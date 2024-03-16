MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th March 2024

Electoral bonds issue seems a big scam

The Election Commission published on its website the data received from the State Bank of India (SBI) about electoral bonds, following a Supreme Court directive to release the information before March 15. The single largest donor on the list is Future Gaming and Hotel Services PR, which donated a cumulative sum of ₹1,368 crore via electoral bonds to political parties between April 12, 2019 and January 24, 2024. From among parties, the BJP saw the lion’s share of electoral bonds worth ₹6,060.5 crore and amounting to 47.5% of the total bonds encashed by all parties. The data provided by the SBI does not include the serial numbers of the bonds. The ECI had sought them now.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

***

It is to be noted that not only the BJP but almost all the entire Indian political parties including the TMC, Congress, BRS, YSRCP and the DMK etc., have also become the beneficiaries under the scheme as revealed. Further, it is immaterial as to who is the big beneficiary or who is the smallest beneficiary. It was there even in earlier times and the Congress mainly was the most recipient of such funds those times and the only difference is the size of the funds now compared to earlier times.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

***

It is surprising that big corporate gaints like Ambanis, Adanis and Tatas didn’t figure in the list. It is more surprising that an unknown company which runs lottery and incurring heavy losses, has dished out Rs 1,368 crore by purchasing the bonds. It seems that some obscure companies and shell companies have purchased the bonds by fronting for the much bigger companies. It seems that several small firms willingly acted as a pass through for funds between corporate gaints and between India’s richest party. An inquiry should be conducted by the Supreme Court into how these small companies donated so much huge amounts to political parties.

Zeeshan, Kazipet

Renee, India’s youngest female Ironman

Children’s love for sports is their inborn quality. A child becomes a great sportsman through his sports activities and imitative tendencies in childhood. In future, such children brighten the name of our country. A good example of this is 18-year-old Renee Noronha, a first-year graduate student at IIT Madras. She has secured the 5th position in the 18 to 24 age group in the Ironman NZ competition held in New Zealand. Athletes from 40 countries competed in the 2024 Ironman event held in Taupo, New Zealand. Renee Noronha was able to win the competition by dint of her regularity in practice, self-confidence and pride she has for her nation. Her success is sure to encourage young women athletes of the country.

Sudhir Kangutkar, Thane

Battle royale between aged leaders

It seems the USA is going to witness a battle royal between two super senior citizens - Joe Biden (80)and Donald Trump (77). Even in Russia and China we have Putin (72) and Xi Jinping (72), going to polls in their respective countries. Similarly in Israel, Netanyahu, a septuagenarian is at the helm. What is common among these world leaders? Answer is, all of them are playing key role in the two wars i.e., Russia vs Ukraine, and Israel vs Hamas, which are disturbing the peace in entire world. While Putin is threatening nuclear war, Netanyahu, with the support of USA, is threatening to wipe off Hamas from the globe. It is a big tragedy that these old super citizens, with vast experience and wisdom, are not attempting “diplomacy “to de-escalate conflicts and establish peace in the world.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

***

The ageing Joe Biden failed to stop Russia-Ukraine war and similarly he could not reign in Israel to stop the genocide in Palestine. Two major failures the world witnessed and condemned the self-declared super power of the world, USA. Within the Democratic Party also Biden had his detractors, but then as he wanted to contest again there was no choice for the democrats to renominate him albeit unwillingly. On the other hand, Donald Trump, a well known bully-type and name calling ‘leader,’ facing several felony cases including the payment of hush money to silence a porn star, has managed the Republican nomination for a record third consecutive time amidst chaotic conditions. The whites like to have a Republican as the next President of the USA. With respect to bilateral relations with India, Trump scored brownie points as President and the Indian PM too enjoyed a much better relationship with him than Biden.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada