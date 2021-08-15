 MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th August 2021

The Singapore model for efficient water usage

Necessity is the mother of invention and Singapore's unique method of treating sewage and changing it into crystal -clean water fit to be consumable makes the age old adage come cent per cent true.

This small island nation though rich in all other sources lacked in natural water resources and getting consumable water was a bit difficult . With limited space, it had to depend on its neighbouring nation for the same. Though drinking water is imported and the country uses methods like desalinating sea water and storing water in reservoirs yet it had its own limits and therefore Singapore went for a very novel method- not just treating sewage and transforming it into water but completely changing it into crystal clear drinking water.

A well planned sewage system makes this possible. The treated water is further cleansed with impurities like bacteria and viruses removed through advanced filtration processes and disinfected with ultraviolet rays. This hi-tech system now serves forty percent of the nation's water demand . This system also keeps maritime pollution under control as only a small percentage is let off into the sea. Here too Singapore turns a model as in most countries waste water is let off into the ecosystem completely affecting the ecology and the environment.

This Singaporean water treatment system is truly a method worth emulating and can be followed by large metros of the world. Indian metros can also take this model. Most of our big cities and towns now face water scarcity and we have witnessed citizens running helter- skelter for potable water. As it may be a costly affair in our country the centre, state and local administrations can meet the expenditure by getting the support and sponsorship of large companies, corporates and NGOs. A long term vision and putting into practice such as these will definitely help the citizens of any nation.

M Pradyu, Kannur

Tread with caution on school reopening issue

Ever Since Covid-19 made footfall on Indian soil, need for social distancing closed down schools and colleges, and locked up classrooms. Online education therefore became the norm. It has been so ever since, with the virus still holding people to ransom. But use of gadgets, a part and parcel of online education has taken its toll on the health of students. Long-term use of gadgets has caused visual disturbances, chronic headaches, and joint pains. This has goaded state governments to consider the 'trek back to classrooms', giving students respite from ill-effects of gadget-overuse.

Though governments bank on a mega-vaccination drive among teachers and allied staff of educational institutions, it remains to be seen how effective vaccines are in preventing infections. This skepticism has come about because of significant breakthrough infections that are being reported among the vaccinated. This reemphasizes religious adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour viz; proper use of masks, social distancing, hand and face hygiene. These measures must be observed without compromise by students, teachers and other staff. Hand sanitisers and washing facilities must be provided liberally within campuses.

If space permits, classes are better conducted in the open under shamianas that protect students from the elements. Having food together in crowded classrooms and staff rooms must be discouraged. Mass conveyance in school and college transport facilities must be resumed only after ascertaining its safety. It is better students commute to educational institutions using their own means of conveyance, as far as possible. Educational institutions must anticipate and prevent traffic jams in front of them as the result. Contact sports must not be encouraged. Picnics and study tours too must not be undertaken till the situation improves within the community. It must be made compulsory for students, teachers and staff who develop signs and symptoms of Covid-19 to test for the disease. They must be allowed to enter the premises only on production of negative results. Clinics within the premises must ideally be facilitated with testing kits. Security staff must limit strangers from entering the premises. Parents and those involved in transporting students must be allowed into the premises only on production of Covid-negative test results.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Alarm bells are already ringing

It is highly disturbing to learn that the earth's climate is getting worse with temperature becoming hotter decade after decade. Monsoon extremes in India and South Asia are likely to increase, while the frequency of short intense rainy days are expected to rise. Rainfalls, floods and droughts will also increase. Expectedly, droughts will occur more because soil will lose moisture. Due to an increase in temperature, there will be more water evaporation which will, in turn, decrease soil moisture and lead to droughts.

Apart from the natural calamities that are coming to befall soon, there are already many natural calamities like flash floods in Europe, typhoons devastating China and India, and the monsoon becoming more intense and extreme in India. Cloudburst in the northern part of India, earthquakes and tidal waves etc, are wreaking havoc on land and humanities.

Monsoon over the Indian peninsula is almost erratic. Normally, in the first week of June every year, the monsoon used to hit south India but now the monsoon does not come precisely, and even if it comes in time, it does not carry the desired amount of rainwater. But at the same time, the late coming of the monsoon is totally different from the expected line. It assumes a very fierce nature and it rains like bucketing down. It may be recalled that this time the monsoon wreaked havoc in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, etc.

Hundreds of people lost their lives in the incessant rains. And in the North-East especially in Assam and Bihar, where hundreds were dead and thousands were left homeless, let alone their cattle, standing crops and other belongings, the monsoon fury was let loose. All these climatic changes occur due to the El Nino factor. Everyone is responsible for the climatic changes. Intense exploitation of resources, man's unsatisfying greed for amassing wealth and uncaring for the environment are all the root causes for the natural disasters that befall on us.

T K Nandanan, Kochi