MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th August 2025

Foolproof crowd management at Tirumala

TheTirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has proposed the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to manage crowds at Tirumala, aiming to reduce darshan waiting times from 8–24 hours to just 2–3 hours for common devotees.

The key features of this initiative include: an AI-based virtual queue line model, time-slot allocation for darshan, predictive analytics to manage peak crowd flow, and AI-powered chatbots for pilgrim services.

Two other specific suggestions include:

Conveyor-style walking belt: A mechanized walking belt could streamline the movement of devotees and significantly reduce darshan time. It would maintain a constant flow, minimize pauses, and prevent crowding inside the garbhagudi, thereby lowering pressure and enhancing safety.

Separate entry and exit points: The current arrangement—where entry and exit occur through a single door—requires rethinking. Introducing separate entry and exit points, especially when combined with a walking belt, would facilitate smoother movement through the temple, particularly within the inner sanctum. It would ensure uninterrupted darshan of the deity without volunteers nudging devotees forward. Unidirectional flow minimizes bottlenecks and cross-traffic, which is crucial when managing lakhs of pilgrims, and reduces the risk of collisions between incoming and outgoing devotees.

Coupling these measures with AI can further enhance efficiency by regulating belt speed based on crowd density and real-time feedback.

However, temple authorities often rely on Agama Sastra as a foundational framework for everything from architectural design to ritual worship. Its core components include temple architecture, rituals and worship, philosophy and theology, and deity installation

Agama Sastra emphasizes sanctity, symbolism, and metaphysical alignment. Therefore, any changes must be evaluated against its core principles. The sanctum and inner precincts are considered sacred zones, and movement within them is prescribed by Agama Sastra. Walking belts may be rejected due to structural limitations and ritual constraints.

The temple’s layout is based on Vastu and Mandala principles, with entry and exit points aligned to cosmic directions and ritual flow. While traditional temples often have a single entry-exit, separate entry and exit points can be considered—provided they do not disrupt sanctum orientation or the sanctity of movement and ritual flow.

As per Agama restrictions, the use of AI may alter darshan flow and sanctum access. Any technology must not intrude into ritual space or timing, which are strictly regulated.

Every element in temple architecture and ritual practice is designed to facilitate divine presence and spiritual elevation. Traditional practitioners of Agama Sastra may resist introduction of modern tools like walking belts, AI, or altered entry/exit flows, as these could violate sacred principles.

However, such mechanisation should not be perceived as diminishing the temple's sanctity. While traditional sastras may need to be reinterpreted, it is important to strike a balance between spiritual experience and operational management. The mindset of devotees and authorities—particularly those with strong religious sentiments—must evolve to accommodate present-day realities and requirements.

Dr O Prasada Rao,Hyderabad

Merging registered post with Speed Post is a good move

IndiaPost's decision to merge registered post service with Speed Post from September is a welcome decision. This is being done to simplify services and offer faster and secure delivery with better tracking. Registered post ensures that the delivery is done only to the addressee while anyone in the address can receive the parcel in Speed Post. However, there are advantages in Speed Post like fast and time-bound delivery, though the cost is slightly on the higher side. Moreover, there is a gradual decline in the number of people availing registered post services nowadays and the private courier services are here to stay. Integrating the delivery services is a key decision taken by the department.

S Sankaranarayanan,Chennai-40

Oppn must honour SIR

TheSupreme Court's observation on SIR is reflective of the ground-level situation, unique not only in respect of Bihar state, but all over the country. The opposition parties are raising a ruckus, just because their carefully nourished illegal vote bank is getting eroded following SIR. There are some millions Muslim voters, who have entered India illegally from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Pakistan and some other neighbouring countries. The Congress party employed all kinds of dubious means to win polls and today when it's opponent BJP wins, the Congress leaders accuse it as ‘poll malpractice’. The ECI is right in exercising its powers in taking up revision of the voters lists not only due to enrolment of bogus voters, but also because of other reasons like death of voters, shifting locations and migration. The opposition parties should therefore stop bickering and must allow SIR across the country.

Govardhana Myneedu ,Vijayawada

India-US should stop dillydallying over trade deal

Indiacannot afford a very protracted trade negotiation with the US President Donald Trump. Time is the essence. The Indian economy cannot face continuous uncertainty in the face of slowing consumption and investments, both domestic and foreign. After five rounds of talks that were spread over four months, India could not even get an interim agreement and instead got a 50 per cent tariff slapped on all its exports. There is now a desperate attempt to find new interlocutors, who can figure out what is it that might work with Trump. India must take a political call, one way or the other. One option is to dilute its firm position taken during the five rounds of negotiations, especially on opening up agriculture and dairy sectors. Modi cannot obfuscate matters anymore. Trump, in a way, has him somewhat cornered. If Modi dilutes India’s position in some areas, then he will have to communicate it to his domestic constituency transparently. Even if India decides to shift from buying Russian oil to US energy, it will have to be done openly. There is no place to hide anymore. The other option is to steadfastly stick to one’s position and take the nation into confidence that there will be a lot of short-term pain, which the citizens will have to collectively endure. A different set of policy measures will be needed to deal with that sort of pain. Modi’s instinctso far has been to stay within the red line. His public statement that he is willing to ‘pay a personal price’ to protect the farmers is an indication that he is under a lot of pressure. The fact is that India’s poor and lower middle class are already paying the price for the economic mismanagement so far. The harsh Trump tariffs and the ongoing negotiations have come at a very vulnerable juncture for India.

Bhagwan Thadani,Mumbai

India on Viksit Bharat track

India'sself-rule has completed 78 years after successfully surmounting many internal and external hurdles. In the last 11 years, the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has been on the path of achieving self-sufficiency and emerging as a developed nation by 2047. We are digitalising everything. Artificial Intelligence is helping in all kinds of experiments as we inch towards Viksit Bharat@47.

Dr N S R Murthy,Secunderabad

SC has reinforced judicial impartiality

TheSupreme Court’s cancellation of bail for Kannada actor Darshan and others in the murder of Renukaswamy, along with the swift conviction of former MP Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, in a rape and harassment case are landmark judgments proving that no one is above the law. In Prajwal’s case, political influence and family legacy offered no protection, while in Darshan’s, celebrity status and wealth failed to secure leniency. Equally significant is the court’s directive to jail authorities nationwide, prohibiting special treatment for any prisoner, regardless of power or influence. This timely warning curbs a common practice that undermines justice. These rulings reinforce judicial impartiality, strengthen democracy, and restore public faith in India’s legal system.

N Sadhasiva Reddy,Bengaluru-56

Justice Varma can save face only by resigning

It is reasonable and most appropriate for Justice Yashwant Varma to submit resignation with dignity without affecting his personality and long tenure as judge instead of getting impeached in parliament which dents not only his judicial tenure but also haunts him for a lifetime. Whatever may be the outcome of committee appointed by the Speaker of Lok Sabha, the allegations will live, notwithstanding the circumstantial evidence submitted by the SC-appointed committee. Even his petition against in-house investigation was dismissed. It is not too late for Justice Varma to quit a bit gracefully and avoid impeachment, which takes away all facilities and financial benefits. Moral, professional and human values are vital in any profession; more so in judiciary as it is the last hope for the common man when executive, legislature, people’s representatives fail to resolve the grievances of people.

JP Reddy,Nalgonda-508001