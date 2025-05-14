MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th May 2025

Modi takes aim at Pak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quite vivid while spelling out his government’s stance in his address to the nation post-Pahalgam and Operation-Sindoor. In a lively speech, Modi delved into the ceasefire deal but maintained a stoic silence on Donald Trump’s claims vis-à-vis the ceasefire. Modi’s assertion that every future terror act instigated by Pakistan would be retaliated against, makes for a strong warning to the wayward neighbour. However, the attempt by US President Donald Trump to make Kashmir an international issue cannot escape the discerning people.

I expected Modi to make it quite clear that India does not brook third party involvement, but he perhaps felt that silence on it was the best thing in the given circumstances. He did mention that India will talk with Pakistan on only two issues-PoK and terrorism.! Though Modi was emphatic in his warnings, the neighbour seems bent on creating tensions across the LoC, even as some of its senior officials are spilling the beans about Pakistan harbouring terror outfits on its soil, clearly exposing Pakistan’s dubious role as far as terrorism is concerned. Even then the UNO cannot declare it as a rogue nation, because China, its present mentor, would veto any such resolution.

Govardhana Myneedu , M G Road, Vijayawada

No end to Thackeray family drama

Amid speculation over Thackeray cousins Uddhav and Raj coming together for an alliance, a section of leaders in the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) are hoping for a patch-up between the estranged Pawars. This comes after frequent meetings between party chief Sharad Pawar and his rebel nephew Ajit, who had broken away from the parent party in 2023. However, talks of any possible merger have been publicly downplayed by Pawar and NCP (SP) national working president Supriya Sule.

Reportedly four MLAs opine that the two factions should come together and be part of the state’s ruling Mahayuti alliance. These MLAs have been pressuring Pawar for quite some time and he has stated the decision to join hands with Ajit would be “left to the next generation”. He admitted to there being two opinions within the party. One section believes that if work in constituencies needs to be done, then NCP should reunite, while another section believes the NCP (SP) should not come together with Ajit Pawar’s faction. Meanwhile, Supriya Sule has made it clear that she would follow her father’s decision and sit in the Opposition.

Bhagwan Thadani, Mumbai

Appointing ICs is a welcome development

In a good development, albeit belated, the Telangana government has finally made CIC office functional by appointing four Information Commissioners (ICs). Appeals for ICs have been pending for more than two years, virtually making RTI dysfunctional in the state.

It is appalling that it required the Supreme Court to direct states to appoint Information Commissioners and make RTI functional. It would be appropriate if the TG government takes steps to allow complaints/appeal requests in online mode, to make information easily accessible.

P R Ravinder, New Mirjalguda, Hyderabad

UAE’s investment in Unnao is a fine move

The proposed $461 million investment by UAE-based Aquabridge Holdings in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, is a promising step toward regional development. This initiative will generate employment, boost aquaculture and deepen India-UAE ties. However, such projects must align with environmental norms and benefit local communities directly.

The government should ensure transparency, monitor ecological impact, and involve locals in planning. Skill development programs for youth must be included so that the local workforce benefits from this opportunity. If implemented responsibly, this investment can make Unnao a model of sustainable rural development. Foreign investments should enhance both economic growth and social welfare. I urge the authorities to facilitate this project with strict oversight and inclusive policies.

Hasnain Rabbani, Mumbai

Will miss Kohli’s theatrics

The news that Virat Kohli had informed the BCCI about his decision to retire from Test cricket has sent shockwaves. He isn’t as aged as some of the legends, who continued to play even past their prime. Unfortunately, Kohli missed out on being a member of the exalted 10,000 Test runs league. His only regret must be in missing out on the 10,000 runs tally

There is no doubt that Kohli is among the greatest ambassadors of Test cricket in the modern era. His hunger for going for a win rather than a boring draw made him a class apart. From now onwards the number 18 jersey would not be seen on the ground. The spectators will miss Kohli’s display of anger, the way he sent flying kisses to his wife, dancing before cameras and push-ups.

Dimple Wadhawan , Kanpur Nagar