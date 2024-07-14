MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th July 2024

Perils of democracy persist as morals sink

V Ramu Sarma's Bold Talk on July 13 on "Challenges to Indian democracy" aptly dealt with the need for revalidation conforming to the provisions of Constitution which was finalised on the basis of democracy. Its main features liberty, equality, independent judiciary, government of the people, right to speak, etc., are relegated to back seat. In Andhra Pradesh, people and politicians experienced a lot under the tyrannical regime of previous government. Where is democracy except in elections if they are conducted in a proper way? Unfortunately, democratic devices like referendum, recall, plebiscite are never in force to set right the bad government. Whenever governments change at the Centre and in States, adoption of democracy takes different shapes. Opposition parties call it undemocratic. What is the correct definition? Many thinkers expressed their opinions. Public good, welfare, development, equal treatment, maintaining law and order, safety and security, severe punishment to criminals and corrupt ones are the main elements. Are they being followed? So many challenges are cropping up. It is a subject ever debatable.

–NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

***

The Bold Talk by Ramu Sarma – "Challenges to Indian democracy" (July 13, 2024) – is a redundant subject being carried forward whenever scarred in the course of political administration by different parties and leaders. Many political philosophers like JS Mill, Lord Bryce, AV Dicey, Mazzini have given their definitions differently. But, the quintessential testament as clarified irrevocably by Abraham Lincoln is the government for the people, by the people and of the people. Democracy is prima facie is to be strictly adhered to by politicians, whether in power or not, since this profession is chosen for service to people without aspiring anything in return. But it is not so. Vindictive politics, seeing only negative shades of previous governments, has become the habit. How Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh journeyed for a term with a lot of controversies and lawlessness and BJP's full-fledged support is a clear-cut example for the death of democracy. Emergency period imposed by Indira Gandhi is doubtlessly a dark one. The same public again made Indira Gandhi as Prime Minister as leaders elected to power failed to run the government for a full term. There are many challenges to Indian democracy which cannot be set right until a big transformation takes place from political mindset to statesmanship. Seventy five long years have gone. Many governments have come and gone. Everybody talks good but does opposite to it.

–Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

***

This refers to the report ‘Challenges to democracy (July 12). As if, India is the world’s most pulsating democracy where its people could see its image cannot be allowed to be dirtied or flecked by anyone. The buoyancy of the people of India had helped them prevail over such problems and the system called election had given great prospects to see that democracy survives and continues to be effervescent. Honourable members of the House have to see the problems faced by the people that should be discussed and debated with an open mind so that the ills can be stamped out. If the vested interests utilise their time in coming up with innovative ideas, certainly India does stand the most effervescent democracy in the world.

–Raju Kolluru, Kakinada

***

Democracy has faltered in India only for a couple of years during the time Indira Gandhi had declared emergency. There are troubling instances when it seems that democracy is under threat at present. A decimated opposition for the last two terms allowed the government to do as it liked; without any concern for democratic niceties. A democracy lives through its institutions more than anything else and we all can see the deterioration of these institutions thanks to the pressure and pulls of the political class. Party members who don't think twice about moving to other parties for whatever reasons are a blot on democracy. It is quite surprising to learn that 77% are satisfied with democracy. One wonders if those surveyed thought that democracy meant voting once in five years. A thinking individual cannot be happy with the state of democracy where dissenting voices of activists are put in jail and die there and nobody really bothers. No one can be happy how easily Chief Ministers are jailed or political opponents threatened. Who can be happy with democracy when protesting farmers are dealt with like terrorists, and those wrestlers protesting against sexual harassment are subject to abuse from the supporters of the government in power!

–Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Rahul proving his mettle

There seems to be a new leader in Rahul who is being hailed as "Desh ki neta" by some people. He tried his level best to snatch Hindu votes from BJP while taking INDIA bloc to the forefront. He questioned the authority of BJP on the contention that the latter alone was not the representative of Hindus. He extolled in his own words the good qualities of Hinduism.

Unprecedentedly, the Hindu religion was uplifted by him in terms of its quality and value. He likened the word "Abhaya Hastha" with the party symbol directly. His speech in Parliament was double edged. Rahul Gandhi now stands in a key position. As the opposition leader, he fully deserves to hold a cabinet portfolio. He possesses an opportunity to claim a status on par with the PM. He is a member on various committees and hence his credibility cannot be questioned as in the past. Now, he has the opportunity to become Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee. He has become more responsible than in the past as regards his role against the ruling BJP government. Rahul stands a good chance to determine the congress role in four States that are going to polls in the near future. More or less, Rahul has given a great challenge to Modi in the politics of the nation.

– Bh Indu Sekhar, Hyderabad

***

Rahul Gandhi’s call for a stop to trolling of former Union Minister Smriti Irani on her vacating the government bungalow after her Lok Sabha defeat is highly appreciable.

His comments that winning and losing happens in life and that humiliating and insulting people is a sign of weakness, not strength, and his appeal to everyone to refrain from using derogatory language against Smriti Irani or any other leader prove that Rahul Gandhi is a dignified and humble leader. He has shown some class and maturity and needs to be appreciated. Still it is shameful to note the comments of BJP IT cell Chief Amit Malviya calling Rahul Gandhi comments as disingenuous speaks of the mindset of BJP leaders. Rahul Gandhi has stood taller by his comments and showed greatness and good gesture.

– Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

Abuse of power byIAS trainee officer

An IAS Officer is a public servant who has immense responsibilities to fulfill. His or her contribution to society is a very valued one. Officers from the cadre are expected to don the role of game changers. There are many who have made significant contributions & brought about remarkable changes in policy making which have brought transformational changes. Distinguished Officers are always an asset to the service. However there are some who have brought disgrace and disrepute also. The position carries certain privileges as per their individual ranks. None can afford to misuse this, behave arrogantly, try & claim undue favours, especially the ones who entered the service recently. Making demands and unauthorisedly enjoying ineligible favors will attract the attention of superiors. This refers to Maharashtra cadre IAS officer trainee Puja Kedhkar’s news that she had chosen to cheat the government by furnishing false claims about her physical and economic status and to save her skin even failed to appear before the medical board for an examination to verify her claims. This shows gross disrespect & violation of the prescribed code of conduct. Transferring her was the 1st salvo fired by the govt. If found guilty, she will face further punishments like dismissal, and subsequent criminal charges. What is baffling is that she being another civil servants daughter & economically well off deliberately showed the guts to claim undue favours.

–N R Raghuram, Hyderabad

Respect Gandhi's legacy

I want to express my deep concern and disappointment over the recent removal of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Doomdooma, Assam. The abrupt decision to dismantle this statue, which stood as a symbol of peace and unity at

Gandhi Chowk, has understandably sparked widespread outrage among the community, particularly student leaders and local civil society. The statue's removal not only disrespects the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi but also undermines the values of non-violence and harmony that he tirelessly promoted. Such actions can have far-reaching negative impacts on our society, eroding the

respect for historical figures who played pivotal roles in shaping our nation. I urge the authorities to reconsider their decision and engage in a dialogue with the community to address their concerns. Restoring the statue or finding a more inclusive solution will help in maintaining social harmony and respecting the sentiments of the people.

– Masood Ahmad, Barabanki (UP)

BJP’s hypocrisy exposed

The decision of the Modi government to designate June 25 as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ has excited comments. The general feeling is that the use of the word, ’hatya’ next to Samvidhaan could have been avoided. It really strikes a jarring note. The Constitution Protection Day would have been more apt terminology-wise and sensibility-wise. The Congress’ counterattack is that the country has gone through an ‘undeclared Emergency’ for the last ten years. BJP’s feigned love for Samvidhaan conflicts with its Hindutva ideology and Hindu revivalist agenda. Given a chance, it will happily junk the Constitution for Manusmriti! The Congress apologized for the excesses of the Emergency, but the BJP is still to apologize for all the unconstitutional things it has done since 2014. People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

***

June 25, the day when the Emergency was imposed on the nation by the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's regime in 1975, will now be observed as the "Samvidhan Hatya Diwas" every year, says the Union Home Minister. If it was "Hatya," what is the tome we are publicly prostrating, venerating and displaying one-upmanship in reverence? What had been the guidelines of governance all these years? On this occasion, why do we recall the graciousness of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, then a prominent Opposition Member, who praised Indira Gandhi in Parliament as Durga after the emergence of Bangladesh? Why are we remembering former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao who sent Vajpayee, a Member of Opposition as Head of an Indian delegation to UN? Why do we reminisce value-based politics? Why do we regret foul language used by public figures? Is it the way of the world? Should we reconcile to changing times?

–Dr J Bhagyalakshmi, Madanapalle

***

When Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency, only political leaders were affected and common man didn't suffer much from it. Emergency was justified as it was based on the rationale that there were imminent internal and external threats to the Indian state. But what about undeclared Emergency now in our country, where minorities are being lynched, there houses are being bulldozed and intellectuals being arrested and harassed.

Is it not now the Constitution is being trampled? What about the ethnic violence in Manipur? Is it not reminding the Emergency days? Then coming to Demonization, it was Modi- Made disaster, because of which livelihoods and businesses were ruined and many lives were lost.

Why not BJP observe ‘Demonization Day’?

Hundreds of farmers died because of three farm laws. Why not observe Kissan Hatya Diwas? Many intellectuals like Umar Khalid, Sapoora Zargar, Stanley Swamy, Siddique Kappan were arrested and humiliated without proving any charges on them. Why not BJP observe Innocent Hatya Diwas? Overall, BJP observing Emergency Days as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas shows their hypocrisy.

–Zeeshan, Kazipet

Safeguarding teens in age of social media

As of January 2024, India's digital landscape boasts of 751.5 million internet users, marking a 52.4% penetration rate. Among these users, 462 million people (32.2% of the population) actively engage with social media platforms. WhatsApp and Facebook dominate, with India hosting the largest number of Facebook users globally, totaling 448.1 million (31.8% of the population). Social media penetration is projected to rise to 83.16% by 2028. A study conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Rohtak, highlights that young Indians heavily rely on social media for connectivity, interaction, and entertainment, often spending extended periods online.

Social media's growth in India, however, is exposing users, particularly youth, to risks like cyber bullying, harmful content, and privacy concerns. Despite these challenges, 81% of Indian teens view social media positively, highlighting its role in socialization and support networks. Studies link teen social media use to mental health issues such as depression and anxiety, emphasizing the need for safer digital environments and responsible online behavior. Balancing the benefits and risks of social media is crucial for supporting teens' healthy development.

In today's digital era, it's crucial to manage online risks and protect teens from harmful content, especially with the continued global growth of social media. Implementing strategies such as limiting screen time, improving media literacy, and refining platform designs are essential for fostering healthier digital interactions. Policymakers must enact effective policies that encourage responsible social media usage among youth.

–Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Inculcate scientific temper, reasoning

The incident of stampede in Hathras in which more than 120 persons died should sensitise everyone to be more scientifically tempered than falling prey for superstitious beliefs that turn out to be predatory. Successive governments not being so serious in this aspect paves way for those seeking identity in the society, and especially in politics, besides those who seek to exploit such superstitious beliefs for commercial exploitation to flourish.

Godmen are promoted by the political leaders who find it socially and politically beneficial to hasten the process of shooting to fame in their political career. The height of it is that one such a swamy on whom a number of cases, including sexual abuse, are pending could leave the country to settle comfortably and carry on his activities. Now he claims to own a country with a new currency and also a governing set up to which he is inviting people to settle down there.

One person promotes coconut oil touched by him, as a panacea for all sorts of problems and collects Rs 10 per person. Another person visited by even top leaders and celebrities is said to have acquired a vast forest land for his activities. Another person claiming to provide peace for his devotees was found to be promoting intoxicating materials.

We have so many examples of this sort.

It is to be kept in mind that mostly the downtrodden people who do not have enough resources to get even their basic needs and aspirations fulfilled find these fake religious leaders as their ultimate destination for solace. Therefore growing economic and social inequality is also a contributing factor of such a phenomenon. Government should address this with all sincerity and social commitment.

–A G Rajmohan, Anantapur

Shuffling & ruffling babus at their will

When new governments come up either at the Centre or in the States, one of the first steps they take up, like knowledgeable and 'seasoned' farmers, planting and weeding out in their administrative setup. The Head of the Government habitually hastens to transfer top rank officers in almost all departments and plant in their posts and positions persons of his choice. He follows the same time-honoured practices also in making all political appointments and nominations.

Some lucky IAS and IPS officers get plum postings where they can wield lots of power and authority. Some not so lucky officers are kept in the loop line or are given insignificant placements. Interestingly, these officials 'faithfully' follow their political bosses by effecting 'similar' changes in their respective departments – by planting and weeding out. Here the boss and his officials often meticulously follow the caste and regional considerations! And it continues, and it has, alas, more disadvantages than advantages.

It is true that every new government wants to don the image of a new broom. But in the process of shuffling, the governments are often accused of creating wheels within wheels. This is done by ruffling the feathers of many honest and talented Babus and other officials. Such favoritism and victimisation defeats the very purpose of our "Steel Frame". It is time an independent agency both at the Centre and at the States take charge to oversee and settle in a fair and transparent way all the service matters of the ‘Steel Frame’ and other all India Services.

– M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad