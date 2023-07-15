MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th July 2023

A red-letter day in our space odyssey

The successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft from Sriharikota was a moment of great joy and pride for us as space enthusiasts and Indian nationals. The lift-off lifted our spirits, for sure. It announced India’s rise as a leading space power. The choice of place of landing around August 23-24 has drawn special attention because of the presence of water ice in the chosen region. Equipped with a range of very powerful instruments, the six-wheeled rover will collect lunar data and add to our knowledge of the earth’s only natural satellite, an outpost and a gateway to deep space. It will remain functional on the moon’s surface for two weeks doing experiments and gathering images. The moon is just 3, 60,000 km from the earth, a short distance and may become an extended home for humankind in the march of time.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

It is time to thank all scientists, real ones who conceived this whole programme right from Homi Bhabha to Vikram Sarabhai all deserved credit. Desperation of Congress reached the moon level already. They have gone so crazy that they can’t simply wish well for India when it is launching Chandrayaan 3. This remarkable mission will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation. Chandrayaan-3 is the third lunar exploration mission by the Indian Space Research Organization. It consists of a lander and the Pragyan rover similar to Chandrayaan-2, but does not have an orbiter. Its propulsion module behaves like a communication relay satellite and it is a landmark achievement.

Jayanthy Subramaniam, Chennai

It is a pleasure to note that ISRO improvised to overcome technical snags for safe and soft landing with the bitter experience of last-minute mishap of C-2 mission in 2019. Missile Man Dr Abdul Kalam rightly said that ‘Failure is the First Attempt In Learning’ and that maxim might have strengthened his successors. PM Narendra Modi from France applauded the dedication of our Scientists and Engineers to make India stand at higher echelons. He further proudly stressed and encouraged that sky should not be kept as limit. The entire globe is eagerly watching India for its competitive spirit among developed nations. Human efforts should be supported by the Almighty as said by all ISRO officials who spoke on C-3 expedition and they unitedly prayed and sought Lord Balaji’s blessings for a happy ending of the mission.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

India’s quest to conquer the moon continues with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, the country’s ambitious third lunar mission. Chandrayaan-3, launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, aims to conduct in-situ scientific experiments on the moon’s surface. It consists of a lander named Vikram and a rover called Pragyan. The lander has been upgraded with stronger legs to withstand landings at higher velocities, a valuable improvement from its previous version.

Bishal Kumar Saha, Murshidabad (WB)

Indo-French relations deepen further



It is a landmark deal strengthening India-France relationship and binding the trade relationship and enhancing our defence procurement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined French President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day Parade as the guest of honour with an Indian tri-services marching contingent wowing crowds there during the French National Day celebrations. French President Emmanuel Macron hailed India as “a giant in world history, with a decisive role to play in the future, a strategic partner, a friend. France has been India’s strong and trusted partner.” Modi and Macron are expected to finalise and announce key defence deals, including India’s procurement of 26 Rafale-M fighters to operate off the aircraft carriers and three additional Scorpene-class diesel-electric submarines from France. Bastille Day Baptism is a welcome change.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

Federer sorely missed at Wimbledon

Roger Federer is being missed at Wimbledon 2023. The Swiss legend has won Wimbledon eight times, including winning five straight Wimbledon titles from 2003 to 2007. Grass is his favorite surface and he has won an Open Era record 19 Grass court titles including an all-time record of 10 Halle Open Titles. The charismatic Federer weaved magic at the centre court of Wimbledon with his perfect first serves, top spin forehands, dropshots and gentle volleys. He had one of the best forehands and his first serve was simply the best. A superb serve and volley player, his athleticism and professionalism speak great volumes of his love for the sport. A gentleman, with an impeccable behaviour both on and off the courts, he commands great respect from his contemporaries and rivals across all genre of sports for his achievements.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad