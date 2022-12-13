MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th December 2022

BJP failed to gauge public dissent in HP

The shift in support base of the BJP among voters belonging to different caste/communities has resulted in a decline in its vote share by 5.8% compared with the 2017 election. The two castes which play an important role in the State politics are the numerically dominant Rajputs and Brahmins. Evidence from Lokniti-CSDS post-poll survey suggests the BJP continued to enjoy an advantage over the Congress among these two communities. But, voters from other castes made the difference. Also, there was poor canvassing by J P Nadda and his team. It is time for BJP to have a damage control in the election setback.

M R Jayanthi, Coimbatore

What's short-cut politics?

The Prime Minister Modi has rightly expressed concern over short-cut politics used for gaining advantage in electoral process. The vote bank politics have ruined the development of our nation whereas Singapore and South Korea have benefited from development-oriented no short-cut politics, which is what he exhorted. There is nothing to be contradicted in his statement. But there is vagueness in defining short-cut politics. What are they – Promises of supportive schemes to a majority of needy people or doles worth many more million rupees to a few big corporates? It's very difficult to draw a line between needed welfare measures and unwanted inducements particularly where economy is strong yet majority of people are poor.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Will magic unfold on December 18?

Will Messi Magic win the FIFA-2022 cup for Argentina for 3rd time? Will there be another hat-trick in FIFA-2022? So many suspenseful questions on FIFA-2022 winner to be unfolded on the final day on December 18. Till now, only England's player Geoff Hurst scored a hat-trick in the final match (Vs.Germany in 1966). Will Messi magician equal that record? Will Ramos (of Portugal) remain the sole hat-trick achiever in this tournament? Will the players play humanely and sophisticatedly without foul play, scuffles and kicking on legs, to spread the message of "sports for friendship, harmony and display of skills ... NOT for warring and harm." France and Argentina won the cup 2 times and Croatia and Morocco never. So will the cup go to a new nation or the earlier winner? Like gambling, winner of sports and movies are always unpredictable.

Madhu PV, Secunderabad

Congress: Down but not out

The Congress is best placed to be the "pole" around which a non-BJP front can be built for the 2024 general elections provided that it must work on principles and work hard to be part of the election mould. The Aam Aadmi Party does not have much appeal outside Delhi with the exception of Haryana and Punjab. There were lessons to be learnt by the Congress from the Gujarat loss, and there is no such thing as a silent campaign in a hard-fought election. Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee ought to have mobilised the best human resources available in the Congress all over the country and deployed them in the campaign. The age-old Congress party is almost out in Gujarat and survives in other states.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

Indian football dreams can come true

A complete football eco-system starting from schools and colleges can help spot very good players who should be given chance at the district and state levels and finally the national team. Like the IPL of cricket, the ISL should give opportunities for our youth to show their talent. Though cricket is the religion for many here, opportunities, support and sponsorship helped games like badminton, kabbadi and hockey get national and global recognition. The same can be applied for soccer. Though football is enjoyed and played across India, there is little encouragement and incentive to play it.

M Pradyu, Kannur

Debate thoroughly on UCC Bill

The editorial keeping in view the sensitive nature of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) had come out that once UCC comes into being, it may stoke controversy, leading to further polarisation - it cannot be brushed aside totally. This is for this reason that it was held back twice earlier despite coming close to introduction in the House even though it envisages a collection of laws to protect the personal rights of all citizens belonging to different faiths. BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena has introduced a private member's bill in the Rajya Sabha for a Uniform Civil Code. The opposition instead of preparing itself for debate casting aspersions on the government, criticising the bill even before the start of the debate on a plea that it hurts "Unity in Diversity." It is uncalled for. It also goes to show their fear of losing Mslim votes.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad