MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th January 2021

SC intervention welcome

Now that the ball is in the honourable Supreme Court of India, we the people have total faith,that the protesting farmers at Singhu border, who are fighting a battle of rare kind ,unseen in the past ,are likely to get justice surely. (Supreme Court insists on staying farm laws,12 Jan).

The prophetic words of apex court on staying of implementation of three farm laws, has come as a great relief to one billion Indians, who are waiting with bated breath for a happy end, to this long drawn protest of the farmers. It is also a conscience keeper's wake-up call to the GOI, which is duty bound to protect the rights and lives of our striking farmers.

It is because the striking farmers are not only fighting a mighty government but also the threat of deadly Covid19. In this regard ,it is our humble prayer and submission to the honourable SC, to cut the gordian knot by passing orders directing the government to take back 3 farm laws (Kanoon vaapsi),simultaneously directing the farmers to go back home( Ghar vaapsi).

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Is the move by SC appropriate?

This refers to the news item, "Supreme Court insists on staying farm laws", The Hans India, January 12. An end to the farmer agitation is nowhere in sight so far, and if rallying farmers were to disrupt the Republic day celebrations - there have been talks of the recent tractor rally being dress rehearsal for this, if so - it would send a dangerous signal to the rest of the polity.

But Supreme Court (SC) "staying the implementation" of the three farm-reform laws that the farmers are protesting against and setting up of a panel to negotiate a resolution would be an egregious breach of the separation of power.

What is really dangerous, though, is the precedent the apex court is setting for various interest groups for future debates over contentious laws. By allowing for an extra-Parliamentary method to settle debate over laws, the court is not only undermining the legislative but also faith in representative democracy.

It is telling the masses that the way to arm-twist the government on laws that affect their interest is to generate enough heft to lay siege to the capital, or the parliament building, or any such vital office, and to question the laws in court.

That apart, it is hard to see how the court-appointed panel can come up with an amicable solution, if the eventual solution is not applicable to them, it will be back to square one.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Better late than never

The Supreme Court has taken a lot of patience and time to see that the issues between the protesting farmers and the central govt would get resolved by mutual discussions and debates involving all the stake holders fully.

The CJI of the Supreme Court has rightly made its aggressive entry into the current burning issue of farmer's protests expressing it's unpleasantness on the attitude of the rulers and simultaneously advising farmers to follow a path of give and take instead of putting health hazards to senior citizen farmers, women and children in the severe cold situation prevailing in Delhi and other places.

The Supreme Court had to put all the three disputed farm laws in abeyance and form the 4member committee for discussions and decisions as regards every issue within the shortest possible time bringing normalcy in the issue. It is certainly better late than never for the government to restore peace amongst the farming community at least now by following supreme decision.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad.