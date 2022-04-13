MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th April 2022

Jagan's gesture to BCs deserves praise

Jagan deserves our whole-hearted approbation for giving a lion's share to OBCs and other minorities in his new Cabinet. He did the same thing in the past also at the time of forming his maiden Cabinet in 2019. Jagan is perhaps the first Indian politician to say that BCs are 'Backbone Communities' in our political and social system. A shrewd politician always keeps these BC people in good humor and tries to retain them in his fold. It is evident that Jagan does all this for BCs with a clean heart and without an eye on the 2024 elections. He has decided to uplift people of all weaker sections politically in the true spirit of democracy. We all know that Jagan was instrumental in introducing a BCs' bill in Parliament. In AP, Jagan has given many nominated posts to BCs including that of DCMs and other minorities, be it in corporations or local bodies. That he does all this in spite of pressures and compulsions from his own community is something really laudable. It is hoped that he will give BC leaders enough latitude to grow both in power and stature and come out as charismatic leaders (a la V. Rajini) on their own to produce at least one BC CM in future. Will it be a reality or a pipe dream? Only time will tell.

M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad

Injustice to Vizag district

It is very much painful that the Visakhapatnam district or the Visakhapatnam city has any representation in the recently designed new State Cabinet. The government always claims high on Visakhapatnam, but does nothing for the Sea City. Earlier, there was at least one Minister for Visakhapatnam. And now there is none, whereas the side-by Anakapalli district has two berths. What is the logic behind it is not known. As somebody rightly pointed out, it may not matter as to who is there in the Cabinet. However, as far the representation is concerned, the Visakhapatnam district/city has lost the due recognition in the cabinet. Hope wisdom will prevail over the rulers and justice is done in the days to come.

TV Nageswara Rao, Visakhapatnam

Communal flare-ups will do great harm

The Karnataka government can ill-afford to indulge in wishful thinking, by brushing aside the recent communal flare-ups under the carpet. The other two South Indian states are working proactive in exploiting and exploring the situation at the first opportunity. Have we not witnessed a complete flight of capital and industries, way back in 60s from our Eastern biggest metropolitan city of Kolkata (the then Calcutta), albeit for a different but entirely due to reasons inimical to business promotion. It is for the government of Karnataka to act in time than to repent at leisure.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Youth must go in for yoga

Youth face constant pressure to excel at studies, get a job, manage relationships, and deal with numerous other problems. Those armed with yoga and meditation say that sailing through turbulent times is as easy as sitting calmly for 20 minutes. Yoga is an ancient art that connects the mind and the body. A fallout of addictions and sedentary lifestyle causes loss of good health. Regular practice of yoga techniques, in combination with healthy food, can help restore your health. Yoga can aid in alleviating illnesses, as it helps increase immunity.

Jayanthi Subramaniam, Mumbai

Women need flexible working hours

There is no reason behind people losing jobs during the pandemic as the situation has come back to normal. However, pay cuts, exclusion penalties did make a vast difference and had an adverse effect. Thus, the men suffered partially and women quit jobs due to lack of flexibility. Research revealed that 72% of working women are rejecting job roles that don't allow them to work flexibly, while 70% have already quit or considered quitting jobs because they were not offered the right flexible terms. It is assumed that flexible working is the number one priority today for all professionals, especially for working women. The research finds that poor employer sentiment towards flexible working and career breaks is holding women back from asking for greater flexibility and re-entering the work force. Even companies managed by women entrepreneurs are not ready to be lenient to their women employees and expecting such a gesture from companies managed by men is too much for asking.

Muringatherry Ramani Jayanthi, Chennai