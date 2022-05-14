MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th May 2022

TS/TRS facing an acid test

This refers to TRS government complaint that welfare schemes in TS have come to a grinding halt as the Centre is averse to unbridled borrowing by the government from the financial institutions as the state is already neck deep in debt, and such borrowing would be considered as part of the state debt account. It is imperative that government in the state must not attempt to bite more than what it can chew in terms of welfare measures that have to be carried out on its own strength as the outlay to these are enormous that works out to the tune of Rs.10,000 crore per annum. Antagonising the Centre on this account is foolhardy as this will further vitiate the situation.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Madrasas and national anthem

After many changes in UP , Yogi government has come out with a new rule. The UP Education council has made singing the national anthem mandatory for all Madarsa students and teachers before commencing classes. The order will be applicable in all recognized , aided and non - aided Madarsas. District minority welfare officers will have to monitor regularly to ensure compliance with the order . In some places, the national anthem was also sung but it was not compulsory as till now in madarsas , usually Hamd ( praise to Allah) and Salam ( greetings to Muhammad) were read before start of classes . But now , it has been made mandatory . As an Indian point of view , this is a very good decision taken by Yogi government . It signifies that despite differences in culture, traditions, religion and languages, India is united under one flag.

Ishika Asodiya, Ujjain

One-man government in Lanka!

What a strange world record! Ranil Wickremesinghe the sole MP from the UNP (without any MPs to support him) being made the PM of Sri Lanka. Though he was PM for 4 times and known for acumen to spread peace, prosperity and progress, can he put Sri Lanka's economy back on rails (at the earliest)?

Can he garner the support of 113 out of the 225 members of parliament, at the earliest? Will he form a stable united government (along with all parties) to nullify the protests and chaos? Successfully utilise his army to cool down the national protests? What are his long-term and short-term strategies to bring stability to his nation? Can he convince World Bank and IMF and secure big financial support from them without interest? (Also the same from other nations too)? At this critical stage, can he avoid early elections ... as it indulges a huge burden to the exchequer? If no other go, can he implement economical E-ballot as the first-nation in the world to do so? Future outcomes will answer this.

Rishi Nivriti Ridhi, Secunderabad

Sri Lanka has taken the first step towards normalising the situation in the island nation by the appointment of Ranil Wickramasinghe as the PM. As a neighbour India has a special responsibility towards SL and must do all it can to mitigate the travails of the Lankan people. The new PM will have inherited a host of epic problems which would take the best brains to solve. Meanwhile the orders of the court not allowing the Rajapakses not to leave the country is a grim reminder to all those in power who think they can get away from the consequences of their misdeeds. The international community would do well to lend a helping hand to the Lankan people in distress. The sooner the situation normalises in SL the better. Keep the fingers crossed!

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Allahabad HC decision welcome

The decision given by the Allahabad High Court regarding the Taj Mahal will be said to be welcome. Thinking the same about every present historical building is not in favor of a secular democracy like India. The High Court's advice to the petitioner that such petitions should be filed only after the study and research of history, it is a great lesson for all those people who are repeatedly putting public interest litigations in the court, due to which other important cases and their decisions get delayed. People have to understand that religion teaches how to join and not to break.

Rajender Kumar Sharma, Mithapur, Gujarat

Farmers may not go on strike again

This refers to editorial 'Will farmer protests rock Delhi again' - expressing apprehension about the possibility of next round of farmers agitation in Delhi as there are radical farmers unions like Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) wanting to create a similar scene, the country has witnessed last year, after the harvesting season in Punjab is over.

I personally feel that such a scenario is remote and unlikely as the country and level headed farming community in India have seen through the wicked agenda of Punjab farmers, despite Centre's well-meaning intention in introducing three farm laws that had to be shelved owing to the rigid mentality of BKU in blindly opposing them.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad