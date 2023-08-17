MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th August 2023

No decorum in Modi’s I-Day address

This refers to Hans editorial “PM’s ‘last’ address a test of citizens acumen” (August 16). Prime Minister Narendra Modiproudly addressed that his government has stopped the leakages of corruption, scams worth lakhs of crores and tried to spend maximum money for the welfare of poor. In truth, corruption is growing, nepotism and appeasement is continuing unabatedly. People say their important works are not done unless palms of officials are greased. Corporate hospitals are charging high amounts in the form of tests even for small ailments. 76 years of Independence has witnessed more dark days than bright ones. Education, health, justice have become very costly. Population is uncontrolled. Youth are resorting to variety of thefts due to poverty and unemployment. Rates of all essential commodities are at its peak. Modi is a jadugar of words.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

***

Apropos ‘Modi pours out his heart’ (Aug 16th). Modi’s oratory skills, his tireless vigour with zeal and enthusiasm coupled with in-depth knowledge of every issue in every state is perfectly visible in his Independence Day speech at Red Fort. Contrary to the opposition’s huge expectations from Modi’s speech regarding the Manipur issue , the PM only made a casual mention not only regarding Manipur but also issues at Kerala etc. Further, as is his usual custom, he appreciated the young generation very much (around 30 years old). Another notable thing is Modi always stresses on removing corruption and putting a full stop to parivar rule, in every one of his speeches irrespective of the occasion. Of course, like any other political party PM also made use of the occasion in glorifying the BJP in the speech. He paid a scant mention of the people who sacrificed their lives and developed India for the past 75 years.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

***

Sadly, the PM’s last address was nothing but a collection of his election speeches which he delivered using the national flag and his position. The people use their franchise to hand over to the Prime Minister who is custodian. No honorable person (including PM) would attend a function even if invited if the function is used to attack the invitee and therefore Congress President was right in not attending the function. Every event whether it is official or otherwise, the PM continues to attack his political opponents. I can’t understand how the PM can claim that he will be back in 2024 without waiting for the mandate from the people. No PM has ever made such a claim in the past. It is unfortunate that PM Modi has not learnt the decorum from late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee whose death anniversary is being observed on 16th August.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

***

Prime Minister Modi stated that India would be the third largest economy in the globe by 2027 by overtaking Germany and Japan. It was predicted even in 2013. India witnessed 7.5 % growth till 2014 while it is 5.6% from 2014. Even doubling the farmers’ income promise is also far away. Further, the common man is suffering from high rate of inflation. Moreover, he termed corruption, nepotism or dynasty politics and appeasement politics are three evils for Indian economy. But the Modi government killing the diversity by not controlling ethnic violence in Manipur for last three months and recent communal violence in Haryana. The NDA government is erasing democratically elected governments in various states for its own political gains. It is not giving an iota of respect to Muslim minorities. His one more promise of one crore jobs per year was also verbose.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru, AP

What is fuelling majoritarianism now?



Of late, it is trendy to talk of a new sort of majoritarianism. But at no point, it seems to have been even spared of one moment at the outset to introspect about the emerging background responsible for such ugly growth of this new tentacle. It is an antithesis that a faith, which is accused of indulging in the so-called majoritarianism itself, is universally acknowledged for its spirit of tolerance and non-violence throughout the world, if its past history bears any witness over the years and whose avowed motto is “Lokah Samasta Sukhinobavantu”. Further, in one way, it is the resultant emboldened approach of a section of the community, appeased for long, that might have forced it to display the so-called majoritarianism. Enough is enough, it is time to do a serous soul-searching by all and start living in a spirit of mutual harmony and bonhomie.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad