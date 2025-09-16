MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th Sep 2025

Engineers must emulate Sir MV

On this auspicious September 15, let us recall the glorious services and contributions of Bharat Ratna M Visvesvaraya (September 15, 1861-April 14, 1962. Regarded as one of the foremost civil engineers ever, he was one of the chief engineers to put in place a scientifically woven flood protection system for Hyderabad. He suggested sustainable flood relief measures for Hyderabad, which was under constant threat by Musi River.

He was also instrumental in developing a system to protect Visakhapatnam Port from sea erosion. Sir Visweswaraya is hailed for exemplary role as regards the KSR Dam at Mysore. On this occasion, I call upon all chief engineers in the country to implement permanent flood relief measures as suggested by Visveswaraya and Padma Bhushan Dr K L Rao. Let us not suffer any more from natural calamities.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad-11

Waqf verdict: Blow to Centre

The Supreme Court has declined to stay the entire Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 as it did not think it fell in the ‘rarest of rare category’, but stayed its key provisions, frustrating the government’s intention to gain control over waqf properties by some means or the other. The top court did not foreclose the option of challenging the entire law.

The worst of this piece of legislation, described as a thinly veiled attempt to seize Muslim-owned and controlled properties’, has been stayed, much to the relief of right-thinking people, who cherish India’s religious pluralism. The government’s claim that the verdict was a moral victory was obviously made to save its face from embarrassment. Broadly speaking, the verdict is a blow to the Modi government’s ‘majoritarian agenda’.

The gloomy countenance of the otherwise animated pro-BJP TV anchors was a giveaway of the verdict’s impact. The very fact that the top court deemed it necessary to stay key provisions of a law enacted by the Parliament brings no great credit to the government. The verdict nullified the whole object of the law – ‘creeping acquisition of Muslim properties’, as the petitioners in the case put it. The government must keep in mind the likely scrutiny by the apex court when it brings in new laws unilaterally.

G. David Milton, Maruthancode (TN)

India silences Pakistan

It is an accepted fact that Pakistan is a terrorist state, which never believed in peace, and wished to bleed India without any remorse. While the massacre is unforgivable, it is astonishing that Indians were divided on the need to play against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup championship. Despite an overwhelming call to boycott the match, BCCI was given a silent nod from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to go ahead.

This has come as a major shock to the nation. However, by not playing against Pakistan at a neutral venue would have invited criticism from ICC while Pakistan could play the victim card to telling effect. This certainly is not in the larger interest of the nation and sport. Meanwhile, the demolition of Pakistan must come as a strong reminder to Pakistan that India can win on the battlefield and on the sports field. At the same time, it is a message to the ICC to ban the terror state from all future international tournaments.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad-3

Rains expose poor planning by Hyd civic body

The recent torrential rains in Hyderabad exposed once again the alarming inadequacies in our civic planning and readiness. I was distressed to find that many areas were brought to a standstill due to water logging. The disruption created chaos that impacted education, emergencies, and work; ambulances and halting emergency vehicles clashed against blockages of vehicles.

Rain can be seen as a natural path of life, though frequently disrupting our lives shows an ill-conceived drainage system, urban planning, and dismal emergency and disaster management systems. The authorities need to swing into action and clear drains, dewater and regulate traffic on a priority basis.

Jaskeerath Kaur, St Francis College for Women