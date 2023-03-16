MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th March 2023

Tollywood does Indian cinema proud

Continuing its winning streak after the Golden Globe award in January this year, Director SS Rajamouli's hit Telugu film 'RRR' made history yet again at the Oscars, with its energetic song 'Naatu Naatu' becoming the second song by an Indian to win the Best Original Song award. The award was first won by Indian musicians when composer AR Rahman and lyricist Gulzar received it for 'Jai Ho' from 2009's 'Slumdog Millionaire,' a film by British director Danny Boyle. Keeravani riffed on the song 'Top of the World' by The Carpenters, changing the lyrics in the most melodious way. There was only one wish on my mind that Rajamouli's and my family's, 'RRR' has to win, the pride of every Indian and must put me on top of the world. The Telugu film industry has come a long way to win this prestigious award.

Jayanthi Subramaniam, Mumbai





Jai Ho Babu: Pawan makes it clear

JSP president and matinee idol Pawan Kalyan once again threw enough hints that he is going to break his party alliance with the BJP. It is expected on the lines of the expectations of the ruling party YSRCP. Though the 10th formation day of his party which was held at Machilipatnam was a grand success, he could not get good confidence from the meeting to go it alone or with the BJP in 2024 elections. It seems he is preparing a ground to make alliance with the TDP. Further, he said he would respect TDP supreme N Chandrababu Naidu as he is a strong leader but he does not extend the same to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as he is holding constitutional position. All it suggests he would like to go with the TDP in ensuing elections.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru, NTR Dt, AP





SC right to take up same-sex marriage

Article 14 of the Constitution of India reads as follows: "The State shall not deny to any person equality before the law or the equal protection of the laws within the territory of India." The concept of 'equal protection of the laws' requires the State to give special treatment to persons in different situations in order to establish equality amongst all. And, hence, even gays have a right to marriage. But, sadly, no Parliament in a traditional society like ours or Islamic societies would condone such a union, though it is their basic human right despite their special nature. The government contention that only Parliament can legislature on such issues is untenable. As such, the Supreme Court can only adjudicate on such an issue by taking into account views of all sections concerned in the society. If not a legal marriage, at least civil unions as allowed in certain countries like Japan should be considered.

Parvathi S, Hyderabad





Beware of pitfalls before banks

Four US banks went under since 2008, two this month - Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. That they should occur in a highly regulated environment such as US' is surprising. Since it the financial world is a globally connected one, repercussions cannot be limited to that country, and it's time for India to be wary of the factors that led to the banks' downfall. It is being said that high interests, synchronised by regulators across the world to fight high inflation rates, are leading to poor investment decisions by banks. RBI is being seen as blinding aping the US Fed and playing catch-up in corrective measures, belatedly. It should heed India Inc's high rising pitch to go slow on further hike in interest rates. High costs of borrowing in the event of a recession shock like Covid-like contagion or Ukraine war would put the economy in peril.

Mahesh P, Tirupati





Protect rights of consumers

World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated on March 15 every year. The day provides an opportunity to call for the recognition and protection of all consumers' rights and to protest against market abuses and social injustices that threaten those rights. Stringent laws and enforcement, along with an informed citizenry, are essential to ensure that consumer rights are respected and protected. The government must safeguard the interests of consumers and improve the services provided to them. Strict action needs to be taken against erring traders. Organizations associated with consumer protection should work throughout the year to reach out to more and more people, making them aware of their rights. Everyone is a consumer, and World Consumer Rights Day provides a platform for all to voice any difficulties they face. It ensures that their rights are respected and protected against any injustices done in the market.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad



