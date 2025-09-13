MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th Sep 2025

Shun competitive exams, go for interviews

The decision of TGPSC to appeal against the order of a single judge as regards the Group I mains examination is creating confusion among job aspirants, parents and the public. How can question papers of various competitive examinations get leaked? Is it the fault of the commission that is conducting the exam or the fault of other members who print the question paper and succumb to pressure from higher sides or are corrupt?

In any case the sufferers are the poor applicants who must take the exam again after painstaking efforts. Is it right to subject all candidates to agony for the mistakes committed by some by vested interests? Can the government or the commission ensure conduct of written examinations without any paper leaks? In that case, they must scrap the examination and conduct an interview based on which selections can be made.

T S N Rao, Hyderabad

District collector should lead by example

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has rightly said that District Collectors underpin the success of the government. Naidu advised newly appointed collectors that they should behave as ‘common man’ and be accessible to the public and connect with them constantly without going by rules and work with a human-centric approach. Those apart, the collectors should not be confined to the Collectorate and be engrossed in files and meetings.

He/she should be visible in the public and make surprise visits to different departments such as education, revenue, stamp and registration office, and PDS; sit with students and discuss their problems; inspect incognito without police and other officials to see the condition of roads, parks, sanitation, public welfare, hospitals and the villages. People should have free access to the head of the district to air their grievances and seek redressal. This reminds me of Rawat, the DM of Dehradun. He personally connects with the people to help them. The District Collector should treat the district as his own house and family, whose moral duty is to take care of them.

S M Hussain, Kadapa

Civic body must prioritise public safety

This has reference to the report highlighting the manhole accident. As per 2024 data, the twin cities have over 6.3 lakh manholes. On an everyday basis, we hear citizens speaking about the hurdles they have been facing, including due to damaged roads, footpaths, uncovered manholes, leaking and overflowing drainage lines. The GHMC and HYDRA officials are aware of all such issues.

Sympathies and enquiries cannot heal the mental agonies of the affected. Providing temporary reliefs has always boomeranged proved to be a fiasco. Our city needs permanent solutions using the latest technology. Let us strive for a green, clean and healthy living place.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad-11

Pitfall for public safety

I was appalled to read about a five-year-old falling into an open manhole. This is a case of utter negligence on the part of authorities. and one cannot buy the “blame game” between GHMC, HYDRAA and the water board. The officials must take responsibility and come up with corrective action. This incident also leaves a question on child safety because children are the most vulnerable when it comes to walking on roads.

They may not notice uncovered manholes. Additionally, special care must be taken to ensure that school areas are safe. Desilting manholes and temporary solutions like putting warning signals and installing barricades must be employed to prevent future accidents. It is the duty of the officials to regularly inspect such roads where manholes are left open. The locals could also do their part by immediately sending a picture to the officials of open manholes in their areas or by calling a helpline number. This would make safety a shared responsibility.

Gowri Ghanpathi, St Francis College for Women

Heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh

I am writing to bring attention from REVA University as a student of political science, economics and journalism about the severe impact of heavy rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Kurnool district and Mantralayam (THI September 12). The incessant downpours have led to flooding in low-lying areas, disrupting normal life and posing significant risks to residents and commuters. A harrowing incident occurred when an APSRTC bus attempting to cross a flooded stream near Mantralayam got stranded, putting lives at risk.

Fortunately, the driver, conductor, and a passenger were rescued by the locals. This incident underscores the dangers of navigating flooded roads, which can be life-threatening. As heavy rains continue to affect the region with alerts issued for low-lying areas prone to flash floods, I urge everyone to exercise extreme caution. It is crucial for commuters and residents to heed warnings and avoid crossing flooded roads to prevent tragedies. I hope this incident highlights the need for vigilance and preparedness in the face of such natural calamities.

Darina Rabha, Bangalore