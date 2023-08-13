MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th August 2023

Sound and fury in Parliament; little said on Manipur mayhem

Apropos 'A shoot 'N' Scoot Tactic ByOppn' (12 August). The author RamuSarma is right in saying that the opposition group wasted the opportunity to take on the BJP government. I have said opportunity and not wasted the time of Lok Sabha and taxpayers money Running the house is the responsibility of both ruling and opposition parties. It is all the more important for the ruling party which has full majority to take extra effort to run the house. Ever since BJP is led by PM Modi along with Home Minister Amit Shah, the parliamentary practice has been thrown into the dustbin. The fellow ruling party members and its allies (if they have one) have simply become a bunch of cheerleaders with chants of "Modi Modi" (copy of US election campaign).

The two hour time given to the PM was also wasted as he converted the parliament as an election arena as if he was addressing an election rally. What he has been saying at every official function, election meeting against Congress, Nehru Gandhi and other opposition, he repeated the same inside the house. Forget about no-confidence motion, instead of saying what his government at the center and in the state is planning to douse the fire, he went on to bring late PM Nehruji and Ms Indira Gandhi. The PM went on to spread a lie about Mizoram (which was not subject of the discussion in Parliament) on use of the Air Force. Does he know the full background of the operation as no PM is a fool to organise air strikes on their own people. It is not only the PM, even the Home Minister brought irrelevant issues by referring to Kalavati by falsely claiming that it was Modi who rehabilitated poor families whereas the fact was otherwise. Even what the Home Minister said is true, was it Modi's personal funds used to support the poor family? The media houses as usual went on to scream that Modi has won India's trust without realising that it is Manipur (which is part) that needs PM's trust. With regard to the no-confidence motion (or confidence), I want to remind how Dr Manmohan Singh stacked his government when during the confidence vote on Indo US Nuclear deal when right wing BJP joined Left wing (which they now call anti- national and part of 'tukdetukde' gang) to bring down the UPA government. If immature Rahul Gandhi has spoiled the culture, the PM has totally damaged all the parliamentary practices.

– N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

It refers to the article 'A shoot ' N scoot tactic by oppn.' The outcome of the no-confidence motion was a foregone conclusion. As it has happened in 2018, this time's no-confidence motion also met with the same fate. Kudos to the Prime Minister's confidence level that he challenged the opposition to bring in no-confidence motion once again in 2028. But what was really disappointing is the poor attitude of opposition leaders. Rather than trying to corner the Prime Minister by asking uncomfortable questions after his speech , they chose to run away. It would have been appropriate for the Prime Minister to speak on the Manipur issue right at the start of Monsoon session, so that hopefully this wasted session would have been more fruitful. But sadly, that was not to be.

– Bal Govind, Noida

Ref: 'A shoot ’n scoot tactic by oppn' (Aug 12). There could not be a more appropriate heading given for V RamuSarma’s write-up to describe present mentality and mindset of the opposition behaviour in the Parliament, wasting precious time of the nation and taxpayers money in the process. This has been the attitude of I.N.D.I.A conclave, ever since it changed the name, in incorporating corrupt and anti-national parities into fold. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the Parliament, prior to the confidence vote, unerringly narrated the cheap and unholy policies being adopted by the opposition in their restlessness and frustration to come to power by hook or crook. The opposition’s lack of seriousness in the no-confidence vote was apparent when the group did not wait for the Prime Minister’s comments on the motion to be over; and staged a walkout abruptly on the excuse that the PM was not touching on Manipur issue.

– K V Raghuram, Wayanad

The entire nation was plunged in a state of shock when the real scenes in Manipur started hitting the social media. The people were again plunged in surprise when the PM said he was pained to see the scenes in the video. Whether intelligence wing failed to brief him time to time on the ugly scenes being enacted in Manipur or he has told a mountain like lie. Either way it is unbecoming of a Prime Minister to plead ignorance of the happenings in Manipur for more than two months. In spite of all, he was expected to make a statement in the parliament on his own. But he again surprised the nation by not attending the session. Perhaps, nowhere it would have happened for the opposition to serve the no-confidence motion just to get the PM in Parliament to speak about Manipur which continues to burns for months. He again plunged the nation and even the international communities watching keenly the Manipur developments in a state of shock by making a speech that resembles an election campaign than a speech that was expected to place facts, spell plans and assuage the feelings of the victims. Taking people for granted in a democracy is a mistake no one, however big, can afford to make.

– A G Rajmohan,Anantapur

By pushing a no-confidence motion and in the attempt to push the Modi government into a corner, what the world saw was the opposition getting completely cornered, defeated and pathetically leaving, nay, running away from the battle field with their dear lives!

The opposition in a new brand name I.N.D.I.A has failed to do business in the parliament as the ruling party thundered under the leadership of a leader who came well-prepared, determined and articulate in his presentation. None of the leaders including Rahul Gandhi was a match to the PM who in his reply to the no confidence motion was seen enjoying whiplashing and exposing the opposition to the core. The walkout of the opposition only goes to show that they lacked confidence and a lack of unity. We find them united only for some causes and that too to be in the spotlight but run away as there is no united plan or aim. The opposition has failed and has to do a lot of homework before the election and as for the NDA the NCM has given them the boost to go for the election's confidently. As for Manipur let us hope, as the PM assured , peace be restored at the earliest.

– M Pradyu, Kannur

The writer V RamuSarma's vivid description of the happenings in the house before and while during the no-confidence debate made an interesting read. In fact when the debate on these motions rarely used is sharp and expansive to the point of holding government responsible and accountable on its functioning, it is sad the opposition missed an opportunity to showcase government's failure in handling Manipur issue. Instead, it adopted a crude approach with Rahul going aggressive and offensive in his first speech upon returning to the house. This sparked furore as animosity was clearly evident in his remarks pointing at the government "You have killed the idea of the nation", "Prime Minister is a traitor, not a protector of India" and "Bharat Mata is murdered in Manipur". Such unpalatable and unacceptable remarks are not only unforgivable but highly condemnable. Going ahead further, Rahul's acerbic attacks on the Prime Minister comparing him with Ravana by coming out that was Lanka burnt because of Ravana's arrogance was needless and out of context and it only exposed his immaturity. In short, this also goes to reveal that his continuing inappropriate behaviour in the house exposes that he is not at all serious in discussing Manipur or any important issue concerning the nation. Agreed that members from both sides raised their voices loudly heckling and interrupting one another through heated exchange of words is incorrect because in the end it only resulted in the motion losing relevance.

– K R Srinivasan,Secunderabad

The Opposition forced PM to speak on the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. He spoke but wasted time in tommyrot talks. Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Centre are unambiguous in their defence of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

If Manipur is stained by bloodshed, India’s national politics is stifled by the bad blood between the government and the Opposition. The debate on the no-confidence motion lacked wisdom and wit, but had plenty of rancour and diatribe as both sides tried to score petty points. The ruling BJP, meanwhile, continued to weaponise rules and norms to mute the Opposition, and railroaded legislative business. This decision kept the leader of the principal Opposition party away from Parliament for an indefinite period. National politics has come to resemble an irreconcilable war. Political parties should not imitate the conflict in Manipur; dissent and protest are intrinsic to a democratic polity, but empty rhetoric and stubborn indifference are not.

– TauqueerRahmani, Mumbai

Isn't it strange that the MPs from the North East, especially Manipur, were not given an opportunity to speak on the no-confidence motion debate in parliament? The debate was full of sound and fury signifying nothing. The PM's oratorial skills are well-known; but this time around the fizz was missing and some among the treasury benches were nodding off. Instead of dealing with the Manipur issue, the House went off on a tangent. There was no gravitas in the entire exercise as barbs were traded. History lessons were given and sins of the Congress were counted. All very well, but the present is more important than the past. The government speakers were guilty of some some half-truths and economical with the truth. One such example is the glowing praise for LIC by the PM. LIC has clocked impressive Q1 results. But this is only due to the change in accounting, not better business or income which is flat for the period. Had the same been mentioned outside the House, SEBI could have got into the act. HAL has done well during the past couple of years but what about the decade earlier. It had had a far from impressive CAGR during the past decade. The alleged flying kiss kicked up a controversy with the mainstream media channel anchors frothing at the mouth at his horrendous exhibition of male misogyny. Never mind if legislators have come to physical violence besides throwing the mike and chairs during debates. The ruling party female members have sought action against Rahul Gandhi. But they had no compunction at having somebody like a BrijBhushan among their ranks. Hypocrisy is the trait which all parties exhibit without exception. It does not matter who won the debate because Manipur lost it!

– Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

New laws hoped to curb crimes, speed up justice

The monsoon session of parliament has passed a number bills that included the Delhi Services Act, the bill which sought to nullify the apex court's direction relating to appointment of the Chief Commissioner and the Commissioners of ECI, and three bills which aim at removing colonial imprint from the criminal justice system. It is a known fact that nearly 1,100 redundant laws were repealed since the Modi government assumed office in 2014. Similarly, Home Minister Amit Shah introduced three bills in the Lok Sabha on the last day of the monsoon session: 1 Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Bill 2023; 2 Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Bill 2023; and, 3. Bharatiya Sakshya (BS) Bill 2023.It is reported that these Bills would replace the existing Indian Penal Code (IPC),1860, Criminal Procedure Act(CrPC), 1898 and Indian Evidence Act,1872 respectively. It was proved and witnessed that the British-era laws were used to protect the interests of then government and arrest leaders like Tilak,Gandhi and others for waging freedom struggle. So, they focused on punishment rather than justice.

However the new laws would provide justice within 3 years and focus on women, children and crimes like mob lynching. Further, the BNS has provisions to repeal sedition and award capital punishment for crimes like mob lynching and rape of minors.It also curbs sexual exploitation of women in the pretext of marriage,job, promotion or by hiding identity. It is good the new set of laws will make a provision for social service for minor crimes as it gives a chance to reconciliation to the perpetrators of crime. It will also undo the remissions.

It is reported that nearly 350 amendments are proposed to the existing laws to make them appropriate to our country and changing scenario of crimes to suit the advancement in technology. The prosed laws must reduce the crime rate. One should mind it our country is not dearth of laws but it lagging behind execution.

– Pratapa Reddy Y ,Tiruvuru, AP

India seen increasingly shunning secular ethos

There was a wire discussion on the net with a Muslim journalist and when asked about how he feels in Modi's India he corrected it as contemporary India in which all Muslims’ lives are at stake.We all know that there have been derogatory remarks such as Akbar's or Aurangajeb'saulaad(Progeny), will you go back to Pakistan etc.

He feels pained to say that his father brought the family from Lahore to India during partition and he chose to live and die in India as a bonafide Indian, come what may but the humiliating experience and insecure life now are nightmarish.The bearded Muslim is insulted and the much more marginalised at times hide their identity for fear of not being inducted in labour as they cannot afford to lose livelihood.Those who live by cattle sales or meat vendors or exporters, their lives are at stake as many have been lynched.

Till the advent of Hindutva campaign indulging in annihilation campaign against Muslims, all people of any religion whatsoever lived in peace by and large and they had shield from the majority when minorities had a trouble but of late they don't enjoy such protection and are gripped by fear for any trivial incident.If you force them to go back to Pakistan, Indian Muslims will not do so as they are as much patriotic as any other native Indians.I recall that Physics Nobel Laureate Abdus Salaam went for higher studies abroad as an Indian before partition and he was then more happy on his return to newfound Pakistan post retirement following Shia-Sufi discrimination and he belonged to the latter. In India, now we have Hindu-Muslim rift in the so-called contemporary India.

To be a second class citizen in India is inexplicably painful to Muslims.Sir Abdus felt like that in Pak and as I got his letters since 1979 after he won Nobel from Imperial College, London, as well as Triestie, Italy, and he tremendously loves Indian students and India.He closed some letters with "Bless you." I equated him with Sir CV Raman as he was next to him to win Physics Nobel as an Asian and he loved it so much, more so as an Indian.

Secular Hindus and all other secular Indians must strive to shed this hatred and march towards a safe India for all people, irrespective of religion whatsoever.

– Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

THE TRUE FREEDOM

The Independence day,

The most significant day

In Indian history,

A memorable occasion

To celebrate the national

Festival with the Tricolour

Unfurled, flying high

In the Indian sky

With patriotic spirit

Swelling in all Indian hearts,

Great sacrifices of freedom-

Fighters and martyrs flashing

In all Indian minds,

National anthem

reverberating

In the morning winds;

Communal violence raging

In the country, burning

The states, claiming

Precious lives,

Religion and caste being

Exploited by politicos

To capture and retain

power,

Threatening unity in diversity,

Greedy and sinister politics

Ruling the roost

with every issue

Politicised in the race

for power,

Burying the dreams and

visions

Of the patriotic souls

Of freedom-struggle,

Women paraded naked,

Their modesty outraged ,

Their lives brutally

snuffed out,

Is this the freedom that

Our freedom-fighters

And martyrs dreamt of,

Sacrificing their lives for the country?

76 years of independence passed,

India is yet to attain

Freedom from hunger,

Freedom from poverty,

Freedom from illiteracy,

Freedom from unemployment,

Freedom from communal violence,

Freedom from the exploitation

Of religion and caste by politicos,

Freedom from insecurity

And sexual harassment of Indian women;

When India attains such true freedom,

The Tricolour will fly higher and higher

In the Indian sky, we can sing so proudly

Our national anthem, saluting

The national flag, paying heart-felt

Homage to our freedom-fighters

And martyrs

– Dr Venugopala Rao Kaki, Kakinada