MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th October 2020

Rudram-1 a step ahead in missile technology

DRDO with collective effort of HAL and IAF indigenously developed antiradiation missile Rudram-1. Rudram-1 was successfully tested from Su-30 MK-I. Rudram is a Sanskrit word which means 'remover of sorrows'. Antiradiation missiles are designed to detect, track and neutral adversary's radars and other radio frequency sources which are part of air defence system.

This works on the principle of radio frequency source. This has a passive homing head which can detect, classify and engage targets over a wide range of frequencies. Once target is locked, it is capable of striking the target accurately even if the radiation source switches off in between.

This missile can be compared to the US Navy AGM-88E advanced antiradiation guided missile inducted in US Navy in 2017. In the modern-day warfare, more and more network centric technology is boon for the nation.

Rathna Manoj Kumar, Chennur, Mancherial dist, TS

We have right to know facts about coronavirus

After approximately 5,000 hours of uncertainty and anxiety due to Covid-19, the pandemic continues to spread unabated. Our humble question to the world is: When will Covid-19 stop being novel? Why are contrary facts and information about Covid-19 popping up every single day even after 200 days into the pandemic?

It is an extreme cause of concern. I represent those confused citizens who get up one day and know something new about Covid-19 from the ICMR and the very next day getting completely contrasting update from WHO or the CDC-USA. Sometimes they say it is air borne and sometimes they say it transmits from surfaces or by heavy droplets etc.

Through your newspaper, I urge the WHO to have an authoritarian leadership and lead the world safely; as we are still in extreme uncertainty moving forward to the new normal as the slogan says. Unfortunate, we strongly feel that there is a void in channelling genuine information from these medical bodies.

We have the right to know what is happening. I would like conclude by expressing what I feel: 'Authorised factual information on this virus is the initial vaccine for this virus ".

Chodagam Sai Ganesh, Gudimalkapur, Hyderabad

Potential of corn should be fully exploited

Press reports indicate that agriculture department is worried about large scale cultivation of corn by farmers in the winter season. The problem cited is low demand which may lead to price drop. This may get resolved in some way, however the negativity on corn is not in the interest of our State.

Corn is one cereal where high value addition is possible. Apart from food and feed end uses which have not been exploited to full extent on corn and it can be a valuable industrial raw material. Corn-derived products are used in large volumes in fermentation and biotech industries as the base medium. We can have a thriving industrial cluster on this base.

GOI is helping the sugar industry by offering high price (Rs 62 per litre) for alcohol produced from sugarcane juice. Corn based alcohol can be lower than this. We are on the threshold of commercialising second generation of bio alcohol from cellulosic materials.

Once this technology is standardised, corn stover and corn cobs from one-acre plantation may provide feed stock for thousand litres of bio ethanol. Planners need to consider the possibilities and initiate measures to exploit the potential of this crop.

B Ranadheer Reddy, Kukatpally, Hyderabad

High time to thwart China's machinations

The views expressed on the expansionist China, (Editorial, Oct 10) are prophetic and an eyeopener to many democracies in the world. In this regard, it is no exaggeration to state that the Communist China, under the leadership of Xi Jinping, who is fit to be described as modern day Hitler, with a dangerous policy that pursues territorial expansion and international hegemony, is a threat to world peace today.

It is high time for the rest of the world to unite against the evil designs of China, which is moving heaven and earth to expand its footprints over the world both physically and economically. Already, the deadly poisonous dragon has occupied 38,000 sq.km of Indian territory in 1962, and the current campaign of 2020, at LAC, is another attempt to make inroads into Indian territory, but India has successfully defeated the satanic incursions of China.

Under these dangerous circumstances, it is the patriotic duty of all the democratic countries in the world to unite, form an alliance and teach China a befitting lesson or two.

P H Hema Sagar, Old Alwal, Secunderabad