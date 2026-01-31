Service prog held to mark Gandhiji’s 78th death anniversary

Tirupati: TheKasturba Gandhi Central Trust, under the leadership of its Chairman Dr PC Rayulu, organised a service programme at Gandhi Road and Gandhi Bhavan here on Wednesday to mark the 78th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

As part of the programme, sarees with blouses and dhotis with towels were distributed to 500 needy persons, besides organising poor feeding for another 500 people.

Speaking on the occasion, District BJP leader Samanchi Srinivas said Mahatma Gandhi continues to inspire people across the world through his ideals of peace and non-violence and appreciated Dr PC Rayulu for his two decades of selfless service to the poor. Paying rich tributes, Dr PC Rayulu recalled Gandhiji’s role in leading India to independence through truth and non-violence.

Former Tirupati Municipal Vice-Chairman D Prasanna Kumar and Corporators Adilakshmi, Kalpana and C K Revathi were present.