MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th Nov 2025

Let’s celebrate Children’s Day

November 20 marks the anniversary of the day in 1959 when the Declaration of the Rights of the Child was adopted by the UN General Assembly. Children’s Day was observed on November 20 even in India. But after the demise of the country’s first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, it has been changed to November 14, marking his birth anniversary.

Nehru’s birthday was chosen because of his love for children, and the passion he had for their welfare. In India, November 14 is marked with a lot of activities for children. Schools organize events and activities which the students thoroughly enjoy.

Jubel D’Cruz, Mumbai

Declare ‘clean air’ as a fundamental right

On this year’s Children’s Day, all educational institutions and media should encourage debates and essays, for both children and elders on the topic “organised industrialisation with green-clean energy”.

There should be no more rapid industrialisation that increases pollution levels. Only one hundred percent clean renewable energy industries can nullify carbon-smoke pollution that can adversely impact global warming. We appeal to the UNO and WHO to declare ‘clean air’ as a fundamental right.

Sreelekha P S, Secunderabad-61

Put an end to cross-border terrorism

Apropos, “India exercises restraint post-Monday’s blast,” (THI Nov 13). Allegations linking Ankara to the recent Delhi blast have shocked India and raised questions about transnational terror networks. Indian agencies say investigators uncovered contacts between suspects and a Turkey-based handler when they were probing a module reportedly responsible for planning vehicle-borne attacks.

The time has come for a swift international response. Ankara has officially condemned the blast and offered condolences, while New Delhi presses for full cooperation in the probe. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s recent alignment with Pakistan and vocal criticism of Indian policy have already strained ties, feeding perceptions in India that Turkey tolerates or facilitates extremist networks.

If evidence confirms state complicity or safe havens on Turkish soil, Delhi should pursue firm diplomatic and legal measures — including intelligence-sharing, extradition requests and targeted sanctions — to ensure accountability. The world must prevent spread of cross-border terrorism.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru-56

Track and eliminate all terror forces

This refers to your editorial ‘India exercises restraint post-Monday’s blast’. India has been exercising extreme restraint in the face of brazen terrorism and cross border provocations by Pakistan and its proxies all these decades. The BJP-led NDA government came to power and changed the equations.

Operation Sindoor witnessed an unbridled military action against Pakistan – India’s stand that ‘Op Sindoor’ is a continuing process in the wake of direct or indirect terror indulged by Pakistan, has been reiterated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the Red Fort car bomb blast, which has been proved beyond doubt that this was orchestrated by JeM.

Despite strong intelligence, India’s position is getting vulnerable, much like Israel, as terror groups are readying to create unrest and havoc in the country. There are many dormant cells in the Kashmir Valley and elsewhere in the country. They must be tracked down and eliminated in the national interest.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Politicos must come together to end

There is no iota of doubt that the recent blast near the Red Fort in Delhi that snatched away nine innocent lives is a grim reminder that terrorism remains a persistent challenge given its footprint that has gone beyond Kashmir.

What is deeply shocking, disturbing and shameful is the involvement of professional doctors in the diabolical plans that are aimed at crippling India. The initial investigations point to terror links emanating from Turkiye. In the given situation, there is no room for complacency and the opposition parties must forthwith stop indulging in appeasement. It is this approach that emboldens the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, all parties must transcend political considerations and prioritise national security because the nation’s security rests on everyone.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad-3