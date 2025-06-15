MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th June 2025

Farewell Frederick Forsyth

It was the forever ‘Day of Frederick Forsyth’ in the thriller writing genre till his death. His end marks the end of a glorious era in crime fiction writing. His novels always depicted victory of good over the evil. His artful narration kept the reader engaged constantly page after page their heart pounding till the last page. Most of his novels made it to the best seller’s lists, while over a dozen of his novels were made into movies (in multiple languages). His debut book ‘Day of the Jackal’ (1973) made Forsyth a "world star writer" overnight. Its intriguing plot remained the foundation of all his future books. The movie based on it was as intriguing and a super hit globally.

Sreelekha PS, Boudhnagar Secunderabad-61

Israel and Iran must end hostilities

The escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran is quite 'alarming ' as it would eventually destabilize the region. Launching of ' Operation Rising Lion' by the Israeli forces to "defang" Iran from making nuclear arsenal, as it feared that it would endanger the ' very survival of Israel'. The killing of the Commander- in- Chief of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Chief of the Staff of the Iranian armed forces is quite chilling. Though the U. S. Secretary of State unequivocally claimed that the USA was not involved in the strike and termed it as Israel's unilateral action, the fact remains that Tel Aviv enjoys Washington’s tacit support. Both Israel and Iran should prioritize ‘dialogue and diplomacy’ and diffuse the tensions, at once.

R. J. Janardhana Rao,

Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad-28

India and Switzerland can play peacemakers

Israel has claimed responsibility for bombing Iran's nuclear sites under "Operation Rising Lion," citing existential threats. The U.S., while beginning evacuation of its embassy staff in Tehran, has denied involvement, calling it a unilateral Israeli decision. However, Iran suspects U.S. complicity and has threatened retaliation against both nations—potentially exposing U.S. nuclear secrets and escalating the crisis. The region stands on the edge,

with fears of a broader conflict. To diffuse tensions, international mediation, possibly by neutral powers like India or Switzerland, is crucial. India, with its balanced ties and regional influence, can play a vital role in fostering dialogue, urging de-escalation and promoting nuclear transparency to ensure peace in West Asia and stability across the broader South Asian region.

RS Narula, Patiala

A war that could reach our doorstep

The rising conflict between Israel and Iran is no longer a regional issue—it's a global powder keg. With India’s diaspora spread across both nations, diplomatic silence is no longer an option. Airstrikes in Tehran and retaliatory threats point to a spiralling crisis. What if the next missile endangers an Indian life? While the world watches like spectators, India must assert its neutral voice for de-escalation. Geopolitical chess games often crush the pawns. Do we wait until one of our own is caught in the crossfire?

Hasnain, Patnavi

Iran is not complying

Since Iran is not complying with its obligations to the UN a regards curtailing nuclear arms propagations, Israel has launched major airstrikes deep inside Iran against nuclear infra-structure. This stems from growing concern that Iran is close to developing nuclear weapons, which can be a potential risk to Israel’s very survival. If Iran retaliates then it will endanger world peace and adversely impact global trade.

B V Thampi, Tamil Nadu

Operation ‘Rising Lion’

Israel attacked Iran in the name of 'Operation Rising Lion' on Friday. Its precision attacks destroyed not only nuclear centres of Iran but also killed its military higherups and prominent nuclear scientists. It is obvious that the operation is being executed with Washington’s tacit support, which is evidenced by US President Donald Trump’s comments that Iran would face severe attacks in the coming days. Further the US authorities clarified that they had given 60 days to Tehran to come to a nuclear pact with the US, but it had failed to respond. On the other hand, Israel doubted that Iran's nuclear programme would be great threat to it as it would support Hezbollah and Houthi. West Asia is in trouble. Moreover Iran 's supreme leader Khamenei and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are challenging each other with retaliatory attacks. This conflict is leading to severe economic disturbances. India faces 40-50 per cent increase in fuel, which will push inflation in the country. All the countries must do their best to bring the warring groups to the negotiating table to usher in peace in West Asia.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru (AP)

Safe school buses are a must

This refers to “RTA officials out to rein in rogue school buses in city” (June 12). School bus safety is a major concern. Reckless driving, poor maintenance, and obstructive stops pose risks to students, pedestrians and other drivers. I suggest that authorities should enforce speed limits, lane discipline and safe stopping procedures for school buses; regular inspections to ensure buses are well-maintained, including brakes, tires, and emergency exits. hefty fines or license suspension for repeated traffic violations by bus operators. GPS tracking and speed governors can help monitor bus movement and prevent excessive speeding. Cameras inside and outside buses can deter reckless behaviour and ensure safe driving. Automatic braking and collision avoidance systems that prevent accidents. schools should have designated pick-up and drop-off points to minimize road disruptions.

Drivers should undergo specialized training focused on safe driving techniques and handling school bus routes.

Parents, schools, and students must be educated on reporting violations and ensuring accountability and demand higher safety standards. Schools should work with RTOs to ensure compliance with transport laws.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

US - China deal fuels ambiguity

US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a possible extension of the July 9 deadline for concluding ongoing trade negotiations offers only limited reassurance to America’s trading partners. This move reflects Washington’s implicit acknowledgment of the complexity involved in forging bilateral trade deals, especially as it juggles negotiations with 15 major trading partners, including India. While New Delhi is reportedly in the final stages of hammering out an agreement with the US, it remains unclear whether a deal can be secured by the original deadline—or how long the extension might last. So far, the US has only finalised a trade deal with the UK and reached a tentative, detail-scarce agreement with China. As announced by Trump on Truth Social, the preliminary deal with China includes a 55 per cent US tariff on Chinese imports and a 10 per cent Chinese tariff on American goods, along with reciprocal relaxations on student visas, rare-earth exports, and selective high-tech items. However, the durability of this arrangement is uncertain. While both nations appear to be walking back earlier tariff escalations, underlying tensions persist—especially given China’s strategic dominance over the global supply of rare-earth elements, which are critical to a wide range of industries from electronics to defence. Beijing’s leverage in this sector could potentially shape the final terms of the agreement. For other trading partners observing from the sidelines, the US-China arrangement signals that any future deals might cement higher baseline tariffs compared to pre-trade war norms. The global economy remains on edge, with the OECD projecting a sharp slowdown in US growth—from 2.8 per cent in 2024 to 1.6 per cent this year—and inflation expected to hover above the Fed’s target into 2026.

As such, despite the optics of diplomatic progress, uncertainty remains the defining feature of the global trade environment under the Trump administration’s evolving policies.

Amarjeet Kumar, Hazaribagh

Relief for children from overloaded school bags

Once an academic year starts, it is back to the painstaking days when children have no other option but struggle carrying heavy bag to school. It is an everyday cumbersome exercise. As a result, many of them suffer from shoulder and back pain. I would like to suggest to every parent to get each text book divided into two parts and binding them separately. The second part is only meant for the second half of the year by when the first part would have been done with. The notebooks may have less number of pages. Once one is over, the second notebook may be used for that subject. This will bring noticeable relief to the children as the weight of the school bag would be reduced considerably. I am sure that when one parent implements this measure, the others will follow suit.

K L Rao Bangalore-64

Purposeful thinking in the scientific age

We live in an era of astonishing scientific progress — AI, genetic engineering, quantum leaps. Yet, we witness a disturbing void: a lack of purposeful thinking among the youth. They have gadgets in hand but no goal in mind. Innovation thrives not on information, but on intention. Nature itself reflects design and direction. Why, then,

does our education system promote success, but not substance? We applaud smart minds but ignore wise hearts. Isn’t it time we stop producing only skilled professionals and start nurturing conscious, ethical thinkers? Because without purpose, even the brightest science may not serve the darkest ends.

Rabbani Hasnain Patna

Adi Shankrachaya , the father figure of Sanyas-Parampara

Adi Shankracharya established four shrines in four directions-Govardhan peetha, Sharda peetha, Dwarika peetha and Jyotirmaya peetha. In 547 AD he went on to initiate Dashnami Sanyasi or Akhada Parampara.

The ten include Teerth, Ashram, Vana, Aranya, Parvat, Sagar, Saraswati, Bharti, Giri and Puri. Thereafter two more Akhadas came into existence by the virtue of Shir Chand, son of Guru Nanak Dev. The 13th of them was Nirmal Akhada, votaries (sadhus) of which draw inspiration from all the Sikh gurus and Guru Granth Sahib. In order to inflame the spirit of Dhrama the institution of Akhadas grew into active form in the Mughal-period. The institution is said to be named as Akhadas after the arrogant (akkhad in Hindi) nature of sadhus.

In case of the marriage and crimes like killing they are excommunicated from the Akhada. However, in the wake of a stampede during the 1954 Kumbha the Akhada Parishad came into being in an organized form. Earlier, sadhus performed rituals of austerity according to their will.

It was Shankaracharya, who formed Akhadas. In 1260 the army of Muslim Slave-dynasty attacked Kankhal, one of the ‘Panch Teerth of Haridwar, also the abode of Gurukul Kangri. In the battle that continued for 11 days, Naga Sadhus emerged victorious, although 5000 sadhus were martyred!

The battle as led by Mahant Bhagwananda. The symbols of bravery, the two spears ‘Surya Prakash’ and ‘Bhairav Prakash’ used in the battle are still laid in all sanctity in the cantonment of Kankhal. Every year these spears are worshipped on the eve of Vijayadashami.

Er. Rajesh Pathak Nehru nagar, Bhopal

From population explosion to population collapse

Major health care and development has resulted in a dramatic fall in India’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR). It is now way below the replacement rate, sounding alarm bells all across. This warns of an imminent population bomb exploding in the world’s most populous nation. The country's TFR has declined to 1.9 births per women falling below the replacement level of 2.1. The population is expected to grow till there is a decline in about 40 years, according to UN demographic report of "State of the World population 2025". The crisis is not about under or over population but millions of people, not able to realize their real fertility goals, wish to make free and informed choices about sex and contraception in the changing environment.

The report underscores major shifts in population composition, fertility and life expectancy, signalling a demographic transition.

TFR measures the number of children a women is expected to have throughout her reproductive age, according to Sample Registration System Statistical report. India's demographic dividend remains significant with 24 per cent in the age bracket (0-14 years), 17 per cent in (10-19 years) and 26 per cent in (10-24 years).

The most striking feature is that 68 per cent of population is the working age (15-64 years), which calls for adequate employment and policy support.

The report underscores demographic resilience for policy makers that embeds population polices- including migration and reproductive health as well human capital development with focus on sexual and reproductive health and appropriate population policies.

Gudipati Rajendera Kumar, Hyderabad