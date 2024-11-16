MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th November 2024

Caste Survey must be comprehensive

This refers to ‘ Survey staff turn a blind eye towards apartment dwellers ‘ (The Hans India Nov 15) . In the ongoing door-to-door door Socio-Economic Educational Employment, Political and Caste Survey (SEEEPC) , families residing in apartments are being turned a blind eye is a contemptible dereliction of duty and responsibility at the hands of the surveyors enumrators. Undoubtedly, Case Survey is a great responsible job. It is also a strenuous work. It must not be slurred over. It is mandatory for the surveyors and the enumerators to conduct the survey of all residents of apartment complexes. The congress government must increase the time period of Caste Survey if the surveyors and enumerators find it difficult to complete the survey within a time limit.

Zubair Khan, Tolichowki, Hyderabad.

***

While the ongoing Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste Survey (SEEEPC) in Telangana aims to collect valuable data, there are several issues that need to be addressed to ensure its accuracy and comprehensiveness. One major concern is the lack of thoroughness in apartment complexes. Enumerators are often placing a single survey sticker on the entire building and only conducting a survey for one family. This approach overlooks the diverse socio-economic backgrounds and living situations of other residents.Furthermore, the survey seems to be neglecting households with door numbers featuring obliques. This omission could lead to significant underrepresentation of certain communities and areas.Authorities need to ensure that the survey is conducted comprehensively. This will enable the government to make informed decisions and implement effective policies for the benefit of all citizens.

Juloori Bhargavi Saraswathi, Hyderabad.

Delayed justice

It appears that the Bulldozer will become extinct, at least in political parlance. The Supreme Court has restored Rule of Law by putting ban on bulldozing properties without notice. Since 2017 more than 7 lakh people became homeless. The Governments in UP, MP used the bulldozers to raze to ground the properties owned by supposed mafia, rapists, rioters, etc., The Executive cannot step into the shoes of Judiciary and give summary punishments. The SC rightly warned the officials to indemnify the loss of property and compensate the victims. The mute question is why did SC take 7 years to decide to intervene and stop the excesses of Exevutive?

P R Ravinder, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad

SC makes the right call

The Supreme Court, the other day called it right by coming down heavily on ‘bulldozer justice’, the court also emphasised that the executive cannot act as the judiciary, while ruling that the authorities cannot demolish people’s homes arbitrarily, without prior notice, because owners of the structures are accused of crimes. This has been practiced by many states, noticeably, Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath, and Kerala under erstwhile LDF ministry headed by veteran leader V S Achuthanandan. By doing so, the Judiciary trimmed self-assumed powers of the executive to take law into its hands, bypassing the Judiciary.

Dr. George Jacob, Kochi

***

The Apex court’s landmark ruling is a clear reflection that the crucial step taken not only to halt bulldozing houses, properties belonging to accused individuals without following the due process of law but also brings much-needed clarity to an issue that has been both legally questionable and over all troubling since long. Further the ruling making it clear that demolishing someone’s property without proper notice and due process is a violation of Article 21 of the constitution which protects life ‘right to life and personal property’ is indisputable. In other words, the ruling is explicit that due process cannot be bypassed even in the name of law and order. Apparently, the apex court guidelines draws a line which underlines that as principles of justice and due process are fundamental to a democracy, it need to be respected. All in all, the apex court laying down certain exceptions that demolishing encroachments on foot paths and on lake bed can be carried out after giving notice and therefore can go on without inhibition to prevent misuse of power.

K R Srinivasan, New Bhoiguda, Secunderabad