MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th November 2023

A Great Cinematic Odyssey

In the vast tapestry of thespian artistry, Chandra Mohan, a luminary of the silver screen, gracefully took his final bow in the heart of Hyderabad. With an illustrious career spanning decade, he etched his name in the annals of Indian cinema, leaving an indelible mark on the silver screens and in the hearts of countless admirers.

Born into the arms of Indian cinema in 1966, Chandra Mohan's narrative was one of unparalleled success and versatility. His journey unfurled like the vibrant reels he graced, painting masterpieces of emotion and nuance across the silver screen. He was not merely an actor; he was an enchanter, weaving stories through his performances that etched themselves into the collective memory of audiences.

His name became a beacon of cinematic brilliance, revered for his roles in blockbusters that resonated with audience across generations. Films such as "Manasantha Nuvvey," "Nuvvu Naaku Nachav," and "7G Brundavan Colony" stand as monuments to his remarkable talent, where his performances breathed life into each character, imprinting their essence in the hearts of viewers. Yet, it was in the leading roles of "Padaharella Vayasu" and "Siri Siri Muvva" that Mohan's star shone brightest. He didn't just act; he embodied the essence of the characters, endowing them with a depth and authenticity that remains unmatched.

From his early portrayals that exuded raw, unbridled passion to the seasoned roles that exhaled wisdom and experience, Mohan's versatility knew no bounds. He effortlessly gilded between genres, delivering spellbinding performances in dramas, comedies, and gripping narratives, imprinting his essence on each character with finesse.

Mohan's magnetic charisma transcended the screen, endearing him to colleagues and fans alike. His dedication to the craft and his amiable nature behind the scenes rendered him a cherished mentor and a beloved colleague, leaving an irreplaceable void in the industry.

Beyond the realm of cinema, Mohan's philanthropic endeavors illuminated his compassionate soul. His contributions to various charitable causes and his commitment to social welfare echoed his altruistic spirit, reflecting a man whose generosity matched his artistic brilliance.

As the final credits roll on the life of this luminary, the echoes of Chandra Mohan's performances will continue to resonate through the corridors of time. His legacy will remain an eternal testament to the power of storytelling and the magic of a performer whose artistry knew no bounds. Rest in eternal peace, dear maestro, your performances will forever dance in the hearts of those who witnessed your brilliance.

–Javvadi Lakshmana Rao, Visakhapatnam

Veteran actor Chandra Mohan is known for works predominantly in Telugu films. He is a versatile actor. He has won a Filmfare and two Nandi Awards. He was an actor known for his works predominantly in Telugu films. He played different roles ranging from character roles with finesse to comedy with timing that tickled many bones of the audience. He received crucial reception for his performance in box office hits such as Rangula Ratnam for which he received the State Nandi Award for best actor, Padaharella Vayasu for which he received the Filmfare Best Actor Award (Telugu), and Siri Siri Muvva. Some of the films in which he starred as the lead actor are Seetamahalakshmi, Ram Robert Rahim, Radha Kalyanam, Rendu Rellu Aaru made him pride of Telugu film industry.

– Raju.Kolluru, Kakinada

Spiritual luminescence of Deepavali festival

Diwali is not a mere festival of merriment and gaiety. On the spiritual plane, it echoes the soul-elevating message of the Brihadaranyaka Upanishadic chant, ‘’Tamasoma Jytirgamaya, Mrityor ma Amritangamaya” ( Lead me from darkness to light , Lead me from death to immortality). It symbolises the immortal light of the soul, shadowless, beyond all human weakness and spiritual darkness. It stands for the dissolution of all darkness and despondency of the material and mental existence. The lights are a symbol of the conquest of the dark of Tamas by the divine light of knowledge and self- realisation.

The origin of Diwali is mixed up with many myths and legends from a historical angle. It dates back the hoary Pauranic age ‘Treta Yuga’ when people celebrated the vanquishing of the demon king Ravana by Lord Sri Rama, and also to the ‘Dwapara Yuga’ when the killing of Naraka by Lord Sri Krishna was hailed by the persecuted people by lighting lamps and celebrating the day with gaiety and mirth. It is also said that Diwali is celebrated as the day on which Lord Vishnu as Vamana overcame King Mahabali and sent him to the underworld. The ‘ Vashnava Khanda’ of the Skanda Purana say that those who take an oil bath that day receive the blessings of the Goddess Lakshmi. It is also said that, ‘Pitru Devatas who come to the earth are again guided back to their world by the lights lit by the mortals on that day. On this day, Yama, the Lord of Dharma, dines in the house of his sister ‘Yamuna,’ and blesses those who offer gifts to her. Even today, who live along the bank of Yamuna observe this custom.

Imparting a touching human appeal to the story of the slaying of Narakasura by Lord Lord Sri Krishna, His Holiness of Kanchi says the the mother of the slain asura Naraka, overcame with her sorrow, stating “ Let the happiness of every creature in the world be a compensation for the grief caused to me by the death of my son.” Thus, Diwali stands as a monument of high ideal of realisation that self should be discarded for universal welfare.

Way back in the 6th century, Maha Veera was believed to have requested his elder brother Nandi Verdhana to celebrate his exist from the world of mortals and ascension to the divine world ‘as a day of gaiety and happiness.” The day of the ascent of Vikramaditya to the throne was said to have been celebrated as ‘Deepawali.’ In the 7th century, Harsha Vardana mentions “the day of lighting to the rows of lights in his play ‘Nagananda.’ Bhoja, King of Malwa of the 12th Century, termed the Diwali as the most enjoyable festive night (Sukha Ratri). The Mughal emperor Babar (1483-1530) was credited with having ‘Voice’ to the mute festival of lights. ‘Ain-I-Akbari’ states that Akbar added the sound element to Diwali and threw light on the mingling of Hindu and Muslim cultures running through the heart of India since ages. As a religious, social and cultural festival, Diwali provides us an occasion for heart searching and pleads to dispel the dark of ignorance

S M Kompella , Kakinada

Diwali fosters a sense of community and connectedness among families, neighbours and friends who come together to celebrate. It promotes unity and social cohesion. Diwali is an important economic event, with increased consumer spending on gifts, clothing and festive foods. It also has an economic impact on various industries, including retail and tourism. Diwali is celebrated by Indian communities across the world, making it a global festival that transcends borders and cultures. It is recognized and celebrated in many countries. In the olden days, the festival was a time to seek blessings from the gods, reflect on one's actions, and strengthen family ties through rituals and prayers. Today, you will see that there has been a remarkable change in Diwali. While the spiritual essence remains, the festival has evolved into a vibrant, contemporary celebration. Today, it's all about the smell of cocktails, the sound of music and the vibrancy of parties.

Modern Diwali is a dynamic celebration that balances old-world charm with contemporary sensibilities. It reflects the changing lifestyle and priorities of people while keeping alive the essence of the festival – the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil and the enduring spirit of togetherness that defines the Diwali season. Diwali, the festival of lights, captures the essence of Indian culture and spirituality. Its deep-rooted traditions, mythological origins and enduring symbolism continue to resonate with people of all backgrounds, transcending geographical boundaries. Diwali is not just a festival; It is a celebration of light, knowledge, unity and the victory of good over evil. It reminds us of the importance of inner light, compassion and togetherness in our lives. As Diwali approaches every year, it brings with it hope, happiness and the promise of a brighter future for all.

– Priyanka Saurabh, Hisar (Haryana)

Arbitrary pronouncements

The SC ruling banning firecrackers for the whole country shows how the judiciary has become completely random. It also reiterates the perception in the country that the definition of 'secularism' is finally appeasing the minority and 'liberalism' is abusing the majority. The collegium system, the arbitrariness and opaqueness of the Indian judicial system, and the unbridled powers of a select group are hardly inspiring for the delivery of an efficient legal system. This distorted system is essentially a problem arising from superimposing Western law on indigenous cultures which have their own ways of law and justice.

The colonial consciousness that grips us takes British law and institutions as the ideal. They mixed them with their own ideas relating to justice, truth, persons, and so on, leading to confusion. As an example, in Indian culture, there is a clear semantic distinction between lies and deception. The socialization process in Indian culture involves even learning to lie. Thus, lying under oath loses its reasoning as a law. Yet, ‘perjury’, a relic of the British system, remains a punishable offense in the Indian legal system.

In western culture, it is the fair, objective, and impartial ‘law’ that judges and not the ‘person’ of the judge. In contrast, the Indian judiciary sees itself as the ‘embodiment’ of justice often completely independent of legal provisions. Even for many people going to the court, the judge represents justice 'embodied' and 'personified'. This attitude helps us understand the massive corruption and arbitrariness of the judiciary in India.

Western law tries to reduce capriciousness in settling disputes. But Western impositions on Indian institutions encourage precisely that arbitrariness that law is supposed to prevent. The figure of the judge now uses the legal institution, which gives him the power to do what he does, to make arbitrary pronouncements because of the culturally specific notion of the judge. In indigenous cultural institutions, reasonableness prevails because the judge faces the community directly and owes explanations. Hence, today we have our judges pronouncing diktats completely disconnected from and yet attacking the cultural ethos of the country.

– Dr Pingali Gopal, Hanamkonda

Witch-hunt of Mahua Moitra

The issue of Mahua Moitra has caught the attention of the nation for various reasons. She was reminding us of Edmund Berg of the British Parliament who was known for his forceful presentations in the Parliament. His speech during the impeachment against Warren Hastings became so popular that even after coming out of all his charges Hastings shot himself dead due to the humiliation faced by Berg’s speech.

Mahua’s speeches were seen as her relentless struggle for establishing pure politics that would be free from all sorts of evils tagged to parties in power. Such a person, who has shot to fame within a short span of time, being charged to have raised questions to favour her friend and had gone out of the way in giving him access to the official mails concerning her position in the Parliament, are plunging the nation in surprise. The way she had been treated during the inquiry by the Parliament committee and the exhaustive report submitted recommending her expulsion from being Member of Parliament make us feel that she is being witch-hunted as a part of the prevailing trend that turns guns against selective opposition leaders.

The committee in its report seems to have suggested a probe by the CBI, which further confirms the doubt on the entire proceedings of the Committee. If its questioning and reporting are credible, there is no need for probe by another agency. If there is scope for further probe by CBI then its attempt is either not proper or incomplete. If so how can it recommend punishment without completing the process of inquiry? The ruling dispensation is morally liable to clear the doubts before rushing with action against her.

– A G Rajmohan, Anantapur

Gujarat no far better than other states

Ever since Narendra Modi used the Gujarat model to seek votes in 2014, I got interested in seeing for myself how a model state should look like for others to follow. Recently, we joined a group which had planned to visit Raan of Kutch and used this opportunity to see at least part of Gujarat. We covered Ahmedabad, Statue of Unity, Somnath, Porbandar, Dwarka and passed through Jamngar to reach Bhuj.

In Ahmedabad, part of the city was looking clean and the main attraction was Sabarmati River Front which was something similar to our own Hussain but much bigger being part of river Sabramati. The Cable Bridge named Atal, at night with all the dazzle of lights, was eye-catching indeed. However, when we reached Somnath, except the main temple which obviously has patronage of all big shots, rest of Somnath including Beach were shabby. Dwarka including Bet Dwarka seem to have no patronage for upkeep. With poor crowd management, there is a chance of stampede and only Lord Krishna can take care of his poor devotees. We also happen to see Sudama temple in utter shock in pathetic condition. Rukmini Temple, it seems to be managed by purohit who put devotees under temple arrest for nearly half an hour in order to get collection. Porbandar, the birth place of Mahatma, seems to have no Swachhata including the entrance of the place where our vehicle was parked. Mahatma might be grieving to see his birth place now and thankfully his karmabhoomi Sabramati aashram was looking better

The Statue of Unity is located near Narmada, uprooting a whole village to establish campus to develop a mini jungle safari, flower garden etc. It is sad to hear that villagers are yet to get full compensation for giving up their land. There wasn't Swachhata anywhere except a few places which include Ahmedabad.

Lastly all business transactions, most of the shops and outlets are demanding cash and it seems Gujarat is exempted on cash transactions and only people outside are made to use digital payment. Interestingly, even though ruling party has polarised people's mind, we didn't see any sign as such.

Over all the media seem to have failed to do a reality check on Gujarat which is being promoted as a model state even now.

-N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Skewed postures by BRS and BJP in TS

It's definitely going to be a powerful electoral battle especially in the Telangana state where all the three contesting parties (BRS, BJP and Congress) are announcing several freebies under the 'so-called welfare measures' as a last resort now on 'class basis'. The ruling BRS repeatedly states that it is not receiving even a 'Paisa' help from the Centre for Telangana state development and it is only the CM of the state with his perfect vision and implementation who is putting Telangana in the topmost position in the country as regards GDP growth. If it is so, the party need not always accuse the Centre of the so-called non-cooperation on Telangana. Further, the criticism against the Congress party that it is an utter failure in bringing any development in the country since around 7 decades is absolutely rubbish. The BRS has to take a 'flash back' of the time to view several measures the Congress had taken over different points of time in the then prevailing political and economic situations faced by the country. Was there any TRS/BRS during those times?

Now the national BJP's strategy of taking communal-based, and may be political-based, measures are also not fair. The Supreme Court's observations in several issues taken by the Centre including the latest comments on 'functioning of the Governors' have to be honestly read and followed by the Centre. It may not, therefore, be a surprise if 'coalition politics' once again surfaces in Indian political scenario in the next state or central elections. After all, whether they are central or state elections it is more of a power politics.

– Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

The mother of all modern sciences

Universities in several countries like in USA (MIT School of Vedic Sciences), UK (London College of Vedic Studies), etc., are offering courses in Vedic sciences

Our ancient Vedic science is the mother of all modern sciences. Ancient rishis were more advanced than the most advanced of the modern civilizations which today’s world is still attempting to unearth. It is a great unexplored valuable treasure of science and technology. For decoding the knowledge of the Vedic system: Lost Science and Technology in Ancient Indian Epics, dedicated research in a scientific manner is required and it is the urgent need of the hour. Vedic studies are centrally important for an understanding of Indian history and culture in general...

The depth of the Vedic knowledge found in the Vedas in regard to several fields of modern science such as Mathematics, Physics, Astronomy, Engineering, Architecture, Metallurgy, Biology, and Botany has been greatly appreciated by a number of scientists in India and abroad. Universities in several countries like in USA (MIT School of Vedic Sciences), UK (London College of Vedic Studies), etc., are offering courses in Vedic sciences. In our country also there are few private institutions and universities that offer educational courses in Vedic sciences but are not recognized and approved by UGC, like the Vedic university at Tirupati which is recognized by UGC only as a state university but not as a central university. Further, many other parts of the country are still planning to initiate the Veda pathshala and Vedic college

Vedic sciences are relevant for, all ages because of the eternal values they preach and the universal appeal they make. But unfortunately, Congress the governments that ruled so far have never given importance to Vedic science and Vedic knowledge and due to conspiracy and hidden agenda of Congress governments and leftist-minded writers, Vedic science was labeled as just as a mere dogmatic belief, which led to the disappearance of the word Vedic science from the minds of the current generation. Vedic sciences are not recognized and approved by UGC, like the Vedic university at Tirupati which is recognized by UGC only as a state university but not as a central University. Further, many other parts of the country are still planning to initiate the Veda pathashalas and Vedic colleges.

“Swadesh Pujyate Raja, Vidwan Sarvatra Pujyate”

The above verse widely quoted in India illustrates the significance of education in India. The study and the utilization of Vedic knowledge can indeed assist us in many ways. Vedic education is the solution to all the problems which exist on this earth. We need to look at now deeper view to find out the answers and solutions. Man is a social being and Vedic education not only emphasizes social duties and carves an ideal character in the individuals but also promotes social responsibilities and happiness towards nature and family. The need of this study is to maintain discipline in modern educational centers and to create an amiable relationship between teacher and scholar. This study might convey to the modern generation that in order to achieve the high ideal of perfect mastery over senses, in order to erect the ideal of truth, liberty, equality, peace and unity, one has to accept the ideals of Vedic education for a better future for the society through enlightening the younger generations by assisting them to understand and endeavour the righteous path which can illuminate the developing and hunger for knowledge brains.

– Dr Buragadda Srinadh, Hyderabad