MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th January 2023

Sharad Yadav - A stoic RJD leader

Sharad Yadav was an Indian politician from Rashtriya Janata Dal party. He was elected to Lok Sabha seven times and to Rajya Sabha thrice from JD. He was the first national president of Janata Dal since its formation in 2003 till 2016. He also served as a Union Minister. Yadav, 74, was born in July 1947 in Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh. His long political career saw him plunge into the anti-Emergency movement under Jayprakash Narayan and hold strongly to his socialist roots throughout. His election from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh in a bypoll in 1974 is considered a landmark in the anti-Emergency struggle going on at that time, and his extreme youth was a marker of things to come. As the candidate of the combined Opposition, he defeated the Congress candidate.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

Article on Swami Vivekananda stirring

Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's stirring essay "Swami Vivekananda: A Great Role Model for India's Youth" (Hans Jan 13) is timely and needful to enlighten the upcoming generation for laying righteous path for building still a better India. The quintessence of Swami's entire philosophy is to develop muscle and mental power to face any obstacles and surmount them tactfully keeping his dictum in action "Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached" which speaks volumes. "Sevice to Humanity is Service to God" should be the only goal irrespective of religion, region, caste and creed. We have formed religions neglecting the core reality that all human beings have similar limbs. Former President of India Dr S Radhakrishnan exhorted thus: "All religions spring from the sacred soil of the human mind and are quickened by the same spirit." When people perceive that the final philosophy of all religions is one and only - that is - universal brotherhood, the entire globe will grow and glow with glory which is a great tribute to Swami Vivekananda.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Naatu Naatu - A class apart

By winning the Golden Globe award for the best original song award , it's famous composer M M Keeravani has shown that original work always win . In today's music world where technology is fully depended upon to compose and churn tunes and songs the Naatu Naatu song tells us something different - music that comes from the heart, music that can feel the pulsebeat of the listener and music that in all ways is original and authentic can definitely win the hearts of music buffs and even win laurels. Also when cheap plagiarism is found ruling the music world 'Naatu naatu' song undoubtedly stands a class apart for its originality, creativity and uniqueness.

M Pradyu, Kannur

It is a proud moment to every Indian. The entire country is celebrating the team of RRR for their historic win at the Golden Globe. Naatu - Naatu the irrepressible fun track from the block buster danced it way to a Golden Globe as the best original song motion picture proved that music truly knows no boundaries. Though RRR lost out to best picture - non-English category - the song winning global award brought cheers to cinegoers. The song is a product of entire team work and I congratulate all the team of RRR. While Bollywood is busy promoting hate and propaganda films like "Kashmir Files," South Indian film industry is producing massage-oriented and great worth watching films like Jai Bheem, Kantara and RRR etc. In RRR movie we can see the flavour of patriotism, no community is demoralised and it shows how a Muslim family helps a person to fight against mighty British and how they help Bheem (NTR) from bringing the small girl from the clutches of British. My big salute to South Indian film industry.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet

Cong still reeks of 'high command' culture

The Congress High Command has reportedly admonished the Thiruvananthapuram MP Sashi Tharoor for expressing his desire to contest the assembly polls. The party seems to be piqued at Tharoor for expressing his desire without consulting it with the 'High Command' first. The grand old party still seems to be stuck in the quick sands of a 'High Command' culture, without realizing that the days of subservience to the High Command are passé, as the political clime in India has undergone a churning of sorts since the days of the Nehru-Gandhi family's ruling the roost with an iron fist and no-holds-barred authoritarianism. No amount of Yatra, as being undertaken by Rahul right now, will resurrect the party if it does not nurture inner-party democracy.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi