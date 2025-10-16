MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th October 2025

India’s global reset

After the Indo-Canadian relationship touched a new low during the tenure of Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister of Canada, the change of regime bringing the two countries closer once again and assuming importance with the visit of Canada’s foreign Minister Anita Anand is expected to see an elevation.

The move will enable drawing of a new roadmap comprising a slew of initiatives to boost cooperation in addressing each other’s security concerns, strengthen cooperation in trade, technology, energy and agriculture and above all people-to-people exchanges for mutual growth and prosperity. Further, this would reinforce strategic stability and rebuild ties between the countries essential in a complex international environment.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad-3

Ministers’ rebuke reflects misplaced arrogance

Apropos, “Bengaluru’s immortal potholes spark clash between industrialists and government,” (THI Oct 15). The Karnataka ministers’ reprimand of industrialists for voicing concerns over Bengaluru’s deteriorating infrastructure and pothole-ridden roads is deeply reprehensible. When Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw expressed embarrassment after a foreign visitor questioned the city’s poor roads and garbage heaps, Industries Minister M.B. Patil mockingly suggested she use Corporate Social Responsibility funds to fix the roads.

IT-BT Minister Priyanka Kharge advised her to not air grievances publicly, while Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar even dared industries to leave Bengaluru if they were unhappy. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s unusual request for land from Wipro to build roads only adds to the irony. These statements expose a disturbing insensitivity and arrogance within the government. While ministers host global investors’ summits promising world-class infrastructure, they disparage local industry leaders for pointing out civic failings. Even more worrisome is that such defensiveness and hubris could drive away investors.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru-56

Mamata must go

This is further to ‘Didi shocks nation, lets down girls in WB’ (THI, Oct 14). West Bengal has become one of the most dangerous states for girls to live and study in. Girl students seem to be targeted by habitual sexual offenders in a state that ironically is governed by a woman. On an ill-fated August 9, 2024, a postgraduate trainee was brutally raped and murdered in Kolkata’s K G Kar Medical College.

This was conveniently brushed under the carpet by Mamata Banerjee, allowing the miscreants to get away scot-free. It seems likewise with the gang-rape of a 23-year-old second year MBBS student from Odisha at Durgapur on Sunday. The Chief Minister who appears to have a serious deficiency of sensitivity spurned the college management for ‘allowing girl students to go out at night into the forest areas.’ Such a person shorn of every semblance of responsibility, accountability and sensibility has no business to occupy the responsible chair any longer.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Madhapur roads worsening by the day

The road near Ayyappa Society’s YSR statue circle in Hyderabad’s Madhapur is causing severe traffic congestion as vehicles slow down or swerve to avoid potholes.

Commuters and pedestrians are subject to an everyday ordeal in the potholes and broken patches on the road is making travel, especially on two wheelers, a risky affair. Electric cables and net cables are also on the side of the road in a dangerous way. The authorities should bring immediate relief by repairing the road.

Madhu G, Hyderabad