. This is the same story every time with Congress when serious presence warrants Rahul Gandhi’s physical role. This gives an impression that Congress has mentally accepted the third position in the Delhi NCR Assembly elections, failing to capitalise on the efficient governance of Sheila Dikshit as the CM who was instrumental in improving Delhi's overall infrastructure; and introducing CNG buses in the capital which the ruling AAP could not even meaningfully sustain. The free water and electricity ploy by the AAP is proving unsustainable as people are yet to get potable drinking water in many places of the NCR.

–S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

***

Kejriwal should not have eyed other state elections and this should have irked the ruling BJP to target him more fervently than before. As the article highlights AAP's advantage in areas inhabited by the marginalised and those who live from hand to mouth will always think of their basic needs and AAP has done best for them. The freebies are a major concern for the marginalised but not the elite voters who definitely judge the governance over a decade and weigh the merits over demerits and Kejriwal's precedent of earnest anology that shows his keenness to offer correction for the mistake. Gandhi's quote that, “Glory lies in the attempt to reach one's goal and not reaching it” (Harijan) is perhaps decisive for AAP for all what has been done to develop Delhi, notwithstanding debacles

–Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapaynam

Climate change & extreme events

The raging and burning LA wildfires have destroyed more than 2,000 houses and 20,000 acres of land have been scorched. Much attention is on the destroyed mansions of Hollywood celebrities, but the uncertain future faced by thousands of ordinary people who have lost their homes in the raging wildfires tells us how we have become so vulnerable and susceptible to the growing impact of a global phenomenon called

climate change. The areas of California where the wildfires started have faced deficient rainfall and temperatures are warmer than normal.

With leaves becoming dry, they are easily inflammable, thus leading to the wildfires. Hot winds blowing from the desert add fuel to the fire and soon we have a situation getting out of control. If a rich nation like the USA finds itself succumbing to the challenges of climate change, just imagine how developing nations like India or poor nations would respond to the threats of climate change.

–Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

***

The recent devastating fire in the forests of Los Angeles caused massive destruction, claiming the lives of 10 people and burning down more than 5,000 buildings. Approximately 153,000 people were forced to flee their homes. Strong winds and dry weather fueled the flames, with the main causes being climate change, human negligence, and dry vegetation. Forest fires are also becoming a serious problem in India. In 2023, 2,130 hectares of forest area were affected. In Uttarakhand, 575 fire incidents were recorded. These events clearly indicate that India must strengthen its disaster management systems and increase awareness.

–R K Jain, Badwani

Modi’s podcast debut MISSES OUT ON MANY KEY ISSUES

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s podcast debut was watched with keen interest. His revelation or assessment of himself hardly did justice to his personality. His candid admission that he may have committed a few mistakes was a big retreat from his earlier claim that he sometimes felt he was almost non-biological. He was not pointedly asked what mistakes he would admit to. On his own, he shed no light on the mistakes, leaving us clueless on whether he had in mind those mistakes we thought had established him as a profoundly polarizing figure.

He was not asked whether he regretted or justified his ‘mangalsutra’ remark. He had the luxury of not having to answer inconvenient questions. What Modi mentioned as virtues of a politician were not what catapulted him to power. His emergence as a Hindutva leader who promised achhe din was what secured him the country’s top job. He omitted to mention the stepping stones to his ‘successful’ career. He had and still has the full support of the social elites, read, upper castes and the Adanis and the Ambanis to remain the larger-than-life character.

What he represents should define who he is. Modi did not come up as an ‘intellectual’ Prime Minister and provided no food for thought. He once drew a parallel between Harvard and ‘hard work’ to make a comment on Amartya Sen, one of India’s greatest intellectuals. In his BBC interview just before the 2014 general election, Modi was truer to himself and admitted to being a Hindu nationalist and made his ‘puppy’ remark. His podcast chat made no tall claims about himself scoring some marks, but it was lacklustre, unanimated and uninspiring and eminently forgettable.

–G. David Milton,Maruthancode, TN

Empowering Youth for Viksit Bharat

Swami Vivekananda, the inspiration behind the National Youth Day, once said, "The youth are the future of a nation." The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025, inaugurated on January 10, is a testament to the government's commitment to youth empowerment and engagement. This initiative, which brings together 3,000 young leaders from across the country, is a shining example of the power of youth engagement.

As Nelson Mandela aptly put it, "The youth of today are the leaders of tomorrow." The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue is providing a platform for these young leaders to showcase their innovative ideas and interact with national and global icons. The idiom "the spark that ignites the flame" aptly describes the potential of this initiative. By providing a platform for youth to engage with policymakers and thought leaders, the government is sparking a movement that will ignite a flame of positive change in the country. As Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, the former President of India, once said, "Youth have the power to change the world." The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue is a step in the right direction, empowering young Indians to become catalysts for change. As the saying goes, "catch them young," and the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue is doing just that.

–Raju Kolluru, Kakinada

***

Youth empowerment is one of the most important factors in creating positive outcomes for individuals and communities. In fact empowering youth leads to better academic performance, health, economic success and civic participation. It also helps youths to become active citizens who can contribute to their communities and society. By harnessing the energy, creativity and passion of India's youths, India can combat challenges and come to the fore as the global leader in various fields.

It is imperative for society, government and educational institutions to provide necessary support and platforms for youths to thrive ensuring a brighter more sustainable future for generations to come. At this juncture Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue and National Youth Day are necessary to promote their talents across India.

–P Victor Selvaraj, Tirunelveli

***

Swami Vivekananda advocated for a strong, resilient nation where individuals and communities are self-sufficient, aligning with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India). His famous dictum, "Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached," continues to inspire Indians to strive for excellence and self-sufficiency. One of his most valuable lessons was the emphasis on discipline. Vivekananda believed true strength comes from controlling one’s desires and impulses. For children, this means managing emotions, staying focused on goals, and avoiding distractions. His teachings encourage young minds to develop self-discipline through routine and consistent effort.

Self-respect and self-worth were central to Vivekananda’s teachings. He believed discipline is closely tied to a positive self-image. He encouraged children to respect themselves and others, fostering confidence and moral integrity. A structured routine, along with hard work, serves as the foundation for personal growth and development.

Vivekananda’s philosophy offers a moral framework for India’s development. His belief in the power of education, self-reliance, and compassion aligns with India’s vision for a prosperous and inclusive society. His teachings continue to inspire and guide the younger generation, providing a roadmap for the realization of a Viksit Bharat, where every individual contributes to the nation’s progress.

–Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

***

India, a home to the world’s largest youth population, looking forward to reach to ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 using creative, innovative youth energy. Today, almost 50% of India’s population is under the age of 25. India is praised for its demographic advantages, but the unemployment issues plaguing the nation as the Indian youth are unskilled. Lack of employability skills among youth can be addressed by providing proper education, skill training, and up skilling periodically. The gap between universities and industry has been a great concern as 50% of Indian youth has formal education and required skills. Indian youth must provide employment, upgraded education system, youth with right attitude and skills, lifelong learning, and constant encouragement by governments.

The National Youth Day must signify the youth potential, promotion of Swami Vivekananda’s ideals, fostering national development, and encouraging self-realisation. The colourful cultural programmes, debates, discussions, workshops, seminars, motivational speeches, community service activities, social media campaigns, yoga and meditation sessions, and educational competitions can be organised targeting the youth.

On this National Youth Day-2025, let us pledge to follow the path of courage, knowledge, and wisdom. Let’s happily celebrate National Youth Day with pride and determination.

–Dr Madhusudhan Reddy Burra, Karimnagar

Sankranti: Police cut a sorry figure

It is obvious that Pongal or Sankranti is a big festival in India especially in Telugu speaking states. In the past 'Gangireddul' and 'Hari Das' enthralled the people during Sankranti. The women enjoyed their time by drawing colourful rangolies in front of their houses. The bonofide fire which is made with old and broken furniture is the trade mark of the Pongal. Every house becomes workshop of sweets during festival. The people make a wide range of sweets and hot items.

However, the rooster fight or cock fight which started as a traditional sport in the gardens of village outskirts has become a main event in the festival. The sport which witnesses bloodshed is origin of all kinds illegal activities. The special arenas which are arranged for cock fights are centres of poker, gundata, gambling etc. Betting on the fights will witness crores of rupees which spoils the lives of people especially youth. With this the youth slowly are driven to bad habits.

Though the government banned the cock fights in 1960 as per Prevention of cruelty against animals and birds 1974 Act, it being continued in the name of tradition. The courts are giving directions from time to time to curb the cock fights but the police are unable to do it due to political interference. So, it is to be remembered that the police may not able to curb cock fights as it is patronaged by celebrities and political leaders but they must curb betting, poker, illegal transport of liquor gundata etc.

– Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru, NTR dt

Interesting edition

The edition dated January 11, 2025 has interesting topics. “Literature crucial in nurturing creativity’ is a report on a event conducted by an international school. ‘Literary Rhapsody’ for people who did not attend. Reading this repot would definitely help to recall “the fun and benefits working with Creativity. It is good if it is fostered in young age; it will continue to grow till they grow young and above. Young Hans has reports on Research, Career and Personal development, AI. How AI is helpful in checking arthritis. Lupus in early patients was discussed. Another article in developing inner strength for personal growth success was an interesting read, along with Robotics and Automation: What to expect in 2025, etc

Prof G Mary Sunanda, Hyderabad

Crowd management failures cost lives

This refers to timely, sane and sensible editorial - "Tragedy in Tirupati Failure in Crowd Management and Safety Protocols" (January 10). Stampedes are occurring throughout the globe leaving many a person lose their lives. Tirupati tragedy is no exception but it is the first time in the history of the world's famous temple. Whatever best crowd management is implemented, devotees in several thousands never care to follow precautions. Visiting of CM and Deputy CM to Tirupati, instituting an inquiry committee, suspending the authorities concerned and granting Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of the deceased are no surprise, but it pacifies the anger.

N S K Prasad, Hyderabad

***

It is both the Telangana and the Andhra Pradesh governments that have to be blamed for the successive stampedes as they themselves are finally answerable .The bare fact, however, remains as a testimony to the gross failure of the law and order machinery as they miserably mishandled the "crowd management" aspect in their respective states. All others reasons fade into mere false excuses.

–Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad