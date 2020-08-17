MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th August 2020

Employees unions with vested interests

It is highly sarcastic to note that the so-called A P Government Employees' Federation chairman K Venkata Rama Reddy and its secretary general Arava Paul reiterated that the employees were not seeking the salary dues for March and April to be given for 12% interest

(Andhra Pradesh Government staff 'reject' interest on back wages, THI Aug 14). They further said that they did not entrust any one to represent them in the court.

What a wonderful concern they have towards the government instead of having anxiety towards employees who have been serving under Covid-19 pandemic condition and retired personnel, some of whom are suffering from financial constraints and age-related ailments.

It is highly regrettable to note that they have failed to grasp the concern of D Lakshmi Kameswari , retired district judge who filed Public Interest Litigation in the High Court for payment of the deferred salaries and pensions for the employees and retired employees respectively .

In fact, what is the need for the retired judge to file PIL for the employees? While some employees were born with silver spoons in their mouths, others are sole dependent on salaries to meet their daily basic needs.

At this juncture, this hypocritic support to the government is no way appears to be sincere. It is better to keep selfish ends and nepotism aside and strive for the welfare of employees in true spirit.

M Blessing Moses, Chintalapudi, W G dist, AP

Apex court should clear air about Hindu Succession Act

While welcoming the Supreme Court's amended Hindu Succession Act that confers the status of coparcener to daughters the right to have equal share to parental property, it is to be noted that former Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao made it through an order to this effect.

According to Hindu Marriage Act, it is an offence to marry a woman when the first wife is alive and she loses the legal right to get the share in husband's property as this marriage is illegal. Do the children born to them get any share from the parent on account of their innocence? Do the legitimate daughters possess the legal right to look after their parents?

Do the sons-in-law agree to bear the burden of in-laws? There are parents without male children. Court should clarify this point also. It is a big award, though not new, the opinion of the court that a daughter is a daughter throughout her life, but a son is a son until he gets a wife is not at all in good taste. Parents spend their twilight days in male children's care.

Son alone finally lit the pyre of the parents, conducts all rituals, remains aloof with his wife for eleven days and thereafter celebrate annual ceremonies. Daughters have no role in all these activities. And also, the son sells the inherited property for his parents' health care needs.

Will daughters sacrifice from their acquired share from parents? Indian legal provisions are very complicated, and it is evidenced with different decisions of the Bench. Sharing of inherited property from forefathers has to be treated on a different angle.

Umpteen number of transfers of property cases are piling up in Indian courts since long and their disposals are taking decades thereby delaying justice to the legally righteous persons. As everybody is equal before law, why this succession Act is not made applicable to other religions also?

N Padmavathi, Hyderabad

PM does exemplary job

Our Prime Minister has touched many subjects in his Independence Day speech to show how our achievements were in the last one year for the benefit of our countrymen. As it is well-known that our fight against coronavirus has been going on for the last almost one year, two strategic points that we are concentrating on are physical and mental wellbeing.

The first one is being done by increasing medical felicities like increasing the number of doctors, paramedical staff, hospital beds etc and the other by making people aware of their internal strength, boosting self-confidence and helping people overcome emotional disturbances etc.

This include yoga and physical exercises. Self-confidence is what one should have to face the situation. Health is most important for anyone to survive and live happily. The Prime Minister is taking care of individuals by issuing Health Cards similar to Aadhaar cards.

V Vijayakumar, Hanamkonda, Warangal