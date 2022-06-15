MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th June 2022

KCR faces a daunting task

Apropos 'Series of intellectual parleys to precede launch of BRS' (THI, June 14). Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's attempt to spread wings of TRS beyond Telangana, to include Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh (BIMARU), might seem impressive, in making inroads in these states by forming a new national party Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in an attempt to improve overall quality of life in the said states.

But, the ground reality in these states is fast changing as UP and MP are on a fast track route of progress in terms of development and infrastructure for the past several years since BJP assumed power in these states. Generally, a non-Hindi speaking political party to get established in these states may not be easy.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

II

The idea of KCR to study people's issues & know their pulse before plunging headlong to form a new party is a wise move. But apart from BIMRAU, there are other states where BJP is not the ruling party. A marathon exercise will have to be undertaken by him to get a comprehensive & critical analysis of the performance of the BJP with the necessary inputs from i-PAC & all concerned.

A time of less than 2 years before parliamentary elections will make it extremely difficult for a new outfit to make even the slightest impact & dent at the national level. As KCR is anti- Congress, his party may not play a pivotal role in the fight mooted by the anti-BJP front of which he is a part. He would have to fight a lone battle with his new outfit if he really wishes to topple Modi. Thus it's a gigantic proposition.

N R Raghuram, Hyderabad

RS no longer serves its purpose

The nationwide survey by IANS-CVOTER to find out the need of Upper House or not clearly shows Rajya Sabha has become redundant due to the fact that it is predominantly infested with party loyalists, tainted persons, criminals and above all, defeated candidates in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. In fact, the very purpose of the founding fathers of our constitution to have Rajya Sabha comprising elders and intellectuals who could not ordinarily fight polls directly and get elected was to streamline the functioning of the house with fruitful and sensible debates on various subjects that come up from time to time before finally getting passed. Now, not only the working of the house is curtailed severely but lack of debates makes its existence dull, serving no purpose at all.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

BJP's core: Atma Stuthi, Para Ninda

The Atma Stuthi (self-glorification) by the leaders of BJP, that it is "bringing governance closer to the people" (The Hans India, 14 June), is deplorable. In truth, the BJP's eight-year rule can be described as a "monument of misdirected energy" as it has wasted the God-given opportunity, by pursuing its own secret agenda, which needs no explanation.

Besides Atma Stuthi, the indulgence of BJP in "Paraninda" (abusing the AP government) is equally amusing. Telugu people are great believers and practitioners of secular democracy. That's why BJP continues to be an untouchable in AP. Hence, the mighty BJP is advised to grant special category status to AP first, if it has got any love for Telugu people and then dream of forming the government in AP.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

A plan to free footpaths of squatters

That the Central government is in "Mission Jobs Mode" is repeatedly flashing on TV screen today from many stations. I have already written a detailed letter to Prime Minister suggesting the unique CUSTODIAN-OF-FOOTPATH (COF) concept for all Indian cities where thousands and thousands km of footpaths will be protected with built-in safety and cleanliness.

The programme can be called COF-EFF (Encroachment-free-footpaths) and it can start, after due planning, within 6-12 months. It has long-term benefits for centuries creating vibrant demography. I am ready to share my knowledge with those interested.

Prof B R Sant, Hyderabad

India's dismal green ratings

India scored the lowest among 180 countries in the 2022 environment performance Index (EPI), an analysis by researchers of Yale & Columbia University. It ranked at the bottom with a total score of 18.9. For the overall performance and ranking EPI, each country's performance is rated across numerous

18 categories such as ecosystem vitality, biodiversity & habitat, ecosystem services & grassland loss. Unfortunately, India is consistently ranking either at the bottom or close to the bottom in almost all the categories, both regionally and globally.

Mithlesh Panwar, Ujjain