MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th April 2024

Modi govt fails on employment front

Unemployment and price rise have become the most important issues in the Lok Sabha election, as have been found by a CSDS-Lokniti survey. This spells real trouble for the BJP as the Modi government has manifestly failed to tackle the issues. The party seems to have forgotten Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vow to create two crore jobs a year and ensure ease of living for all people. Unemployment figures are much more than statistics; they represent millions of unemployed youth without job opportunities to earn a decent income and lead a good life. The rising unemployment rate shows how India’s demographic dividend has been ‘squandered’ by the Modi government. Modi is aware that the dire unemployment situation and runaway price rise resulting from his government’s flawed economic policies have become primary concerns of the electors. No wonder he has chosen to play the religious card and appeal to ‘religious sentiments’, as the last resort.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

The latest survey by the Centre for study of Developing Societies ( CSDS) is a big slap for the BJP government. Our PM and all BJP leaders talk about opening of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and opposition leaders’ corruption in their speeches but ignore the key issues like unemployment, price rise and development. But the CSDS mentioned that unemployment, price rise and development are top issues, neither corruption nor Ram Mandir was mentioned by voters as there most important concerns. About 57% of them responded that for them, job acquisition has become difficult and 71% has expressed a severe impact on their finances due to increase in commodity prices. It seems people are now realising how the BJP government is playing Ram temple card and doing Hindu-Muslim in our country and ignoring the key issues like unemployment, price rise and development.

Zeeshan, Kazipet

Price rise and unemployment have emerged out serious concerns for a majority of households. The magnitude of unemployment is so high that the conventional rural urban divide has become almost irrelevant. The data shows the 60 per cent people assert that getting right job is much more strenuous. People find it difficult to get economically sustainable occupations in cities, town and even suburbs. According to the report, 71 per cent of respondants have claimed the inflation had risen in past five years.

Dimple Wadhawan, Kanpur Nagar

Drunk driving claims 6 kids’ lives

Six schoolchildren died in a gruesome accident in Mahendragarh district in Haryana. Regular checks on drivers are needed and a heavy penalty is to be levied and even licence has to be seized wherever necessary. To control speeding vehicles, there is a need for placing speed breakers and rumble strips to slow down the fast-moving vehicles. Speed guns also should be put to use to book offenders.

Jayanthy S Maniam, Mumbai

Corruption eating into vitals of nation

Our Prime Minister’s assurance on curbing the corruption shall succeed completely as the corruption has become part of the administration. Apart from this, liquor, drugs, ganja, fake medicines and inferior quality food supply are crippling the common people a lot. The government has the strong team of CBI, ACB, ED and legal services. The agencies are requested to instruct all their offices to clear all pending grievances and issues of the people in a time-bound frame. Then only, the Prime Minister’s guarantee of eliminating corruption will be realised.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

Alliance in AP yet to fully join forces

Simultaneous polls in AP 2024 initially promised an epic battle between the well prepared army of YSRCP, and mighty forces of BJP, TDP and JSP. (Naidu-Pawan joint show woos Konaseema voters, 12 April). But after 10 days of fierce campaign, the cadres of JSP, BJP and TDP in 120 out of 175 constituencies are dispirited and working at cross purposes on the ground. In fact, the cadres of JSP & BJP are unhappy with seat sharing. Top leaders of BJP were denied tickets and only BJP leaders with TDP background are given seats. That’s why they are missing in action. Several JSP leaders, peeved by PK’s neglect, have left the party and are working against the alliance. Hope the opposition alliance sorts out issues soon and give a tough fight to the YSRCP in this high-stakes battle in AP.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad